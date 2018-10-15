<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Marshfield Invitational

Purple Pool

Marshfield d. Douglas, 25-13, 25-12

Marshfield d. Eagle Point, 25-12, 25-15

Marshfield d. Mazama, 25-18, 25-9

Douglas d. Eagle Point, 25-18, 25-17

Douglas split with Mazama, 18-25, 25-8

Mazama split with Eagle Point, 24-25, 25-23

Gold Pool

Junction City split with Coquille, 25-17, 17-25

Junction City d. Grants Pass, 25-20, 25-10

Junction City d. Sutherlin, 25-19, 25-19

Grants Pass d. Coquille, 25-21, 25-21

Grants Pass split with Sutherlin, 20-25, 25-17

Coquille split with Sutherlin, 25-18, 22-25

Black Pool

Creswell d. Siuslaw, 25-20, 25-14

Creswell split with Astoria, 25-19, 22-25

Creswell d. Reedsport, 25-17, 25-17

Astoria split with Siuslaw, 25-24, 11-25

Astoria d. Reedsport, 25-21, 25-20

Siuslaw d. Reedsport, 25-19, 25-11

White Pool

Cottage Grove d. Del Norte, 25-14, 25-20

Cottage Grove d. South Medford, 25-12, 25-17

Cottage Grove d. North Valley, 25-11, 25-11

North Valley split with Del Norte, 19-25, 25-19

North Valley d. South Medford, 25-19, 25-24

Del Norte split with South Medford, 23-25, 25-20

Championship Bracket

Quarterfinals

Marshfield d. Astoria, 26-24, 25-17

Junction City d. North Valley, 28-26, 25-19

Creswell d. Douglas, 25-17, 25-13

Grants Pass d. Cottage Grove, 23-25, 26-24, 15-8

Semifinals

Junction City d. Marshfield, 21-25, 25-22, 15-9

Grants Pass d. Creswell, 25-21, 25-22

Championship

Junction City d. Grants Pass, 30-28, 25-21

Consolation Bracket

Quarterfinals

Reedsport d. Mazama, 2-0

Coquille d. South Medford, 25-13, 25-18

Siuslaw d. Eagle Point, 25-16, 25-20

Del Norte d. Sutherlin, 25-20, 26-24

Semifinals

Coquille d. Reedsport, 25-14, 25-5

Del Norte d. Siuslaw, 25-16, 25-20

Championship

Coquille d. Del Norte, 25-27, 25-18, 15-10

<h2>SOCCER

Midwestern League Boys

;W-L-T;Pts

Ashland;4-0-1;13

Eagle Point;3-1-2;11

Springfield;3-0-1;10

Churchil;3-2-0;9

Thurston;2-0-3;9

Willamette;2-3-0;6

North Eugene;1-2-2;5

North Bend;0-5-1;1

Crater;0-5-0;0

Saturday’s Scores

Springfield 6, North Bend 0

Ashland 2, North Eugene 0

Eagle Point 4, Churchill 1

Midwestern League Girls

;W-L-T;Pts

Churchill;5-0-0;15

Willamette;4-1-0;12

Thurston;3-1-1;10

North Eugene;3-1-1;10

Springfield;3-1-0;9

Ashland;1-3-1;4

North Bend;1-4-1;4

Crater;1-4-0;3

Eagle Point;0-6-0;0

Saturday’s Scores

Springfield 4, North Bend 0

Churchill 10, Eagle Point 0

