<h2>FOOTBALL
Class 5A District 2
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Thurston;3-0;4-2
Ridgeview;3-0;3-3
North Bend;2-1;5-1
Willamette;1-2;1-5
Springfield;0-3;2-4
Redmond;0-3;1-5
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Churchill;3-0;5-1
Crater;3-0;4-2
South Eugene;2-1;4-2
Eagle Point;1-2;4-2
Ashland;0-3;2-4
North Eugene;0-3;1-5
Friday’s Scores
North Bend 62, Redmond 7
Thurston 61, Willamette 0
Ridgeview d. Springfield
Churchill 61, Eagle Point 40
South Eugene 28, North Eugene 0
Crater 41, Ashland 13
Redmond;7;0;0;0;—;7
North Bend;28;21;7;6;—;62
Scoring Summary:
NB: Coleman Compton 10 run (Adam Wood kick)
NB: Teron Catanzaro 5 pass from Compton (Wood kick)
Red: Brendan Powell 61 run (Andrew McKague kick)
NB: Catanzaro 67 pass from Compton (Wood kick)
NB: Jake Posey 37 run (Wood kick)
NB: Compton 5 run (Wood kick)
NB: Posey 41 run (Kick failed)
NB: Divenson Willis 49 run (Wood kick)
NB: Kyle Rudolfs 3 pass from Ian Spalding (Wood kick)
NB: Luke Oman 18 run (Kick failed)
Team Statistics
;Red;NB
First Downs;6;26
Rushes-Yards;34-102;37-472
Passing;0;90
Comp-Att-Int;0-5-0;5-10-0
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;2-0
Penalties-Yards;10-61;8-70
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Red: Brendan Powell 13-49, Michael-Jai Callier Campbell 4-31, Andrew McKague 1-19, Clayton Elrod 9-10, Kaden Nixon 3-4, Henry Chambers 1-0, Hayden Parrish 3-(-11). NB: Divenson Willis 13-142, Jake Posey 7-147, Coleman Compton 10-79, Luke Oman 5-46, Ian Spalding 3-27, Jerron Spencer 1-14, Jonathan Chilcoate 1-10, Coel Stark 1-7.
PASSING—Red: Hayden Parrish 0-4-0, Kaden Nixon 0-1-0. NB: Coleman Compton 3-6-81, Ian Spalding 2-4-9.
RECEIVING—NB: Teron Catanzaro 3-81, Lucas Moe 1-6, Jakob Rudolfs 1-3.
Sky-Em League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Marshfield;2-0;5-1
Marist Catholic;2-0;3-3
Cottage Grove;1-2;3-3
Elmira;1-2;4-2
Junction City;0-2;0-5
Friday’s Scores
Marshfield 49, Junction City 8
Cottage Grove 45, Elmira 13
Mazama 14, Marist Catholic 6
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;2-0;4-2
Toledo;2-0;4-2
Gold Beach;0-1;0-5
Bandon;0-2;3-3
Reedsport;0-2;2-4
Friday’s Scores
Coquille 50, Reedsport 12
Toledo 68, Gold Beach 12
Bandon 52, Illinois Valley 7
Coquille;14;14;22;0;—;50
Reedsport;6;6;0;0;—;12
Scoring Summary:
Coq: Kane Rilatos 26 run (run failed)
Ree: Nick Glover 4 run (kick failed)
Coq: Ciaden Yates 41 run (Yates run)
Coq: Rilatos 1 run (pass failed)
Coq: Yates 2 run (Rilatos run)
Ree: Glover 1 run (run failed)
Coq: Yates 8 run (run failed)
Coq: Ian Smith 7 run (Rillatos run)
Coq: Yates 5 run (Rilatos run)
Team Statistics
;Coq;Ree
First Downs;15;9
Rushes-Yards;34-380;50-108
Passing;0;0
Comp-Att-Int;0-0-0;0-6-0
Fumbles-Lost;7-4;2-2
Penalties-Yards;9-58;8-51
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Coq: Caiden Yates 13-156, Kane Rilatos 11-153, Ean Smith 4-56, Gunner Yates 1-18, Tucker Godfrey 3-0, Jacob Smith 2-(minus 3). Ree: Nick Glover 28-58, Alex Carson 14-34, Ben Fowler 9-31, Ethan Longo 5-4, Kaileb Pickett 2-3, Team 2-(minus 22).
PASSING—Coq: None. Ree: Nick Glover 0-6-0.
RECEIVING—None.
