<h2>FOOTBALL

Class 5A District 2

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Thurston;3-0;7-0

Willamette;2-1;4-3

Redmond;2-1;4-3

North Bend;1-2;3-4

Ridgeview;1-2;2-5

Springfield;0-3;2-5

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Crater;3-0;6-1

Ashland;2-1;6-1

Churchill;2-1;2-5

South Eugene;2-1;5-2

Eagle Point;0-3;2-5

North Eugene;0-3;0-7

Friday’s Scores

Redmond 36, North Bend 24

Ridgeview 35, Springfield 13

Thurston 63, Willamette 7

Crater 48, Ashland 13

Churchill 44, Eagle Point 13

South Eugene 55, North Eugene 19

North Bend;14;3;7;0;—;24

Redmond;14;10;7;5;—;36

Scoring Summary:

Red: Brendan Powell 67 run (kick good)

NB: Coleman Compton 2 run (Adam Wood kick)

NB: Ian Spalding 6 run (Wood kick)

Red: Powell 77 run (kick good).

Red: Safety, ball down in end zone

Red: Colt Folston run (two-point conversion good)

NB: Wood 27 field goal

NB: Garrison Mateski 23 pass from Ian Spalding (Wood kick)

Red: Austin Carter 1 run (kick good)

Red: Safety, ball down in end zone

Red: 34 field goal

Sky-Em League

;League;Overall

Marist Catholic;3-0;6-1

Marshfield;3-0;5-2

Elmira;2-2;3-4

Junction City;0-3;0-7

Cottage Grove;0-3;0-7

Friday’s Scores

Marshfield 16, Elmira 0

Marist Catholic 49, Junction City 14

La Grande 70, Cottage Grove 6

Marshfield;0;0;13;3;—;16

Elmira;0;0;0;0;—;0

Scoring Summary:

Mar: Sam Grayson 78 punt return (Arturo Ledesma kick)

Mar: Josiah NIblett 3 interception return (run failed)

Mar: Ledesma 32 field goal

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;2-0;6-1

Toledo;2-1;6-1

Bandon;1-1;3-4

Reedsport;1-2;3-4

Gold Beach;0-2;0-7

Friday’s Games

Bandon 20, Toledo 17

Reedsport 56, Gold Beach 14

Coquille 54, Lakeview 18

Gold Beach;0;14;0;0;—;14

Marshfield;8;16;24;8;—;56

Scoring Summary:

Ree: Tyler Thornton 54 pass from Kaileb Pickett (Alex Carson run)

GB: Landen Timeus 6 run (Timeus run)

Ree: Thornton 5 run (Carson run)

GB: Timeus 2 run (Run failed.)

Ree: Thornton 45 pass from Pickett (Carson run)

Ree: Miguel Velazquez 5 run (Thorton run)

Ree: Thornton 73 pas from Pickett (Carson run)

Ree: Velazquez 20 pass from Pickett (Carson run)

Ree: Jacob Chaney 5 run (Carson run)

Coquille;32;6;16;0;—;54

Lakeview;0;6;0;12;—;18

Scoring Summary: 

Coq: Gunner Yates 6 run (Caiden Yates run)

Coq: Caiden Yates 33 run (Caiden Yates run)

Coq: Ean Smith 6 run (Caiden Yates run)

Coq: Gunner Yates 26 run (Caiden Yates run)

Coq: Gunner Yates 37 run (run failed)

Lak: Dayton Alves 3 run (run faield)

Coq: Jace Haagen 3 run (Caiden Yates run)

Coq: Grady Arriola 21 run (Arriola run)

Lak: Anders Erickson 45 yard fumble return (run failed)

Lak: Esteban Orozco 15 pass from Alves (no attempt)

Class 1A District 2

West Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Camas Valley;4-0;6-0

Days Creek;3-1;6-1

Butte Falls;2-1;4-1

Glendale;2-2;3-4

Riddle;0-3;1-5

Myrtle Point;0-4;1-6

East Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Hosanna Christian;4-0;7-0

