<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;W-L
Crater;13-2
North Eugene;12-3
Ashland;11-3
Thurston;10-3
North Bend;7-7
Churchill;5-9
Willamette;3-10
Springfield;2-12
Eagle Point;0-14
Tuesday’s Scores
Ashland d. North Bend, 25-21, 26-24, 25-14
North Eugene d. Churchill, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
Crater d. Eagle Point, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16
Sky-Em League
;W-L
Junction City;10-0
Cottage Grove;6-4
Marshfield;6-4
Marist Catholic;4-6
Siuslaw;4-6
Elmira;0-10
Tuesday’s Scores
Marshfield d. Elmira, 25-15, 25-19, 25-12
Junction City d. Siuslaw, 25-21, 25-22, 25-10
Marist Catholic d. Cottage Grove, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23
End Regular Season
Sunset Conference
;W-L
Coquille;10-1
Reedsport;9-2
Toledo;8-3
Bandon;5;6
Myrtle Point;5-6
Waldport;2-9
Gold Beach;0-12
Tuesday’s Scores
Coquille d. Bandon, 25-19, 25-20, 25-10
Myrtle Point d. Waldport, 20-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11
Toledo d. Gold Beach, 3-0
<h2>SOCCER
Midwestern League Girls
;W;L;T;Pts
North Eugene;5;1;1;16
Churchill;5;1;0;15
Willamette;3;0;3;12
Springfield;3;2;1;10
North Bend;3;3;1;10
Thurston;3;3;1;10
Ashland;2;4;0;6
Crater;1;4;1;4
Eagle Point;0;7;0;0
Tuesday’s Scores
North Bend 0, Willamette 0
Churchill 3, Thurston 1
Springfield 2, North Eugene 1
Midwestern League Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Ashland;5;0;2;17
Eagle Point;5;1;1;16
Willamette;4;1;1;13
Churchill;3;2;1;10
Springfield;3;2;0;9
North Eugene;1;3;2;5
Thurston;1;4;2;5
North Bend;0;4;3;3
Crater;0;5;2;2
Tuesday’s Scores
Willamette 1, North Bend 0
Thurston 2, Churchill 1
Ashland 2, Crater 2
North Eugene at Springfield
Sky-Em League Girls
;W;L;T;Pts
Marist Catholic;7;0;0;21
Cottage Grove;6;1;0;15
Elmira;3;4;0;9
Marshfield;1;5;1;4
Junction City;0;7;1;1
Monday’s Score
Marist Catholic 6, Elmira 0
Tuesday’s Score
Cottage Grove 4, Junction City 0
Sky-Em League Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Marist Catholic;7;0;0;21
Cottage Grove;5;2;0;15
Marshfield;3;4;0;9
Junction City;3;5;0;9
Elmira;0;7;0;0
Monday’s Score
Marist Catholic 14, Elmira 1
Tuesday’s Score
Cottage Grove 1, Junction City 0
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Brookings-Harbor;12;0;0;36
UVC;9;3;0;27
Sutherlin;8;4;0;24
Coquille;7;5;0;21
Glide;4;7;1;13
Douglas;3;7;2;11
South Umpqua;2;9;1;7
Gold Beach;1;11;0;3
Tuesday’s Scores
Coquille 2, Gold Beach 1
Brookings-Harbor 13, South Umpqua 0
Sutherlin 3, UVC 1
Glide 2, Douglas 1