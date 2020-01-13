<h2>BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
:W-L;W-L
Toledo;3-0;10-5
Bandon;2-0;13-1
Coquille;2-0;12-1
Gold Beach;1-1;8-6
Waldport;1-2;4-10
Myrtle Point;0-3;4-12
Reedsport;0-3;0-14
Saturday’s Score
Waldport 52, Gold Beach 33
Monday’s Scores
Bandon 73, Reedsport 24
Gold Beach 56, Myrtle Point 49
Toledo 40, Waldport 35
Bandon 73, Reedsport 24
Bandon;27;17;21;6;—;73
Reedsport;5;2;8;9;—;24
BANDON (73): Ashley Strain 16, Traylyn Arana 15, Sterling Williams 12, Eduarda Reolon 11, Bella Erenfeld 4, Naomi Martin 4, Angie Morones 3, Kennedy Turner 2, Avery Pounder 2, Carlee Freitag 1, Shannon Smith 1, Lizzy Gallagher.
REEDSPORT (24): Cheyenne McCart 8, Ilene Glover 6, Mackenzie Seeley 4, Brittany Smith 2, Ashley Schuttpelz 2, Kendallynn Bond 2, Courtney Manicke, Aubree Rohde, Jordan Stanley.
Gold Beach 56, Myrtle Point 49
Gold Beach;23;9;16;8;—;56
Myrtle Point;8;4;14;23;—;49
GOLD BEACH (56): Kailina Hamilton 18, Jenifer Risenhoover 18, Maddy Allen 6, Gabby Revez 6, Courtney Jones 4, Cadence Wilstead 3, Jessica Quesada 1, Gabby Clifford, Marisa Margolis, Alexis Pathway, Courtney Rose, Rosie Springer.
MYRTLE POINT (49): Nikki Leep 19, Maidson Brown 14, Hayden Weekly 8, Maddi Reynolds 5, Tayler Thomas 3, Heavenlee Reynolds, Rachel Tolman, Kayla Wheeler.
BOYS
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Toledo;3-0;13-2
Coquille;2-0;12-1
Bandon;2-0;10-3
Myrtle Point;1-2;9-7
Waldport;1-2;3-10
Gold Beach;0-2;4-9
Reedsport;0-3;9-5
Saturday’s Game
Waldport 62, Gold Beach 42
Monday’s Games
Bandon 51, Reedsport 42
Myrtle Point 71, Gold Beach 43
Toledo 99, Waldport 38
Bandon 51, Reedsport 42
Bandon;6;6;16;25;—;51
Reedsport;9;9;16;9;—;42
BANDON (51): Braydon Freitag 17, Coby Smith 15, Cooper Lang 12, Sean White 4, Trevor Angove 3, Hunter Pier, Will Freitag, Wyatt Dyer.
REEDSPORT (42): Dallas McGill 17, Tyler Thornton 8, Jamison Conger 8, Javier Analco 7, Shane Saxon 2.
Myrtle Point 71, Gold Beach 43
Gold Beach;13;11;14;5;—;43
Myrtle Point;16;23;19;14;—;71
GOLD BEACH (43): Trenton Storns 16, Gianni Altman 6, Cameron Hagood 6, Emanuel Quesada 6, Tristin May 4, Ethan Carpenter 2, Landyn Miller 2, Joey Greer, Danny Hawthorne.
MYRTLE POINT (71): Gabe Swan 18, Jose Medina 17, Tyler Beyer-Smith 16, Carsen Bradford 10, Luke Nicholson 7, Aidan Lilienthal 3, Enrique Camacho, Nate Little, Jes-C Tessman.
<h2>SWIMMING
Skip Rumbaugh Invitational
Saturday
At Corvallis
Marshfield Results
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay — 6. Marshfield (Paige Kirchner, Sydney Trendell, Kady Cooley, Mira Matthews), 2:05.62. 200 Freestyle — 9. Kady Cooley, 2:05.80; 15. Mira Matthews, 2:16.72. 50 Freestyle — 11. Jamee Bowers, 28.11; 25. Isabelle Hale, 30.03; 28. Taylor Waddington, 30.22; 29. Kally Haynes, 30.24. 100 Butterfly — 11. Paige Kirchner, 1:07.45100 Freestyle — 8. Jamee Bowers, 1:01.63; 18. Taylor Waddington, 1:05.90; 23. Sydney Trendell, 1:07.18; 34. Elizabeth Delgado, 1:09.40. 500 Freestyle — 9. Kady Cooley, 5:35.35; 11. Paige Kirchner, 5:58.51; 17. Mira Matthews, 6:09.92; 29. Isabelle Hale, 6:34.48. 200 Freestyle Relay — 9. Marshfield (Sydney Trendell, Taylor Waddington, Isabelle Hale, Jamee Bowers), 1:58.40. 100 Breaststroke — 12. Sydney Trendell, 1:21.05; 23. Kally Haynes, 1:29.18. 400 Freestyle Relay — 6. Marshfield (Jamee Bowers, Mira Matthews, Paige Kirchner, Kady Cooley), 4:00.71.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay — 8. Marshfield (Jack Waddington, Robert Kliewer, Aaron hutchins, Zach Randle), 1:57.24. 200 Freestyle — 10. Zach Randle, 2:00.05. 200 Individual Medley — 6. Aaron Hutchins, 2:20.23; 13. Robert Kliewer, 2:26.04; 17. Jack Waddington, 2:32.41. 50 Freestyle — 26. Trey Kirk, 27.60; 29. Marcus Kliewer, 28.13; 30. Hugo Schallmayer, 28.19; 38. Cole Cardozo, 29.10. 100 Freestyle — 17. Cole Cardozo, 1:02.92; 19. Marcus Kliewer, 1:03.36; 23. Trey Kirk, 1:03.87; 46. Jonas Batdorff, 1:12.29. 500 Freestyle — 8. Zach Randle, 5:39.86. 200 Freestyle Relay — 10. Marshfield (Hugo Schallmayer, Cole Cardozo, Trey Kirk, Marcus Kliewer), 1:51.80. 100 Breaststroke — 9. Aaron Hutchins, 1:12.06; 10. Robert Kliewer, 1:12.28; 11. Jack Waddington, 1:13.89; 15. Hugo Schallmayer, 1:16.94. 400 Freestyle Relay — 7. Marshfield (Aaron Hutchins, Jack Waddington, Robert Kliewer, Zach Randle), 3:50.43.
