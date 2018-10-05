<h2>FOOTBALL

Class 5A District 2

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Thurston;3-0;4-2

Ridgeview;3-0;3-3

North Bend;2-1;5-1

Willamette;1-2;1-5

Springfield;0-3;2-4

Redmond;0-3;1-5

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Churchill;3-0;5-1

Crater;3-0;4-2

South Eugene;2-1;4-2

Eagle Point;1-2;4-2

Ashland;0-3;2-4

North Eugene;0-3;1-5

Friday’s Scores

North Bend 62, Redmond 7

Thurston 61, Willamette 0

Ridgeview d. Springfield

Churchill 61, Eagle Point 40

South Eugene 28, North Eugene 0

Crater 41, Ashland 13

Redmond;7;0;0;0;—;7

North Bend;28;21;7;6;—;62

Scoring Summary:

NB: Coleman Compton 10 run (Adam Wood kick)

NB: Teron Catanzaro 5 pass from Compton (Wood kick)

Red: Brendan Powell 61 run (Andrew McKague kick)

NB: Catanzaro 67 pass from Compton (Wood kick)

NB: Jake Posey 37 run (Wood kick)

NB: Compton 5 run (Wood kick)

NB: Posey 41 run (Kick failed)

NB: Divenson Willis 49 run (Wood kick)

NB: Kyle Rudolfs 3 pass from Ian Spalding (Wood kick)

NB: Luke Oman 18 run (Kick failed)

Team Statistics

;Red;NB

First Downs;6;26

Rushes-Yards;34-102;37-472

Passing;0;90

Comp-Att-Int;0-5-0;5-10-0

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;2-0

Penalties-Yards;10-61;8-70

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Red: Brendan Powell 13-49, Michael-Jai Callier Campbell 4-31, Andrew McKague 1-19, Clayton Elrod 9-10, Kaden Nixon 3-4, Henry Chambers 1-0, Hayden Parrish 3-(-11). NB: Divenson Willis 13-142, Jake Posey 7-147, Coleman Compton 10-79, Luke Oman 5-46, Ian Spalding 3-27, Jerron Spencer 1-14, Jonathan Chilcoate 1-10, Coel Stark 1-7.

PASSING—Red: Hayden Parrish 0-4-0, Kaden Nixon 0-1-0. NB: Coleman Compton 3-6-81, Ian Spalding 2-4-9.

RECEIVING—NB: Teron Catanzaro 3-81, Lucas Moe 1-6, Jakob Rudolfs 1-3.

Sky-Em League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Marshfield;2-0;5-1

Marist Catholic;2-0;3-3

Cottage Grove;1-2;3-3

Elmira;1-2;4-2

Junction City;0-2;0-5

Friday’s Scores

Marshfield 49, Junction City 8

Cottage Grove 45, Elmira 13

Mazama 14, Marist Catholic 6

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;2-0;4-2

Toledo;2-0;4-2

Gold Beach;0-1;0-5

Bandon;0-2;3-3

Reedsport;0-2;2-4

Friday’s Scores

Coquille 50, Reedsport 12

Toledo 68, Gold Beach 12

Bandon 52, Illinois Valley 7

Coquille 50, Reedsport 12

Coquille;14;14;22;0;—;50

Reedsport;6;6;0;0;—;12

Scoring Summary: 

Coq: Kane Rilatos 26 run (run failed)

Ree: Nick Glover 4 run (kick failed)

Coq: Ciaden Yates 41 run (Yates run)

Coq: Rilatos 1 run (pass failed)

Coq: Yates 2 run (Rilatos run)

Ree: Glover 1 run (run failed)

Coq: Yates 8 run (run failed)

Coq: Ian Smith 7 run (Rillatos run)

Coq: Yates 5 run (Rilatos run)

Team Statistics

;Coq;Ree

First Downs;15;9

Rushes-Yards;34-380;50-108

Passing;0;0

Comp-Att-Int;0-0-0;0-6-0

Fumbles-Lost;7-4;2-2

Penalties-Yards;9-58;8-51

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Coq: Caiden Yates 13-156, Kane Rilatos 11-153, Ean Smith 4-56, Gunner Yates 1-18, Tucker Godfrey 3-0, Jacob Smith 2-(minus 3). Ree: Nick Glover 28-58, Alex Carson 14-34, Ben Fowler 9-31, Ethan Longo 5-4, Kaileb Pickett 2-3, Team 2-(minus 22). 

PASSING—Coq: None. Ree: Nick Glover 0-6-0. 

RECEIVING—None. 