Bandon 52, Illinois Valley 7
Illinois Valley;0;7;0;0;—;7
Bandon;6;16;8;22;—;52
Scoring Summary:
Ban: Cayton Sinay pass from Braydon Freitag (run failed)
IV: Isaac Buckmaster 42 pass from Skyler Wylie (Andrew Mendoza kick)
Ban: Freitag run (Freitag run)
Ban: Cooper Lang pass from Freitag (Lang pass from Freitag)
Ban: Freitag 1 run (Sinay run)
Ban: Tyler Tullos 96 run (Sinay run)
Ban: Sinay 5 run (pass failed)
Ban: Sinay pass from Freitag (Wyatt Dyer pass from Freitag)
Class 1A District 2
West Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Riddle;3-0;5-1
Camas Valley;2-0;3-1
Butte Falls;1-1;3-1
Days Creek;1-2;3-3
Glendale;1-2;1-5
Myrtle Point;0-3;1-5
East Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Hosanna Christian;3-0;5-0
Chilquin;2-1;4-2
Bonanza;2-1;3-3
Triad;1-1;1-3
Prospect;0-2;0-5
North Lake;0-3;0-4
Thursday’s Scores
Bonanza 53, Chiloquin 40
Hosanna Christian 44, North Lake 0
Friday’s Scores
Glendale 56, Myrtle Point 22
Riddle 42, Days Creek 16
Saturday’s Games
Prospect at Triad
Camas Valley at Butte Falls
Glendale 56, Myrtle Point 22
Myrtle Point;0;0;6;16;—;22
Glendale;8;20;8;20;—;56
Scoring Summary:
Gle: Caleb Cline 60 pass from Alyx Rocha (Wyatt Kahl pass from Rocha).
Gle: Will Kidwell 1 run (Rocha run).
Gle: Brody Lee 1 run (pass failed).
Gle: Kidwell 5 run (pass failed).
Gle: Rocha 4 run (Kidwell run).
MP: Brodie Parrish 19 run (Parrish run).
MP: Parrish 73 pass from Tyler Beyer-Smith (Ronny Winningham pass from Beyer-Smith).
Gle: Rocha 7 run (Darrion Jefferson pass from Kaleb Cline).
Gle: Rocha 15 run (pass failed).
Gle: Cline 41 run (run failed).
MP: Parrish 39 pass from Beyer-Smith (run failed).
Class 1A District 4
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
McKenzie;5-0;5-1
Powers;4-1;4-1
Eddyville;2-3;2-3
Gilchrist;1-3;1-3
Jewell;1-3;1-3
Triangle Lake;0-3;0-4
Friday’s Scores
Powers d. Gilchrist by forfeit
Eddyville 58, Jewell 24
Echo 39, McKenzie 19
<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Crater;12-0;15-1
North Eugene;8-2;9-4
Willamette;7-4;9-5
Thurston;7-4;9-6
Churchill;6-5;9-7
Springfield;4-8;5-12
Ashland;3-7;3-9
Eagle Point;3-8;4-9
North Bend;0-12;2-14
Thursday’s Scores
Eagle Point d. North Bend, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-15
Thurston d. North Eugene, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20
Sky-Em League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Cottage Grove;6-1;14-3
Marist Catholic;5-2;5-8
Marshfield;4-3;14-4
Junction City;4-3;10-7
Siuslaw;1-6;7-9
Elmira;1-6;6-10
Thursday’s Scores
Marshfield d. Cottage Grove, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21
Siuslaw d. Marist Catholic, 26-28, 27-25, 25-19, 27-25
Junction City d. Elmira, 23-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;8-0;16-3
Reedsport;5-3;7-12
Toledo;4-3;9-6
Bandon;4-4;6-11
Gold Beach;3-5;4-7
Myrtle Point;2-6;5-7
Waldport;1-6;1-10
Thursday’s Scores
Coquille d. Reedsport, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14
Bandon d. Myrtle Point, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23
Gold Beach d. Waldport, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19
Skyline League
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
North Douglas;11-0;21-5
Days Creek;10-1;16-5
UVC;7-4;14-5
Elkton;6-6;11-7
Yoncalla;5-7;8-8
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
New Hope;7-5;12-9
Camas Valley;6-5;6-8
Riddle;3-9;4-12
Glendale;1-9;5-13
Pacific;1-11;3-16
Thursday’s Scores
Yoncalla d. Pacific, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
North Douglas d. UVC, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19
Camas Valley d. Glendale, 17-25, 28-26, 25-21, 24-26, 15-13
Elkton d. Riddle, 25-3, 25-5, 25-9
<h2>SOCCER
Sky-Em League Boys
;W-L-T;Pts
Marist Catholic;4-0-0;12
Marshfield;2-2-0;6
Junction City;2-2-0;6
Cottage Grove;1-2-1;4
Elmira;0-3-1;1
Thursday’s Scores
Marshfield 3, Elmira 0
Marist Catholic 2, Cottage Grove 0
Sky-Em League Girls
;W-L-T;Pts
Cottage Grove;2-2-0;6
Marist Catholic;4-0-0;12
Elmira;2-2-0;6
Junction City;2-2-0;6
Marshfield;0-4-0;0
Thursday’s Scores
Elmira 4, Marshfield 1
Marist Catholic 8, Cottage Grove 1
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys
;W-L-T;Pts
Brookings-Harbor;8-0-0;24
UVC;5-2-0;15
Glide;5-3-0;15
Sutherlin;4-2-1;13
Douglas;2-5-1;7
Coquille;1-7-0;3
South Umpqua;1-7-0;3
Thursday’s Scores
Glide 3, Coquille 1
Brookings-Harbor 2, UVC 0
South Umpqua 1, Douglas 0