<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;W-L
Crater;9-1
North Eugene;9-1
Thurston;6-3
Ashland;6-3
North Bend;5-5
Churchill;3-6
Willamette;2-7
Springfield;1-7
Eagle Point;0-8
Tuesday’s Scores
North Eugene d. North Bend, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17
Thurston d. Churchill, 23-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-19
Crater d. Ashland, 19-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-11, 15-9
Sky-Em League
;W-L
Junction City;6-0
Cottage Grove;5-1
Marist Catholic;3-3
Marshfield;2-4
Siuslaw;2-4
Elmira;0-6
Tuesday’s Scores
Junction City d. Marshfield, 10-25, 25-16, 25-21, 26-24
Cottage Grove d. Siuslaw, 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20
Marist Catholic d. Elmira, 17-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-21
Skyline League
North Division
;W-L
Days Creek;9-0
North Douglas;8-1
Elkton;7-3
UVC;3-7
Yoncalla;3-7
South Division
;W-L
Camas Valley;9-2
Powers;6-4
Riddle;5-5
New Hope;4-7
Pacific;1-8
Glendale;0-10
Tuesday’s Scores
Camas Valley d. Powers, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22
Yoncalla d. Pacific, 25-19, 14-25, 25-17, 25-19
New Hope d. Glendale, 25-17, 25-16, 25-7
Days Creek d. Riddle, 25-123, 25-16, 25-9
<h2>SOCCER
Sky-Em League Girls
;W;L;T;Pts
Marist Catholic;4;0;0;12
Cottage Grove;3;1;0;9
Elmira;2;2;0;6
Marshfield;1;3;0;3
Junction City;0;4;0;0
Thursday’s Scores
Marist Catholic 4, Cottage Grove 0
Elmira 1, Marshfield 0
Sky-Em League Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Marist Catholic;4;0;0;12
Cottage Grove;2;2;0;6
Junction City;2;2;0;6
Marshfield;2;2;0;6
Elmira;0;4;0;0
Monday’s Score
Marist Catholic 4, Cottage Grove 0
Tuesday’s Score
Marshfield 10, Elmira 1
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Brookings-Harbor;8;0;0;24
UVC;7;1;0;21
Sutherlin;6;2;0;18
Coquille;4;4;0;12
Douglas;2;5;1;7
Glide;2;5;1;7
Gold Beach;1;7;0;3
South Umpqua;1;7;0;3
Tuesday’s Scores
Coquille 5, South Umpqua 1
Brookings-Harbor 7, Gold Beach 0
Sutherlin 4, Douglas 2
UVC 5, Glide 1