Bandon 52, Illinois Valley 7

Illinois Valley;0;7;0;0;—;7

Bandon;6;16;8;22;—;52

Scoring Summary: 

Ban: Cayton Sinay pass from Braydon Freitag (run failed)

IV: Isaac Buckmaster 42 pass from Skyler Wylie (Andrew Mendoza kick)

Ban: Freitag run (Freitag run)

Ban: Cooper Lang pass from Freitag (Lang pass from Freitag)

Ban: Freitag 1 run (Sinay run)

Ban: Tyler Tullos 96 run (Sinay run)

Ban: Sinay 5 run (pass failed)

Ban: Sinay pass from Freitag (Wyatt Dyer pass from Freitag)

Class 1A District 2

West Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Riddle;3-0;5-1

Camas Valley;2-0;3-1

Butte Falls;1-1;3-1

Days Creek;1-2;3-3

Glendale;1-2;1-5

Myrtle Point;0-3;1-5

East Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Hosanna Christian;3-0;5-0

Chilquin;2-1;4-2

Bonanza;2-1;3-3

Triad;1-1;1-3

Prospect;0-2;0-5

North Lake;0-3;0-4

Thursday’s Scores

Bonanza 53, Chiloquin 40

Hosanna Christian 44, North Lake 0

Friday’s Scores

Glendale 56, Myrtle Point 22

Riddle 42, Days Creek 16

Saturday’s Games

Prospect at Triad

Camas Valley at Butte Falls

Glendale 56, Myrtle Point 22

Myrtle Point;0;0;6;16;—;22

Glendale;8;20;8;20;—;56

Scoring Summary:

Gle: Caleb Cline 60 pass from Alyx Rocha (Wyatt Kahl pass from Rocha).

Gle: Will Kidwell 1 run (Rocha run).

Gle: Brody Lee 1 run (pass failed).

Gle: Kidwell 5 run (pass failed).

Gle: Rocha 4 run (Kidwell run).

MP: Brodie Parrish 19 run (Parrish run).

MP: Parrish 73 pass from Tyler Beyer-Smith (Ronny Winningham pass from Beyer-Smith).

Gle: Rocha 7 run (Darrion Jefferson pass from Kaleb Cline).

Gle: Rocha 15 run (pass failed).

Gle: Cline 41 run (run failed).

MP: Parrish 39 pass from Beyer-Smith (run failed).

Class 1A District 4

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

McKenzie;5-0;5-1

Powers;4-1;4-1

Eddyville;2-3;2-3

Gilchrist;1-3;1-3

Jewell;1-3;1-3

Triangle Lake;0-3;0-4

Friday’s Scores

Powers d. Gilchrist by forfeit

Eddyville 58, Jewell 24

Echo 39, McKenzie 19

<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Crater;12-0;15-1

North Eugene;8-2;9-4

Willamette;7-4;9-5

Thurston;7-4;9-6

Churchill;6-5;9-7

Springfield;4-8;5-12

Ashland;3-7;3-9

Eagle Point;3-8;4-9

North Bend;0-12;2-14

Thursday’s Scores

Eagle Point d. North Bend, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-15

Thurston d. North Eugene, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

Sky-Em League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Cottage Grove;6-1;14-3

Marist Catholic;5-2;5-8

Marshfield;4-3;14-4

Junction City;4-3;10-7

Siuslaw;1-6;7-9

Elmira;1-6;6-10

Thursday’s Scores

Marshfield d. Cottage Grove, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21

Siuslaw d. Marist Catholic, 26-28, 27-25, 25-19, 27-25

Junction City d. Elmira, 23-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;8-0;16-3

Reedsport;5-3;7-12

Toledo;4-3;9-6

Bandon;4-4;6-11

Gold Beach;3-5;4-7

Myrtle Point;2-6;5-7

Waldport;1-6;1-10

Thursday’s Scores

Coquille d. Reedsport, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14

Bandon d. Myrtle Point, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23

Gold Beach d. Waldport, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19

Skyline League

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

North Douglas;11-0;21-5

Days Creek;10-1;16-5

UVC;7-4;14-5

Elkton;6-6;11-7

Yoncalla;5-7;8-8

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

New Hope;7-5;12-9

Camas Valley;6-5;6-8

Riddle;3-9;4-12

Glendale;1-9;5-13

Pacific;1-11;3-16

Thursday’s Scores

Yoncalla d. Pacific, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

North Douglas d. UVC, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19

Camas Valley d. Glendale, 17-25, 28-26, 25-21, 24-26, 15-13

Elkton d. Riddle, 25-3, 25-5, 25-9

<h2>SOCCER

Sky-Em League Boys

;W-L-T;Pts

Marist Catholic;4-0-0;12

Marshfield;2-2-0;6

Junction City;2-2-0;6

Cottage Grove;1-2-1;4

Elmira;0-3-1;1

Thursday’s Scores

Marshfield 3, Elmira 0

Marist Catholic 2, Cottage Grove 0

Sky-Em League Girls

;W-L-T;Pts

Cottage Grove;2-2-0;6

Marist Catholic;4-0-0;12

Elmira;2-2-0;6

Junction City;2-2-0;6

Marshfield;0-4-0;0

Thursday’s Scores

Elmira 4, Marshfield 1

Marist Catholic 8, Cottage Grove 1

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys

;W-L-T;Pts

Brookings-Harbor;8-0-0;24

UVC;5-2-0;15

Glide;5-3-0;15

Sutherlin;4-2-1;13

Douglas;2-5-1;7

Coquille;1-7-0;3

South Umpqua;1-7-0;3

Thursday’s Scores

Glide 3, Coquille 1

Brookings-Harbor 2, UVC 0

South Umpqua 1, Douglas 0

