<h2>BASKETBALL

BOYS

Skyline League

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

UVC;3-1;11-3

Days Creek;3-1;9-5

North Douglas;3-1;8-6

Elkton;1-3;4-11

Yoncalla;0-4;5-10

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Riddle;3-0;12-0

Pacific;3-1;7-7

Camas Valley;2-2;6-7

New Hope;1-3;3-10

Glendale;0-3;0-10

Saturday’s Scores

Pacific 60, New Hope 34

Days Creek 61, UVC 44

North Douglas 51, Elkton 24

Camas Valley 53, Glendale 39

Pacific 60, New Hope 34

New Hope;10;6;11;7;—;34

Pacific;10;19;21;10;—;60

NEW HOPE (34): Jeremy Joling 18, Thad Hamilton 10, Michael Mead 3, Bryce Dennis 2, Israel Sedano 1.

PACIFIC (60): Sean White 25, Colton Morrill-Keeler 16, Kross Miller 10, Jordan Walker 7, Devon Richard 2, Jesse Gourneau, Justin Hogan, Caleb Martin.

Nonleague

Marshfield 58, Woodburn 45

Woodburn;8;14;9;14;—;45

Marshfield;14;14;16;14;—;58

WOODBURN (45): RJ Veliz 16, Trevor Karsseboom 7, EJ Barajas 6, Ryan Stebner 5, Diego Torres 4, Tomas Veliz 3, Jeovanny Marroquin 1, Kevin Cruz, Reese Miller, Luis Rodriguez, Enrique Tavera.

MARSHFIELD (58): Jordy Miles 16, Cory Stover 16, Mason Ainsworth 13, Grant Woolsey 9, Chase Howerton 4, Landon Ginn-Forsberg, River Ginn-Forsberg, Erasto Jimenez, Dom Montiel, Grant Webster.

GIRLS

Skyline League

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

North Douglas;4-0;12-3

Days Creek;3-1;9-7

Elkton;2-2;7-8

Yoncalla;1-3;5-10

UVC;0-3;6-7

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Pacific;3-0;9-6

New Hope;2-1;6-7

Camas Valley;1-2;5-7

Riddle;0-3;1-10

Saturday’s Scores

Pacific 46, New Hope 28

North Douglas 43, Elkton 19

Days Creek 53, UVC 28

Pacific 46, New Hope 28

New Hope;2;11;8;7;—;28

Pacific;10;16;8;12;—;46

NEW HOPE (28): Hannah McCoy 6, Kaitlyn Kashishian 5, Jessi Loper 5, Emily Chavez 4, Abbie McClintick 4, Noella Barnett 2, Lauren Huttema 2, Abigail Metcalf.

PACIFIC (46): Kaiya Gourneau 22, Natalie Vincent 10, Madison Hall 8, Audrey Griffiths 2, Nicole Lee 2, Sierra White 2, Gabby Amerman-Smith, Michelle Coffey, Rio Cruz, Wiley Lang, Broke Richard.

