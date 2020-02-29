<h2>BASKETBALL
BOYS
Class 2A Playoffs
Coquille 68, Grant Union 55
Grant Union;13;12;8;22;—;55
Coquille;19;12;19;18;—;68
GRANT UNION (55): Tristan Morris 29, Jordan Hall 9, Mason Gerry 7, Devon Stokes 5, Mason Morris 3, Austin McKrola 2, CJ Climpse, Kobe Fell, Taylor Hunt, Peton Neault, Warner Robertson.
COQUILLE (68): Ean SMith 29, Cort McKinley 15, Jeremy Kistner 10, Jace Haagen 4, Jaden Sperling 4, Brock Willis 3, Garrett Gardner 2, Julian Temps 1, Hayden GeDeros, Racen Homan-Hall, Hunter Layton, Dean Tucker.
Bandon 58, Pilot Rock 48
Bandon;19;17;8;14;—;58
Pilot Rock;12;11;11;14;—;48
BANDON (58): Braydon Freitag 27, Sean White 9, Coby Smith 8, Trevor Angove 5, Hunter Pier 4, Will Freitag 3, Cooper Lang 2, Wyatt Dyer.
PILOT ROCK (48): Jimmy Jones 20, Tanner Corwin 14, Payton Thurman 7, Logan Weinke 4, Tel Thacker 3, Austin Drake, Riley Waggoner.
<h2>WRESTLING
OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union State Championships
Class 2A-1A
Team Scores: Reedsport 106.5, Culver 103, Grant Union 74, Pine Eagle 73, Central Linn 71, Oakland 69, Toledo 54, Siletz Valley 52, Neah-Kah-Nie 46, Santiam 42.5. Also: Coquille 32, Gold Beach 10, Myrtle Point 4.
Championship Matches
106 — Aaron Solomon, Reedsport, d. Tyson Patton, Santiam, 7-5. 113 — Garrett Burns, Imbler, p. Coy Butner, Pine Eagle, 4:18. 120 — Eli Carson, Reedsport, d. Blake Owens, Central Linn, 5-2. 126 — Rene Flores, Jefferson, d. Oak Tenold, Bonanza, 6-4, OT. 132 — Kaleb Oliver, Oakland, p. Ryan Martinho, Illinois Valley, 4:56. 138 — Hunter McIrvin, Central Linn, d. Trace Evans, Enterprise, 7-5. 145 — Lane Downing, Culver, p. Zeb Ramsden, JOseph/Wallowa, 1:51. 152 — Justin Hodge, Grant Union, d. Kyle Hayner, Toledo, 5-3, OT. 160 — Trenton Hutchinson, Toledo, d. Jace Coe, Heppner/Ione, 5-3. 170 — Miguel Velazquez, Reedsport, d. Austin Vn Houten, Oakland, 14-3. 182 — Seth Butler, Pine Eagle, d. Brayden Clayburn, Coquille, 2-1. 195 — Travis Bennett, Neah-Kah-Nie, p. Jerrett Doman, Crane, 4:47. 220 — Jimmy North, Central Linn, d. Jonah Staigle, Joseph/Wallowa, 4-2. 285 — Drew Lusco, Grant Union, d. Kenneth Johnston, Siletz Valley, 2-1.
Third-Place matches
South Coast Only
106 — Agustin Cisneros, Lost River, p. Jose Martinez, Reedsport, 3:26. 120 — Chase Butner, Pine Eagle, d. Adam Solomon, Reedsport, 7-4. 126 — Christian Solomon, Reedsport, d. Cutter Tanaka, Pine Eagle, 8-5. 138 — Anthony Hood, Culver, d. Landen Timeus, Gold Beach, 6-4.
Class 3A
Team Scores: Burns 180, Dayton 144.5, Nyssa 112, Willamina 77.5, La Pine 73, Harrisburg 64, Cascade Christian 61, Scio 61, Rainier 50, Taft 49. Also: Brookings-Harbor 13.