At North Eugene
Friday
GIRLS
Marshfield 110, North Eugene 60
Marshfield Results
200 Medley Relay — 1. Marshfield (Paige Kirchner, Sydney Trendell, Kady Cooley, Mira Matthews), 2:08.76; 3. Marshfield (Taylor Waddington, Isabelle Hale, Elizabeth Delgado, Kally Haynes), 2:21.16. 200 Freestyle — 1. Paige Kirchner, 2:20.82; 2. Isabelle Hale, 2:24.51; 4. Elizabeth Delgado, 2:33.12. 200 Individual Medley — 1. Mira Matthews, 2:35.33; 3. Sydney Trendell, 2:37.54; 5. Sara Weatherly, 3:09.26. 50 Freestyle — 2. Taylor Waddington, 31.24; 5. Shyann Brandis, 41.78; 6. Savaylla McCowin, 43.98. 100 Butterfly — 1. Jamee Bowers, 1:09.99; 2. Kady Cooley, 1:10.56; 4. Elizabeth Delgado, 1:21.32. 100 Freestyle — 1. Mira Matthews, 1:04.41; 4. Sara Weatherly, 1:19.03; 6. Shyann Brandis, 1:31.79. 500 Freestyle — 1. Kady Cooley, 6:05.15; 2. Kally Haynes, 6:35.06; 3. Macey Goodrich, 6:50.28. 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield (Sydney Trendell, Isabelle Hale, Taylor Waddington, Jamee Bowers), 2:01.26; 3. Marshfield (Macey Goodrich, Sara Weatherly, Savaylla McCowin, Shyann Brandis), 2:31.11. 100 Backstroke — 1. Paige Kirchner, 1:10.92; 3. Taylor Waddington, 1:18.31; 4. Macey Goodrich, 1:24.76. 100 Breaststroke — 2. Sydney Trendell, 1:21.01; 3. Jamee Bowers, 1:22.58; 4. Isabelle Hale, 1:27.49. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield (Jamee Bowers, Mira Matthews, Paige Kirchner, Kacy Cooley), 4:16.55; 3. Marshfield (Macey Goodrich, Elizabeth Delgado, Sara Weatherly, Kally Haynes), 4:52.77.
BOYS
North Eugene 110, Marshfield 63
Marshfield Results
200 Medley Relay — 2. Marshfield (Robert Kliewer, Jake Waddington, Aaron Hutchins, Zach Randle), 1:54.14; 4. Marshfield (Jonas Batdorff, Marcus Kliewer, Bryan Osorio, Hugo Schallmayer), 2:20.59. 200 Freestyle — 2. Zach Randle, 2:02.19; 3. Cole Cardozo, 2:19.12; 6. Jonas Batdorff, 2:46.16. 200 Individual Medley — 3. Marcus Kliewer, 2:28.36; 4. Trey Kirk, 2:45.13; 6. Hugo Schallmayer, 2:49.13. 50 Freestyle — 1. Jack Waddington, 26.70; 4. Trevor Robbins, 32.65. 100 Butterfly — 2. Robert Kliewer, 1:05.46; 3. Marcus Kliewer, 1:10.09; 4. Zach Randle, 1:11.78. 100 Freestyle — 1. Aaron Hutchins, 57.50; 4. Trevor Robbins, 1:12.69; 6. Ismael Rodriguez, 1:16.71. 500 Freestyle — 1. Robert Kliewer, 6:13.67; 4. Cole Cardozo, 6:49.08; 6. Jonas Batdorff, 7:28.50. 200 Freestyle Relay — 2. Marshfield (Hugo Schallmayer, Cole Cardozo, Trey Kirk, Marcus Kliewer), 1:55.61; 4. Marshfield (Trevor Robbins, Ismael Rodriguez, Dustin Merrifield, Bryan Osorio), 2:17.76. 100 Backstroke — 2. Aaron Hutchins, 1:11.31; 5. Trey Kirk, 1:25.73; 6. Dustin Merrifield, 1:48.38. 100 Breaststroke — 3. Jack Waddington, 1:15.22; 4. Hugo Schallmayer, 1:17.64. 400 Freestyle Relay — 2. Marshfield (Aaron Hutchins, Jack Waddington, Robert Kliewer, Zach Randle), 3:56.63; 3. Marshfield (Trevor Robbins, Cole Cardozo, Trey Kirk, Jonas Batdorff), 4:43.14.