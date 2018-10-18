<h2>SOCCER

Midwestern League Boys

;W-L-T;Pts

Ashland;4-0-1;13

Churchil;4-2-0;12

Eagle Point;3-1-2;11

Springfield;3-0-1;10

Thurston;2-1-3;9

Willamette;3-3-0;9

North Eugene;1-2-2;5

North Bend;0-6-1;1

Crater;0-5-0;0

Wednesday’s Scores

Willamette 3, North Bend 0

Churchill 6, Thurston 0

Midwestern League Girls

;W-L-T;Pts

Churchill;5-1-0;15

Willamette;4-1-1;13

Thurston;4-1-1;13

North Eugene;3-1-2;11

Springfield;3-1-1;10

North Bend;1-4-2;5

Ashland;1-3-1;4

Crater;1-4-0;3

Eagle Point;0-6-0;0

Wednesday’s Scores

North Bend 0, Willamette 0

Thurston 4, Churchill 3

North Eugene 1, Springfield 1