Bonanza;3-0;3-3

Triad;2-1;3-2

Chiloquin;2-2;2-6

North Lake;1-3;1-6

Prospect;0-4;0-7

Friday’s Scores

Camas Valley 56, Myrtle Point 0

North Lake d. Prospect by forfeit

Hosanna Christian 56, Chiloquin 6

Days Creek 60, Glendale 6

Saturday’s Games

Bonanza at Triad

Riddle at Butte Falls

Class 3A District 2

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Santiam Christian;3-0;7-0

Siuslaw;2-1;5-2

Sutherlin;2-1;5-2

Harrsiburg;1-2;3-4

Pleasant Hill;1-2;3-4

La Pine;0-3;3-4

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Hidden Valley;3-0;8-0

Brookings-Harbor;2-1;6-1

Cascade Christian;2-1;6-1

St. Mary’s;2-1;5-2

South Umpqua;0-3;1-6

Douglas;0-3;0-7

Friday’s Scores

Siuslaw 44, Pleasant Hill 15

St. Mary’s 14, Brookings-Harbor 3

Harrisburg 37, La Pine 31

Santiam Christian 43, Sutherlin 7

Cascade Christian 50, Douglas 2

Hidden Valley 41, South Umpqua 7

Around the State

Class 6A

Grant 79, Madison 6

Roosevelt 47, Franklin 7

Jefferson 50, Lincoln 18

Aloha 22, Mountainside 16

Jesuit 63, Southridge 12

Beaverton 48, Sunset 34

McMinnville 30, Glencoe 7

Sherwood 35, Newberg 14

Liberty 42, Century 21

Barlow 42, Centennial 21

Central Catholic 63, Sandy 17

Gresham at David Douglas

Clackamas at Reynolds

West Linn at Tualatin

Tigard 41, Lakeridge 14

Lake Oswego 41, Canby 7

West Salem 29, Mountain View 14

Bend at McNary

Summit at Sprague

Sheldon 34, South Medford 14

North Medford 54, Roseburg 7

Grants Pass 21, Westview 15

Oregon City 39, South Salem 16

Class 5A

La Salle Prep 49, Milwaukie 14

Parkrose 30, Pendleton 19

Hillsboro 42, Cleveland 14

Scappoose 48, Wilson 13

Wilsonville 52, St. Helens 0

West Albany 49, Corvallis 7

Lebanon 63, South Albany 12

Silverton 33, Crescent Valley 0

Dallas 35, McKay 7

Central 7, North Salem 6

Hood River Valley 36, Forest Grove 22

Class 4A

Tillamook 28, Valley Catholic 22

Banks 34, Seaside 6

Molalla at Astoria

The Dalles 38, Estacada 14

North Marion 26, Gladstone 20

Crook County 31, Woodburn 6

Sisters 16, Philomath 0

Cascade 63, Newport 0

Stayton 14, Sweet Home 8

Mazama 28, Klamath Union 0

Henley 26, North Valley 6

Baker 47, Ontario 0

Class 3A

Madras 20, Scio 18

Yamhill-Carlton 34, Corbett 8

Salem Academy at Blanchet Catholic

Amity 24, Rainier 20

Clatskanie 61, Dayton 6

Taft 50, Willamina 0

Vale 71, Irrigon 19

Burns 35, Nyssa 6

Class 2A

Knappa 54, Gaston 0

Nestucca 55, Portland Christian 13

Warrenton 41, Neah-Kah-Nie 6

Sheridan 48, Gervais 0

Kennedy 27, Colton 6

Oakland 35, Creswell 7

Monroe 49, Central Linn 8

Regis at Jefferson

Glide 14, Lost River 8

Rogue River 28, Illinois Valley 26

Grant Union 54, Riverside 16

Heppner 52, Weston-McEwen 0

Stanfield 46, Vernonia 0

Class 1A (eight man)

Siletz Valley 52, Mohawk 6

St. Paul 80, Waldport 6

Lowell 68, Mapleton 28

North Douglas 44, Yoncalla 38

Oakridge 60, Elkton 20

Pilot Rock 50, Dufur 30

Ione/Arlington 41, Imbler 24

Elgin 50, Pine Eagle 20

Powder Valley 54, Cove 0

Crane 56, Wallowa 40

Class 1A (six man)

McKenzie 24, Eddyville 15

Triangle Lake 28, Gilchrist 7

Crow d. Jewell by forfeit

Joseph 93, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 7

Sherman/Condon 43, South Wasco County 19

Prairie City/Burn River 39, Dayville/Monument 28

<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;W-L

Crater;12-2

North Eugene;10-2

Thurston;10-3

Ashland;8-3

North Bend;7-6

Churchill;4-7

Willamette;3-10

Springfield;2-12

Eagle Point;0-11

Thursday’s Scores

Churchill d. North Bend, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23

North Eugene d. Willamette, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14

Thurston d. Springfield, 25-9, 25-22, 25-14

Sky-Em League

;W-L

Junction City;9-0

Cottage Grove;6-3

Marshfield;5-4

Siuslaw;4-5

Marist Catholic;3-6

Elmira;0-9

Thursday’s Scores

Marshfield d. Marist Catholic, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18

Siuslaw d. Elmira, 3-0

Junction City d. Cottage Grove, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16

Sunset Conference

;W-L

Coquille;9-1

Reedsport;9-2

Toledo;7-3

Bandon;5;5

Myrtle Point;4-6

Waldport;2-8

Gold Beach;0-11

Thursday’s Scores

Coquille d. Myrtle Point, 25-23, 25-13, 25-16

Reedsport d. Gold Beach, 25-19, 25-16, 26-24

Bandon d. Waldport, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 15-13

Skyline League

North  Division

;W-L

Days Creek;14-0

North Douglas;12-2

Elkton;9-5

UVC;5-9

Yoncalla;4-10

South Division

;W-L

Camas Valley;12-3

Powers;8-7

Riddle;8-7

New Hope;5-10

Pacific;2-13

Glendale;1-14

Thursday’s Scores

Powers d. Riddle, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13

UVC d. Pacific, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19

Days Creek 3, North Douglas, 25-15, 25-17,15-25, 25-8

Elkton d. Yoncallas, 25-18, 26-24, 25-11

Camas Valley d. New Hope, 26-28, 25-16, 25-12, 25-10

End Regular Season

<h2>SOCCER

Sky-Em League Girls

;W;L;T;Pts

Marist Catholic;6;0;0;18

Cottage Grove;5;1;0;12

Elmira;3;3;0;9

Marshfield;1;5;1;4

Junction City;0;6;1;1

Thursday’s Scores

Marist Catholic 11, Marshfield 0

Elmira 3, Junction City 0

Sky-Em League Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Marist Catholic;6;0;0;18

Cottage Grove;4;2;0;12

Marshfield;3;4;0;9

Junction City;3;4;0;9

Elmira;0;6;0;0

Thursday’s Scores

Marist Catholic 6, Marshfield 1

Junction City 9, Elmira 0

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Brookings-Harbor;11;0;0;33

UVC;9;2;0;27

Sutherlin;7;4;0;21

Coquille;6;5;0;18

Douglas;3;6;2;11

Glide;3;7;1;10

South Umpqua;2;8;1;7

Gold Beach;1;10;0;3

Thursday’s Scores

Coquille 2, Glide 1

Brookings-Harbor 4, Sutherlin 0

South Umpqua 2, Gold Beach 1

UVC 3, Douglas 0

