<h2>SOCCER
Midwestern League Boys
;W-L-T;Pts
Ashland;4-0-1;13
Churchil;4-2-0;12
Eagle Point;3-1-2;11
Springfield;3-0-1;10
Thurston;2-1-3;9
Willamette;3-3-0;9
North Eugene;1-2-2;5
North Bend;0-6-1;1
Crater;0-5-0;0
Wednesday’s Scores
Willamette 3, North Bend 0
Churchill 6, Thurston 0
Midwestern League Girls
;W-L-T;Pts
Churchill;5-1-0;15
Willamette;4-1-1;13
Thurston;4-1-1;13
North Eugene;3-1-2;11
Springfield;3-1-1;10
North Bend;1-4-2;5
Ashland;1-3-1;4
Crater;1-4-0;3
Eagle Point;0-6-0;0
Wednesday’s Scores
North Bend 0, Willamette 0
Thurston 4, Churchill 3
North Eugene 1, Springfield 1