Championship Matches
106 — Oliver Barnes, Burns, d. Carmelo Farfaglia, La Pine, 3-0. 113 — Blake Runion, Amity, d. Jose Flores, Taft, 16-9. 120 — Moses Mercier, Willamina, d. Dylan Mann, La Pine, 6-3. 126 — Gabe Vidlak, Cascade Christian, d. Tony Cisneros, Dayton, 10-2. 132 — Justin Winn, Burns, d. Raul Ruiz, Nyssa, 3-2. 138 — Travis Sherman, Dayton, d. Michael Fox, Willamina, 15-4. 145 — Cody King, Burns, d. Brandon Isaacson, Rainier, 9-6. 152 — Elijah Cleaver, Nyssa, won by forfeit over Riley Ells, Taft. 160 — Wyatt Epling, Burns, p. Jacob Mask, Scio, 5:41. 170 — Chandler Strauss, Harrisburg, p. Dylan Hendrickson, Willamina, 3:02. 182 — Adam Simpson, Nyssa, d. Korbin Howell, Rainier, 13-3. 195 — Samuel Irwin d. Michael Winn, Burns, 7-5. 220 — Bryan Flores, Nyssa, d. Leithan Briggs, Harrisburg, 8-5. 285 — Blake Larsen, Dayton, p. Ethan Russel, Dayton, 1:22.
Third-Place matches
South Coast Only
285 — Marlin Miles, Nyssa, d. Averi Winn, Brookings-Harbor, 12-2.
Class 4A
Team Scores: La Grande 261, Sweet Home 254.5, Tillamook 142.5, Cascade 101, Baker 97, Woodburn 89, Junction City 80.5, Banks 76.5, Estacada 64, Hidden Valley 63.5. Siuslaw 49, Marshfield 32.5.
Championship Matches
106 — Cameron Truesdell, Junction City, p. Hunter Smith, Banks, 5:29. 113 — Mauro Michel, Cascade, d. Joshua Collins, La Grande, 11-4. 120 — Evan Potter, Junction City, d. Wesley Vasquez, Woodburn, 10-3. 126 — Braden Carson, La Grande, d. Quinton Metcalfe, Tillamook, 8-4. 132 — Freddy Hernandez, Woodburn, p. Isaiah Franco, Klamath Union, 3:27. 138 — Jacksion Royer, Sweet Home, d. Jesse Jones, McLoughlin, 11-2. 145 — Kane Nixon, Cascade, p. Peyton Forbes, Marshfield, 1:05. 152 — Noah Thompson, Cascade, d. Jacob Dunn, Cottage Grove, 7-5, OT. 160 — Travis Thorpe, Sweet Home, d. Alex Werner, Tillamook, 11-1. 170 — Parker Robinson, La Grande, d. Miguel Niemi, Tillamook, 5-3. 182 — MaHonri Rushton, Baker, p. Nathan Reed, La Grande, 5:01. 195 — Christopher Woodworth, La Grande, d. Nat Brown, Elmira, 4-3. 220 — James Ellis, Banks, d. Spencer Gerst, La Grande, 8-0. 285 — Gabe Shukle, La Grande, p. Christopher Woods, Hidden Valley, 1:56.
Third-Place matches
South Coast Only
138 — Elijah LaCosse, Siulsaw, p. Alex Kehr, La Grande, 1:42. 285 — Matthew Horrillo, Siuslaw, d. Josh Heywood, Gladstone, 5-2.
Class 5A
Team Scores: Crescent Valley 303, Crook County 226.5, Thurston 175.5, Crater 141.5, West Albany 88, Silverton 86, Hillsboro 83, Dallas 81, Scappoose 65, Redmond 64. Also: North Bend 1.
