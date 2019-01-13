<h2>BASKETBALL
BOYS
Skyline League
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
UVC;3-1;11-3
Days Creek;3-1;9-5
North Douglas;3-1;8-6
Elkton;1-3;4-11
Yoncalla;0-4;5-10
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Riddle;3-0;12-0
Pacific;3-1;7-7
Camas Valley;2-2;6-7
New Hope;1-3;3-10
Glendale;0-3;0-10
Saturday’s Scores
Pacific 60, New Hope 34
Days Creek 61, UVC 44
North Douglas 51, Elkton 24
Camas Valley 53, Glendale 39
New Hope;10;6;11;7;—;34
Pacific;10;19;21;10;—;60
NEW HOPE (34): Jeremy Joling 18, Thad Hamilton 10, Michael Mead 3, Bryce Dennis 2, Israel Sedano 1.
PACIFIC (60): Sean White 25, Colton Morrill-Keeler 16, Kross Miller 10, Jordan Walker 7, Devon Richard 2, Jesse Gourneau, Justin Hogan, Caleb Martin.
Nonleague
Marshfield 58, Woodburn 45
Woodburn;8;14;9;14;—;45
Marshfield;14;14;16;14;—;58
WOODBURN (45): RJ Veliz 16, Trevor Karsseboom 7, EJ Barajas 6, Ryan Stebner 5, Diego Torres 4, Tomas Veliz 3, Jeovanny Marroquin 1, Kevin Cruz, Reese Miller, Luis Rodriguez, Enrique Tavera.
MARSHFIELD (58): Jordy Miles 16, Cory Stover 16, Mason Ainsworth 13, Grant Woolsey 9, Chase Howerton 4, Landon Ginn-Forsberg, River Ginn-Forsberg, Erasto Jimenez, Dom Montiel, Grant Webster.
GIRLS
Skyline League
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
North Douglas;4-0;12-3
Days Creek;3-1;9-7
Elkton;2-2;7-8
Yoncalla;1-3;5-10
UVC;0-3;6-7
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Pacific;3-0;9-6
New Hope;2-1;6-7
Camas Valley;1-2;5-7
Riddle;0-3;1-10
Saturday’s Scores
Pacific 46, New Hope 28
North Douglas 43, Elkton 19
Days Creek 53, UVC 28
New Hope;2;11;8;7;—;28
Pacific;10;16;8;12;—;46
NEW HOPE (28): Hannah McCoy 6, Kaitlyn Kashishian 5, Jessi Loper 5, Emily Chavez 4, Abbie McClintick 4, Noella Barnett 2, Lauren Huttema 2, Abigail Metcalf.
PACIFIC (46): Kaiya Gourneau 22, Natalie Vincent 10, Madison Hall 8, Audrey Griffiths 2, Nicole Lee 2, Sierra White 2, Gabby Amerman-Smith, Michelle Coffey, Rio Cruz, Wiley Lang, Broke Richard.