PORT ORFORD — The Spring Teas in the Hughes House’s gorgeous dining room in Cape Blanco State Park were so successful that a repeat was in order. Every year civic and church groups decorate Hughes House for the season, with open houses three days before and two days after Christmas. What better time for offering the teas again?
The afternoon tea will be served each day at 2 p.m. from Sunday Dec. 16, through Friday Dec. 21.
Local restaurateurs Tasty Kate's, South Coast Gourmet, and Golden Harvest Herbal Farm will each cater a day or two with a scrumptious variety of their holiday specialties. The $25 a plate charge pays for their catering and what remains goes to the Port Orford Arts Council and the Cape Blanco Heritage Society to help fund their other activities.
Reservations are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals, couples or groups are invited. Call Susan Russell at 541-218-8684 soon. The Spring Teas sold out in a hurry.