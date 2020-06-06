History conversation at NBPL
On Wednesday, June 17 at 11am, local historian Steve Greif and poet/memoirist Annis Cassells will hold a discussion on the intersection of History and Memoir. This conversation is part of the North Bend Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Annis began teaching memoir classes for senior adults in 2006. A summer resident of Coos Bay, she conducts a six-week summer writing workshop there. Her freelance work has been published in various local and hobbyist magazines and professional journals. In 2019, Annis published her first poetry collection, You Can’t Have It All, and she is currently working on her next volume of poetry. In July, Annis will teach a three-part memoir class for North Bend Public Library.
Steven Greif has earned degrees in history from SWOCC, Oregon State University, and the University of Oregon. He was a social studies teacher and coach for 32 years, mostly at North Bend High School. He was the inaugural “Distinguished Alumni” from SWOCC in 1992, won the “Excellence in Education Award” from the Oregon Education Association in 1996, and was named “Citizen of the Year” from the City of North Bend in 2005. Greif has written a two-volume U.S. History book for high school students, a book about the history of North Bend High School, and has taught local history classes for the Coos History Museum for several years. He has been a volunteer for the Coos History Museum since 1999.
