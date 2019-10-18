<h2>FOOTBALL
Class 5A District 2
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Thurston;3-0;7-0
Willamette;2-1;4-3
Redmond;2-1;4-3
North Bend;1-2;3-4
Ridgeview;1-2;2-5
Springfield;0-3;2-5
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Crater;3-0;6-1
Ashland;2-1;6-1
Churchill;2-1;2-5
South Eugene;2-1;5-2
Eagle Point;0-3;2-5
North Eugene;0-3;0-7
Friday’s Scores
Redmond 36, North Bend 24
Ridgeview 35, Springfield 13
Thurston 63, Willamette 7
Crater 48, Ashland 13
Churchill 44, Eagle Point 13
South Eugene 55, North Eugene 19
Redmond 36, North Bend 24
North Bend;14;3;7;0;—;24
Redmond;14;10;7;5;—;36
Scoring Summary:
Red: Brendan Powell 67 run (kick good)
NB: Coleman Compton 2 run (Adam Wood kick)
NB: Ian Spalding 6 run (Wood kick)
Red: Powell 77 run (kick good).
Red: Safety, ball down in end zone
Red: Colt Folston run (two-point conversion good)
NB: Wood 27 field goal
NB: Garrison Mateski 23 pass from Ian Spalding (Wood kick)
Red: Austin Carter 1 run (kick good)
Red: Safety, ball down in end zone
Red: 34 field goal
Sky-Em League
;League;Overall
Marist Catholic;3-0;6-1
Marshfield;3-0;5-2
Elmira;2-2;3-4
Junction City;0-3;0-7
Cottage Grove;0-3;0-7
Friday’s Scores
Marshfield 16, Elmira 0
Marist Catholic 49, Junction City 14
La Grande 70, Cottage Grove 6
Marshfield 16, Elmira 0
Marshfield;0;0;13;3;—;16
Elmira;0;0;0;0;—;0
Scoring Summary:
Mar: Sam Grayson 78 punt return (Arturo Ledesma kick)
Mar: Josiah NIblett 3 interception return (run failed)
Mar: Ledesma 32 field goal
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;2-0;6-1
Toledo;2-1;6-1
Bandon;1-1;3-4
Reedsport;1-2;3-4
Gold Beach;0-2;0-7
Friday’s Games
Bandon 20, Toledo 17
Reedsport 56, Gold Beach 14
Coquille 54, Lakeview 18
Reedsport 56, Gold Beach 14
Gold Beach;0;14;0;0;—;14
Marshfield;8;16;24;8;—;56
Scoring Summary:
Ree: Tyler Thornton 54 pass from Kaileb Pickett (Alex Carson run)
GB: Landen Timeus 6 run (Timeus run)
Ree: Thornton 5 run (Carson run)
GB: Timeus 2 run (Run failed.)
