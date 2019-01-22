Holy Name Catholic Church in Coquille will host an introduction to centering prayer on Saturday, Feb. 2.
The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 50 S. Dean St. in Coquille. The cost is $25 and includes snacks.
Centering prayer is a method revived from the ancient teachings of the Christian Contemplative Heritage what emphasizes prayer as a personal relationship with God. It is described as a method to quiet your mind and open your heart to God.
The Feb. 2 session is the first of seven sessions, with six follow-up sessions each lasting about an hour, times to be determined by those in attendance on Feb. 2.
The workshop will be conducted by Oregon Contemplative Outreach, an interfaith organization. Materials will be included with the training.
For more information, contact Ellen King by phone at 541-222-0237 or by email at 3443elle@gmail.com.