As we head into the holidays it is no secret that our wallets take a beating. According to a 2017 National Retail Federation survey, Americans spend an average of $795.97 from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
That is compared to $186.39 on Mother's Day and $86.13 on Halloween.
Enter some good news: Gas prices are falling just in time to dampen the financial blow of the season. AAA Northeast reported that its weekly survey found self-serve regular costing about $2.71 at the pumps. That is down 3 cents from last week, 13 cents cheaper than the national average five weeks ago.
That is welcome news for those in New England and around the country, where the average price is $2.62 per gallon. According to The Associated Press, there were some 48.5 million Americans on the roads for Thanksgiving.
Crude oil prices have dropped and some credit must be given to President Trump. The United States has increased production domestically and done some clever maneuvering around Iranian sanctions.
"If you look at oil prices, they've come down very substantially over the last couple of months," said Trump. "That's because of me. Because you have a monopoly called OPEC, and I don't like that monopoly."
-- Boston Herald