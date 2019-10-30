<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;W-L

Crater;14-2

North Eugene;13-3

Thurston;13-3

Ashland;12-4

North Bend;7-9

Churchill;7-9

Willamette;4-12

Springfield;2-14

Eagle Point;0-16

Tuesday’s Scores

Crater d. North Bend, 27-25, 26-24, 25-15

Thurston d. Willamette, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12

Churchill d. Springfield, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-4

End Regular Season

<h2>SOCCER

Midwestern League Girls

;W;L;T;Pts

Churchill;7;1;0;21

North Eugene;5;2;1;16

Willamette;4;0;4;16

Ashland;4;4;0;12

Springfield;3;3;2;11

North Bend;3;4;1;10

Thurston;3;3;1;10

Crater;2;5;1;7

Eagle Point;0;8;0;0

Tuesday’s Scores

Willamette 1, Springfield 1

Churchill 2, North Eugene 0

End Regular Season

Midwestern League Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Ashland;6;0;2;20

Eagle Point;5;1;2;17

Churchill;5;2;1;16

Willamette;4;1;3;15

Springfield;4;3;1;13

Crater;1;5;2;5

North Eugene;1;5;2;5

Thurston;1;5;2;5

North Bend;0;5;3;3

Tuesday’s Scores

Willamette 1, Springfield 1

Churchill 2, North Eugene 0

End Regular Season

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Brookings-Harbor;14;0;0;42

UVC;11;3;0;33

Sutherlin;10;4;0;30

Coquille;7;7;0;21

Glide;5;8;1;16

Douglas;3;8;3;12

South Umpqua;2;11;1;7

Gold Beach;1;12;1;4

Tuesday’s Scores

Brookings-Harbor 12, Coquille 0

Douglas 0, Gold Beach 0

Sutherlin 5, Glide 2

UVC 10, South Umpqua 0

End Regular Season