Championship Matches
106 — DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley, d. Tucker Bonner, Crook County, 7-0. 113 — Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley, d. Kagen Lawrence, Redmond, 15-2. 120 — Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley, p. Kolton Malone, Thurston, 1:57. 126 — Chance Lamer, Crescent Valley, p. Kaden Kuenzi, Silverton, 5:01. 132 — Hunter Eveland, Crescent Valley, d. Zachary Mauras, Crook County, 8-6. 138 — Hunter Mode, Crook County, p. Robert Guenther, Silverton, 2:50. 145 — Austin Dalton, Lebanon, d. Kody Koumentis, Silverton, 5-3. 152 — Asher Ruchti, Thurston, d. Tyson Resko, Crescent Valley, 5-3. 160 — James Rowley, Crescent Valley, p. Kabb Christianson, Crater, 3:00. 170 — Jackson Rosado, Crescent Valley, d. Brock Pierce, Central, 12-2. 182 — Hayden Walters, Crescent Valley, d. Kyle Knudtson, Crook County, 13-2. 195 — Santos Cantu, Crescent Valley, p. Jospeh Jordahl, Crater, 2:44. 220 — Antonio Garcia, North Salem, p. Trevor Schubmehl, Hillsboro, 3:32. 285 — Ashten Brecht, Dallas, d. Cutter Sandstrom, Scappoose, 7-1.
Class 6A
Team Scores: Newberg 310.5, Roseburg 262.5, Mountain View 209.5, Sprague 176.5, West Linn 161, Sherwood 95, Century 91.5, Westview 89, Grants Pass 85, Oregon City 83.
Championship Matches
106 — Brayden Boyd, Sprague, d. Ethan Ritchie, Sherwood, 13-7. 113 — Ricky Bell, West Linn, d. Cameron O'Connor, Tigard, 7-1. 120 — Nash Singleton, Roseburg, d. Noah Worthington, Sprague, 10-3. 126 — Ayden Garver, Newberg, d. Kahleb Diaz, Roseburg, 10-4. 132 — Charlie Evans, Newberg, p. Isaiah Shideler, Sandy, 4:42. 138 — Angel Sanchez, Westview, d. Riley Davis, Sprague, 9-3. 145 — Beau Ohlson, Mountain View, d. Ernesto Alvarez, Century, 10-1. 152 — Cael Brunson, West Linn, d. Tristin David, Roseburg, 3-2. 160 — Brook Byers, Sprague, d. Justin Rademacher, West Linn, 14-3. 170 — Darian Thacker, Roseburg, d. Cannon Potts, Mountain View, 7-2. 182 — Nathan Denney, Bend, d. Gavin Rice, Forest Grove, 8-7. 195 — Hunter James, Newberg, d. Blake Ohlson, Mountain View, 6-3. 220 — Titus Schulz, Mountain View, d. Bryan Cuthbertson, Sherwood, 11-7. 285 — Broderick Reese, Century, p. Jacob Barnes, McMinnville, 1:24.
Girls
Team Scores: Thurston 72, Bend 66, Century 49.5, Elmira 42, Glencoe 38, North Medford 33, Grants Pass 28, Milwaukie 27, Cottage Grove 24, McKay 24, Vale 24. Also: Siuslaw 10, Reedsport 0.
Championship Matches
100 — Emma Baertlein, Oregon City, d. Olivia Flack, La Pine, 3-0. 105 — Nimo Sheikh, Crater, p. Kaylee Annis, Thurston, 3:17. 110 — Tess Barnett, McKay, p. Tiana Gilliland, Grants Pass, 5:39. 115 — Sydney Keller, Baker, d. Emily Alvis, West Albany, 14-2. 120 — Tyler Rabang, Century, d. Cailee Hallett, Thurston, 15-2. 125 — Emma Truex, Phoenix, d. Bella Amaro, Scappoose, 4-2. 130 — Shayla McNulty, Eagle Point, d. Morgan Ellis, Pleasant Hill, 9-1. 135 — Taylor Ohlson, Mountain View, d. Lindsay Burrell, Thurston, 3-1. 140 — Tyler Richardson, Vale, p. Elbereth Ragsdale, Glencoe, 1:15. 145 — Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn, p. Fatima Albarran, Bend, 1:26. 155 — Anna McDougal, Elmira, d. Gabrielle Tata Rodrigues, North Salem, 3-2. 170 — Olivia Robinson, Glencoe, d. Bailey Dennis, Madras, 2-1, OT. 190 — Fiona McConnell, Milwaukie, p. Abigail Osei, Ontario, 2:34. 235 — Raina Herzog, Cottage Grove, p. Tayla Swearingen, North Douglas, 2:56.
Third-Place Matches
South Coast Only
135 — Charlie Stewart, Bend, p. Hayden Muller, Siuslaw, :49.