Ree: Thornton 45 pass from Pickett (Carson run)
Ree: Miguel Velazquez 5 run (Thorton run)
Ree: Thornton 73 pas from Pickett (Carson run)
Ree: Velazquez 20 pass from Pickett (Carson run)
Ree: Jacob Chaney 5 run (Carson run)
Coquille 54, Lakeview 18
Coquille;32;6;16;0;—;54
Lakeview;0;6;0;12;—;18
Scoring Summary:
Coq: Gunner Yates 6 run (Caiden Yates run)
Coq: Caiden Yates 33 run (Caiden Yates run)
Coq: Ean Smith 6 run (Caiden Yates run)
Coq: Gunner Yates 26 run (Caiden Yates run)
Coq: Gunner Yates 37 run (run failed)
Lak: Dayton Alves 3 run (run faield)
Coq: Jace Haagen 3 run (Caiden Yates run)
Coq: Grady Arriola 21 run (Arriola run)
Lak: Anders Erickson 45 yard fumble return (run failed)
Lak: Esteban Orozco 15 pass from Alves (no attempt)
Class 1A District 2
West Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Camas Valley;4-0;6-0
Days Creek;3-1;6-1
Butte Falls;2-1;4-1
Glendale;2-2;3-4
Riddle;0-3;1-5
Myrtle Point;0-4;1-6
East Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Hosanna Christian;4-0;7-0
Bonanza;3-0;3-3
Triad;2-1;3-2
Chiloquin;2-2;2-6
North Lake;1-3;1-6
Prospect;0-4;0-7
Friday’s Scores
Camas Valley 56, Myrtle Point 0
North Lake d. Prospect by forfeit
Hosanna Christian 56, Chiloquin 6
Days Creek 60, Glendale 6
Saturday’s Games
Bonanza at Triad
Riddle at Butte Falls
Class 3A District 2
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Santiam Christian;3-0;7-0
Siuslaw;2-1;5-2
Sutherlin;2-1;5-2
Harrsiburg;1-2;3-4
Pleasant Hill;1-2;3-4
La Pine;0-3;3-4
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Hidden Valley;3-0;8-0
Brookings-Harbor;2-1;6-1
Cascade Christian;2-1;6-1
St. Mary’s;2-1;5-2
South Umpqua;0-3;1-6
Douglas;0-3;0-7
Friday’s Scores
Siuslaw 44, Pleasant Hill 15
St. Mary’s 14, Brookings-Harbor 3
Harrisburg 37, La Pine 31
Santiam Christian 43, Sutherlin 7
Cascade Christian 50, Douglas 2
Hidden Valley 41, South Umpqua 7
Around the State
Class 6A
Grant 79, Madison 6
Roosevelt 47, Franklin 7
Jefferson 50, Lincoln 18
Aloha 22, Mountainside 16
Jesuit 63, Southridge 12
Beaverton 48, Sunset 34
McMinnville 30, Glencoe 7
Sherwood 35, Newberg 14
Liberty 42, Century 21
Barlow 42, Centennial 21
Central Catholic 63, Sandy 17
Gresham at David Douglas
Clackamas at Reynolds
West Linn at Tualatin
Tigard 41, Lakeridge 14
Lake Oswego 41, Canby 7
West Salem 29, Mountain View 14
Bend at McNary
Summit at Sprague
Sheldon 34, South Medford 14
North Medford 54, Roseburg 7
Grants Pass 21, Westview 15
Oregon City 39, South Salem 16
Class 5A
La Salle Prep 49, Milwaukie 14
Parkrose 30, Pendleton 19
Hillsboro 42, Cleveland 14
Scappoose 48, Wilson 13
Wilsonville 52, St. Helens 0
West Albany 49, Corvallis 7
Lebanon 63, South Albany 12
Silverton 33, Crescent Valley 0
Dallas 35, McKay 7
Central 7, North Salem 6
Hood River Valley 36, Forest Grove 22
Class 4A
Tillamook 28, Valley Catholic 22
Banks 34, Seaside 6
Molalla at Astoria
The Dalles 38, Estacada 14
North Marion 26, Gladstone 20
Crook County 31, Woodburn 6
Sisters 16, Philomath 0
Cascade 63, Newport 0
Stayton 14, Sweet Home 8
Mazama 28, Klamath Union 0
Henley 26, North Valley 6
Baker 47, Ontario 0
Class 3A
Madras 20, Scio 18
Yamhill-Carlton 34, Corbett 8
Salem Academy at Blanchet Catholic
Amity 24, Rainier 20
Clatskanie 61, Dayton 6
Taft 50, Willamina 0
Vale 71, Irrigon 19
