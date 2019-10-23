<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;W-L

Crater;13-2

North Eugene;12-3

Ashland;11-3

Thurston;10-3

North Bend;7-7

Churchill;5-9

Willamette;3-10

Springfield;2-12

Eagle Point;0-14

Tuesday’s Scores

Ashland d. North Bend, 25-21, 26-24, 25-14

North Eugene d. Churchill, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

Crater d. Eagle Point, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16

Sky-Em League

;W-L

Junction City;10-0

Cottage Grove;6-4

Marshfield;6-4

Marist Catholic;4-6

Siuslaw;4-6

Elmira;0-10

Tuesday’s Scores

Marshfield d. Elmira, 25-15, 25-19, 25-12

Junction City d. Siuslaw, 25-21, 25-22, 25-10

Marist Catholic d. Cottage Grove, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23

End Regular Season

Sunset Conference

;W-L

Coquille;10-1

Reedsport;9-2

Toledo;8-3

Bandon;5;6

Myrtle Point;5-6

Waldport;2-9

Gold Beach;0-12

Tuesday’s Scores

Coquille d. Bandon, 25-19, 25-20, 25-10

Myrtle Point d. Waldport, 20-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11

Toledo d. Gold Beach, 3-0

<h2>SOCCER

Midwestern League Girls

;W;L;T;Pts

North Eugene;5;1;1;16

Churchill;5;1;0;15

Willamette;3;0;3;12

Springfield;3;2;1;10

North Bend;3;3;1;10

Thurston;3;3;1;10

Ashland;2;4;0;6

Crater;1;4;1;4

Eagle Point;0;7;0;0

Tuesday’s Scores

North Bend 0, Willamette 0

Churchill 3, Thurston 1

Springfield 2, North Eugene 1

Midwestern League Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Ashland;5;0;2;17

Eagle Point;5;1;1;16

Willamette;4;1;1;13

Churchill;3;2;1;10

Springfield;3;2;0;9

North Eugene;1;3;2;5

Thurston;1;4;2;5

North Bend;0;4;3;3

Crater;0;5;2;2

Tuesday’s Scores

Willamette 1, North Bend 0

Thurston 2, Churchill 1

Ashland 2, Crater 2

North Eugene at Springfield

Sky-Em League Girls

;W;L;T;Pts

Marist Catholic;7;0;0;21

Cottage Grove;6;1;0;15

Elmira;3;4;0;9

Marshfield;1;5;1;4

Junction City;0;7;1;1

Monday’s Score

Marist Catholic 6, Elmira 0

Tuesday’s Score

Cottage Grove 4, Junction City 0

Sky-Em League Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Marist Catholic;7;0;0;21

Cottage Grove;5;2;0;15

Marshfield;3;4;0;9

Junction City;3;5;0;9

Elmira;0;7;0;0

Monday’s Score

Marist Catholic 14, Elmira 1

Tuesday’s Score

Cottage Grove 1, Junction City 0

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Brookings-Harbor;12;0;0;36

UVC;9;3;0;27

Sutherlin;8;4;0;24

Coquille;7;5;0;21

Glide;4;7;1;13

Douglas;3;7;2;11

South Umpqua;2;9;1;7

Gold Beach;1;11;0;3

Tuesday’s Scores

Coquille 2, Gold Beach 1

Brookings-Harbor 13, South Umpqua 0

Sutherlin 3, UVC 1

Glide 2, Douglas 1

