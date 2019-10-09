<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;W-L

Crater;9-1

North Eugene;9-1

Thurston;6-3

Ashland;6-3

North Bend;5-5

Churchill;3-6

Willamette;2-7

Springfield;1-7

Eagle Point;0-8

Tuesday’s Scores

North Eugene d. North Bend, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Thurston d. Churchill, 23-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-19

Crater d. Ashland, 19-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-11, 15-9

Sky-Em League

;W-L

Junction City;6-0

Cottage Grove;5-1

Marist Catholic;3-3

Marshfield;2-4

Siuslaw;2-4

Elmira;0-6

Tuesday’s Scores

Junction City d. Marshfield, 10-25, 25-16, 25-21, 26-24

Cottage Grove d. Siuslaw, 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20

Marist Catholic d. Elmira, 17-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-21

Skyline League

North Division

;W-L

Days Creek;9-0

North Douglas;8-1

Elkton;7-3

UVC;3-7

Yoncalla;3-7

South Division

;W-L

Camas Valley;9-2

Powers;6-4

Riddle;5-5

New Hope;4-7

Pacific;1-8

Glendale;0-10

Tuesday’s Scores

Camas Valley d. Powers, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22

Yoncalla d. Pacific, 25-19, 14-25, 25-17, 25-19

New Hope d. Glendale, 25-17, 25-16, 25-7

Days Creek d. Riddle, 25-123, 25-16, 25-9

<h2>SOCCER

Sky-Em League Girls

;W;L;T;Pts

Marist Catholic;4;0;0;12

Cottage Grove;3;1;0;9

Elmira;2;2;0;6

Marshfield;1;3;0;3

Junction City;0;4;0;0

Thursday’s Scores

Marist Catholic 4, Cottage Grove 0

Elmira 1, Marshfield 0

Sky-Em League Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Marist Catholic;4;0;0;12

Cottage Grove;2;2;0;6

Junction City;2;2;0;6

Marshfield;2;2;0;6

Elmira;0;4;0;0

Monday’s Score

Marist Catholic 4, Cottage Grove 0

Tuesday’s Score

Marshfield 10, Elmira 1

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Brookings-Harbor;8;0;0;24

UVC;7;1;0;21

Sutherlin;6;2;0;18

Coquille;4;4;0;12

Douglas;2;5;1;7

Glide;2;5;1;7

Gold Beach;1;7;0;3

South Umpqua;1;7;0;3

Tuesday’s Scores

Coquille 5, South Umpqua 1

Brookings-Harbor 7, Gold Beach 0

Sutherlin 4, Douglas 2

UVC 5, Glide 1