Burns 35, Nyssa 6
Class 2A
Knappa 54, Gaston 0
Nestucca 55, Portland Christian 13
Warrenton 41, Neah-Kah-Nie 6
Sheridan 48, Gervais 0
Kennedy 27, Colton 6
Oakland 35, Creswell 7
Monroe 49, Central Linn 8
Regis at Jefferson
Glide 14, Lost River 8
Rogue River 28, Illinois Valley 26
Grant Union 54, Riverside 16
Heppner 52, Weston-McEwen 0
Stanfield 46, Vernonia 0
Class 1A (eight man)
Siletz Valley 52, Mohawk 6
St. Paul 80, Waldport 6
Lowell 68, Mapleton 28
North Douglas 44, Yoncalla 38
Oakridge 60, Elkton 20
Pilot Rock 50, Dufur 30
Ione/Arlington 41, Imbler 24
Elgin 50, Pine Eagle 20
Powder Valley 54, Cove 0
Crane 56, Wallowa 40
Class 1A (six man)
McKenzie 24, Eddyville 15
Triangle Lake 28, Gilchrist 7
Crow d. Jewell by forfeit
Joseph 93, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 7
Sherman/Condon 43, South Wasco County 19
Prairie City/Burn River 39, Dayville/Monument 28
<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;W-L
Crater;12-2
North Eugene;10-2
Thurston;10-3
Ashland;8-3
North Bend;7-6
Churchill;4-7
Willamette;3-10
Springfield;2-12
Eagle Point;0-11
Thursday’s Scores
Churchill d. North Bend, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23
North Eugene d. Willamette, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14
Thurston d. Springfield, 25-9, 25-22, 25-14
Sky-Em League
;W-L
Junction City;9-0
Cottage Grove;6-3
Marshfield;5-4
Siuslaw;4-5
Marist Catholic;3-6
Elmira;0-9
Thursday’s Scores
Marshfield d. Marist Catholic, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18
Siuslaw d. Elmira, 3-0
Junction City d. Cottage Grove, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16
Sunset Conference
;W-L
Coquille;9-1
Reedsport;9-2
Toledo;7-3
Bandon;5;5
Myrtle Point;4-6
Waldport;2-8
Gold Beach;0-11
Thursday’s Scores
Coquille d. Myrtle Point, 25-23, 25-13, 25-16
Reedsport d. Gold Beach, 25-19, 25-16, 26-24
Bandon d. Waldport, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 15-13
Skyline League
North Division
;W-L
Days Creek;14-0
North Douglas;12-2
Elkton;9-5
UVC;5-9
Yoncalla;4-10
South Division
;W-L
Camas Valley;12-3
Powers;8-7
Riddle;8-7
New Hope;5-10
Pacific;2-13
Glendale;1-14
Thursday’s Scores
Powers d. Riddle, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13
UVC d. Pacific, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19
Days Creek 3, North Douglas, 25-15, 25-17,15-25, 25-8
Elkton d. Yoncallas, 25-18, 26-24, 25-11
Camas Valley d. New Hope, 26-28, 25-16, 25-12, 25-10
End Regular Season
<h2>SOCCER
Sky-Em League Girls
;W;L;T;Pts
Marist Catholic;6;0;0;18
Cottage Grove;5;1;0;12
Elmira;3;3;0;9
Marshfield;1;5;1;4
Junction City;0;6;1;1
Thursday’s Scores
Marist Catholic 11, Marshfield 0
Elmira 3, Junction City 0
Sky-Em League Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Marist Catholic;6;0;0;18
Cottage Grove;4;2;0;12
Marshfield;3;4;0;9
Junction City;3;4;0;9
Elmira;0;6;0;0
Thursday’s Scores
Marist Catholic 6, Marshfield 1
Junction City 9, Elmira 0
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Brookings-Harbor;11;0;0;33
UVC;9;2;0;27
Sutherlin;7;4;0;21
Coquille;6;5;0;18
Douglas;3;6;2;11
Glide;3;7;1;10
South Umpqua;2;8;1;7
Gold Beach;1;10;0;3
Thursday’s Scores
Coquille 2, Glide 1
Brookings-Harbor 4, Sutherlin 0
South Umpqua 2, Gold Beach 1
UVC 3, Douglas 0