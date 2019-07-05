COOS BAY — Jason Humphrey was among the golfers looking forward to the return of the Southwest Oregon Amateur this week at Coos Golf Club.
When the tournament started with a qualifying round on Friday, Humphrey made the most of the opportunity, shooting a 5-under 67 to earn the top seed for the match play portion of the event, which starts Saturday morning.
“I didn’t really make any mistakes,” he said. “That was the big thing.”
Humphrey made five birdies and the closest he came to a bogey was on the 17th hole, where he made a breaking 12-footer for par.
Four players others also broke par with rounds of 71 on Friday. The players with the top 16 scores advanced to the championship bracket, while the other 16 golfers are in the second flight.
All the players will have two matches Saturday, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals in the afternoon and the losers of the morning matches dropping into the first and third flights.
The semifinals and championship matches in each flight are Sunday.
The public is invited to watch the event at the course, located about five miles south of Coos Bay.
The tournament, a mainstay on the South Coast two decades ago. Was brought back this summer by Andre Liloc, the course owner, and Alden Peterson, the pro at Coos Golf Club.
“It’s really fun,” Liloc said Friday afternoon. “The energy is great.”
He added that he has enjoyed talking to people who were in the tournament back in the past.
“Listening to the guys tell stories from the past — it’s a lot of fun,” Liloc said.
Peterson said a number of other players from the past are talking about coming back next year.
“I’m hoping we can double the field,” he said.
Peterson won the tournament several times and said he was looking forward to the matches over the weekend.
“Match play is one of the purest forms of golf,” he said. “We are so excited to watch the guys — Andre and Me.”
The players include a number of Coos Golf Club regulars and a number of caddies who work with Humphrey at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Some of the others are not familiar with the course, which Peterson said was in great shape.
“The course is able to showcase itself this weekend,” he said.
Humphrey has been playing Coos Golf Club for years, back to his days as a student on the South Coast.
“It’s always fun to come back to your home course,” he said. “They’ve done awesome getting the course back into shape and getting the community involved.”
The other golfers, in addition to Humphrey, who broke par were Greg Harless, Ethan Devore, Jake Muldowney and Phil Shoaf, who all shot 71. Corey Marineau and Ritchie Stefiuk both shot 73.
All 16 players in the championship bracket shot 78 or better.
Humphrey expects a lot of great matches.
“There are a lot of really good players,” Humphrey said. “Half the field are 4-handicaps or better.”
In addition to Friday’s qualifying round, about half the players took part in a nine-hole muni madness event.
The fun par-3 game is something Humphrey helped bring to Coos Golf Club — he got the concept from a caddie colleague from the San Diego area.
Coos Golf Club holds weekly muni madness competitions on Tuesdays. They have become hugely popular.
“It’s awesome that we were able to do a muni madness as part of this event,” Humphrey said.
Friday’s Qualifying
Jason Humphrey 34-33—67
Greg Harless 37-34—71
Ethan Devore 35-36—71
Jake Muldowney 36-35—71
Phil Shoaf 34-37—71
Corey Marineau 38-35—73
Ritchie Stefiuk 35-38—73
Kurt Woodburn 34-40—74
Jimmy Kelley 35-40—75
Mike Lynch 37-39—76
Shane Morehead 39-37—76
Camden Chose 35-41—76
Andrew Kimbell 39-38—77
Kristopher Wood 38-40—78
Cody Stoeffel 38-40—78
Tyler Mulkey 39-39—78
Kevin Snyder 41-38—79
Marty Stephens 39-40—79
Matt Scheuneman 39-40—79
Andrew Simpson 39-40—79
James Schaneweldt 43-36—79
Ron Beckham 41-39—80
Rich Edwards 40-40—80
Bobby Cox 42-41—83
Craig Praus 40-43—83
Kris Scheuneman 40-45—85
Robin Oliver 40-48—88
Todd Tripp 47-48—95
Steve Stalcup 44-52—96
Mike Freeman 53-45—98
Scott Lancaster 57-48—105
Pat Cahill 62-47—109