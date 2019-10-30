<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;W-L
Crater;14-2
North Eugene;13-3
Thurston;13-3
Ashland;12-4
North Bend;7-9
Churchill;7-9
Willamette;4-12
Springfield;2-14
Eagle Point;0-16
Tuesday’s Scores
Crater d. North Bend, 27-25, 26-24, 25-15
Thurston d. Willamette, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12
Churchill d. Springfield, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-4
End Regular Season
<h2>SOCCER
Midwestern League Girls
;W;L;T;Pts
Churchill;7;1;0;21
North Eugene;5;2;1;16
Willamette;4;0;4;16
Ashland;4;4;0;12
Springfield;3;3;2;11
North Bend;3;4;1;10
Thurston;3;3;1;10
Crater;2;5;1;7
Eagle Point;0;8;0;0
Tuesday’s Scores
Willamette 1, Springfield 1
Churchill 2, North Eugene 0
End Regular Season
Midwestern League Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Ashland;6;0;2;20
Eagle Point;5;1;2;17
Churchill;5;2;1;16
Willamette;4;1;3;15
Springfield;4;3;1;13
Crater;1;5;2;5
North Eugene;1;5;2;5
Thurston;1;5;2;5
North Bend;0;5;3;3
Tuesday’s Scores
Willamette 1, Springfield 1
Churchill 2, North Eugene 0
End Regular Season
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Brookings-Harbor;14;0;0;42
UVC;11;3;0;33
Sutherlin;10;4;0;30
Coquille;7;7;0;21
Glide;5;8;1;16
Douglas;3;8;3;12
South Umpqua;2;11;1;7
Gold Beach;1;12;1;4
Tuesday’s Scores
Brookings-Harbor 12, Coquille 0
Douglas 0, Gold Beach 0
Sutherlin 5, Glide 2
UVC 10, South Umpqua 0
End Regular Season