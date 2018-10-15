<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Marshfield Invitational
Purple Pool
Marshfield d. Douglas, 25-13, 25-12
Marshfield d. Eagle Point, 25-12, 25-15
Marshfield d. Mazama, 25-18, 25-9
Douglas d. Eagle Point, 25-18, 25-17
Douglas split with Mazama, 18-25, 25-8
Mazama split with Eagle Point, 24-25, 25-23
Gold Pool
Junction City split with Coquille, 25-17, 17-25
Junction City d. Grants Pass, 25-20, 25-10
Junction City d. Sutherlin, 25-19, 25-19
Grants Pass d. Coquille, 25-21, 25-21
Grants Pass split with Sutherlin, 20-25, 25-17
Coquille split with Sutherlin, 25-18, 22-25
Black Pool
Creswell d. Siuslaw, 25-20, 25-14
Creswell split with Astoria, 25-19, 22-25
Creswell d. Reedsport, 25-17, 25-17
Astoria split with Siuslaw, 25-24, 11-25
Astoria d. Reedsport, 25-21, 25-20
Siuslaw d. Reedsport, 25-19, 25-11
White Pool
Cottage Grove d. Del Norte, 25-14, 25-20
Cottage Grove d. South Medford, 25-12, 25-17
Cottage Grove d. North Valley, 25-11, 25-11
North Valley split with Del Norte, 19-25, 25-19
North Valley d. South Medford, 25-19, 25-24
Del Norte split with South Medford, 23-25, 25-20
Championship Bracket
Quarterfinals
Marshfield d. Astoria, 26-24, 25-17
Junction City d. North Valley, 28-26, 25-19
Creswell d. Douglas, 25-17, 25-13
Grants Pass d. Cottage Grove, 23-25, 26-24, 15-8
Semifinals
Junction City d. Marshfield, 21-25, 25-22, 15-9
Grants Pass d. Creswell, 25-21, 25-22
Championship
Junction City d. Grants Pass, 30-28, 25-21
Consolation Bracket
Quarterfinals
Reedsport d. Mazama, 2-0
Coquille d. South Medford, 25-13, 25-18
Siuslaw d. Eagle Point, 25-16, 25-20
Del Norte d. Sutherlin, 25-20, 26-24
Semifinals
Coquille d. Reedsport, 25-14, 25-5
Del Norte d. Siuslaw, 25-16, 25-20
Championship
Coquille d. Del Norte, 25-27, 25-18, 15-10
<h2>SOCCER
Midwestern League Boys
;W-L-T;Pts
Ashland;4-0-1;13
Eagle Point;3-1-2;11
Springfield;3-0-1;10
Churchil;3-2-0;9
Thurston;2-0-3;9
Willamette;2-3-0;6
North Eugene;1-2-2;5
North Bend;0-5-1;1
Crater;0-5-0;0
Saturday’s Scores
Springfield 6, North Bend 0
Ashland 2, North Eugene 0
Eagle Point 4, Churchill 1
Midwestern League Girls
;W-L-T;Pts
Churchill;5-0-0;15
Willamette;4-1-0;12
Thurston;3-1-1;10
North Eugene;3-1-1;10
Springfield;3-1-0;9
Ashland;1-3-1;4
North Bend;1-4-1;4
Crater;1-4-0;3
Eagle Point;0-6-0;0
Saturday’s Scores
Springfield 4, North Bend 0
Churchill 10, Eagle Point 0