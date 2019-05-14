<h2>BASEBALL
Sunset Conference
Reedsport 15, Myrtle Point 0
Myrtle Point;000;00;—;0;0;1
Reedsport;212;(10)x;—;15;9;0
Tyler Huerta and Luke Nicholson; Griffin Lavigne, AJ Stoltey (4), Jacob Chaney (5) and Justin Cassaro. 2B—Ree: Nick Glover, Dallas McGill. HR—Ree: Glover, McGill.
Bandon 25, Waldport 6
Bandon;(14)71;03;—;25;15;4
Waldport;000;15;—;6;2;6
Braydon Freitag, Jake Watgen (4) and Ethan Hultin, Chris Butler (4); Trevor King, Jesse McCoy (2), Kolby Albitz and Albitz, Griffin Thissell (5). 2B—Ban: Butler.
<h2>GOLF
Oregon School Activities Association State Tournaments
Class 3A-2A-1A Boys
At Emerald Valley
Team Scores: Oregon Episcopal 664, Bandon 730, Heppner/Ione 742, La Pine 746, Riverdale 751, Portland Adventist 780, Brookings-Harbor 795, Burns 829, Enterprise 849, Blanchet Catholic 861, St. Mary's 908, East Linn Christian 918.
Individual Top 10: Tommy Rohde, La Pine, 80-77—157; Will Phillips, Oregon Episcopal, 85-74—159; Nic Nautiyal, Oregon Episcopal, 83-77—160; Evan Mengershausen, Rogue River, 80-81—161; Hudson Hale, Oregon Episcopal, 82-80—162; Kameron Gomez, Portland Christian, 80-87—167; Truman Gregory, Westside Christian, 83-86—169; Jackson Kennon, Bandon, 85-88—173; Oliver Nielsen, Riverdale, 84-89—173; Damon Wong, Portland Adventist, 87-88—175; Alexander Schulz, Bandon, 87-88—175.
BANDON (350-380—730): Jackson Kennon 85-88—173, Alexander Schulz 87-88—175, Matt Yarbor 87-96—183, Isaac Cutler 91-108—199, Nick Turner/Luke Brown 117-121—238.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (397-398—795): Cameron Kime 88-94—182, Zack Walker 98-105—203, Robby Rowe 105-99—204, Rylan Bruce 106-100—206, Nathanial Barnard 120-121—241.
Class 5A Girls
At Quail Valley
Team Scores: Pendleton 767, Crater 776, West Albany 803, Ridgeview 823, Wilsonville 843, South Albany 911, North Bend inc.
Individual Top 10: Tannica Porter, Willamette, 81-76—157; Megan George, Pendleton, 80-78—158; Anna Schweitzer, West Albany, 84-77—161; Haley Brown, Crater, 83-82—165; Caitlin O'Connor, Crater, 88-86—174; Victoria Slos, North Bend, 91-97—188; Elizabeth Roundtree, Redmond, 94-95—189; Kelsi Monroe, Eagle Point, 95-95—190; Judy Shu, Corvallis, 102-89—191; Rylee Harris, Pendleton, 94-97—191.
NORTH BEND (inc): Victoria Slos 91-97—188; Brenna Mault 102-104—206, Alex Wilson 113-133—246, Abbie Kirby DQ-124.
Class 5A Boys
Team Scores: Crescent Valley 609, Ridgeview 644, West Albany 651, Corvallis 664, Crook County 673, Churchill 687, Hood River Valley 698, Wilsonville 733.
Individual Top 10: Isaac Buerger, Ridgeview, 71-67—138; Michael Gray, Crescent Valley, 72-74—146; Matthew Zaback, Crescent Valley, 74-74—148; Aidan Telles, The Dallas, 72-76—148; Seth King, Crescent Valley, 78-71—159; Brock Nelson, West Albany, 75-75—150; Chase Elliot, Scappoose, 75-76—151; Tyler Vassar, The Dallas, 77-75—152; Ty Garner, Thurston, 75-77—152; Cole Rueck, Corvallis, 78-75—153.
Class 4A Boys
At Emerald Valley
Team Scores: Marist Catholic 627, Seaside 659, Valley Catholic 707, Woodburn 711, Mazama 717, Stayton 749, Baker/Powder Valley 768, Banks 776, La Grande 782, Henley 794.
Individual Top 10: Nick Watts, Marist Catholic, 74-71—145; Arnav Reddy, Marist Catholic, 76-77—153; Evan Massena, Stayton, 77-77—154; Cole Beyer, Woodburn, 79-76—155; Nate Beck, Mazama, 82-74—156; Carson Kawasoe, Seaside, 77-79—156; Peter Boileau, Valley Catholic, 83-77—160; Caden Long, Baker/Powder Valley, 82-78—160; Alec Vendetti, Marist Catholic, 78-84—162; Curtis Kunde, Seaside, 83-82—165.
Class 4A-3A-2A-1A Girls
At Eagle Crest
Team Scores: St. Mary's 638, Valley Catholic 705, Heppner/Ione 741, Woodburn 787, La Grande 802, Astoria 828, Cascade Christian 837, Waldport 837, Seaside 854, Baker/Powder Valley 881, Sweet Home 1001.
Individual Top 10: Baylee Hammericksen, St. Mary's, 69-70—139; Yvonne Vinceri, Riverdale, 76-70—146; Riley Hammericksen, St. Mary's, 74-77—151; Tori Suto, Wallowa/Joseph, 78-78—156; Kaylee Wu, St. Mary's, 77-79—156; Challin Kim, Valley Catholic, 78-81—159; Katie Goodwin, Blanchet Catholic, 83-80—163; Lanie Sticka, Gladsotne, 84-85—169; Nicole Propheter, Heppner/Ione, 83-86—169; Sasha Keown, Heppner/Ione, 82-87—169; Megan Birrell, Valley Catholic, 82-87—169.
Class 6A Boys
At Trysting Tree
Team Scores: Jesuit 572, Mountainside 600, Summit 614, Central Catholic 620, Lake Oswego 624, Sunset 633, West Salem 635, Clackamas 640, Bend 640, Sherwood 645, Lincoln 647, Sheldon 651, West Linn 654, Newberg 672.
Individual Top 10: Andrew Reinhardt, Jesuit, 71-68—139; Nate Stember, Lincoln, 71-69—140; Ethan Tseng, Jesuit, 71-70—141; Mateo Fuenmayor, Mountainside, 72-70—142; Brandon Eyre, West Salem, 73-71—144; Brody Marconi, Jesuit, 73-72—145; Collin Hodgkinson, Mountainside, 74-73—147; Lucas Hughes, Summit, 75-74—149; Johnny Ward, Jesuit, 77-73—150; Blake Frichette, Sheldon, 76-74—150.
Class 6A Girls
At Quail Valley
Team Scores: Jesuit 616, Westview 624, West Linn 653, Clackamas 659, Mountainside 669, St. Mary's 692, Summit 717, Sprague 747, Sherwood 752, Lake Oswego 765, Roseburg 768, Wilson 792, Sheldon 792, Cleveland 797.
Individual Top 10: Olivia Loberg, Summit, 68-73—141, Alexa Udom, Westview, 67-79—146; Jessica Ponce, Westview, 71-76—147; Sophie Dalfonsi, Summit, 75-74—149; Haley Hummelt, Jesuit, 79-71—150; Elise Deschaine, Central Catholic, 74-76—150; Alex Tomita, St. Mary's, 77-74—151; Olivia Vanderby, West Linn, 76-75—151; Mary Scott Wolfe, Jesuit, 76-75—151; Emily Song, Mountainside, 77-75—152.