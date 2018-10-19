<h2>FOOTBALL
Class 5A District 2
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Thurston;5-0;6-2
Ridgeview;4-1;4-4
North Bend;3-2;6-2
Willamette;2-3;2-6
Redmond;1-4;2-6
Springfield;0-5;2-6
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Churchill;5-0;7-1
Crater;4-1;5-3
South Eugene;3-2;5-3
Eagle Point;2-3;5-3
Ashland;1-4;3-5
North Eugene;0-5;1-7
Friday’s Scores
North Bend 58, Willamette 7
Thurston 71, Ridgeview 38
Redmond 59, Springfield 34
Eagle Point 82, North Eugene 56
Churchill 58, Crater 20
South Eugene 27, Ashland 17
End Regular Season
North Bend 58, Willamette 7
Willamette;7;0;0;0;—;7
North Bend;20;24;14;0;—;58
Scoring Summary:
NB: Jake Posey 50 interception return (kick failed)
Wil: Jondre Smith 69 pass from Damein Kirkpatrick (Griffen Bushnell kick)
NB: Divenson Willis 20 run (Nathan Monohon kick)
NB: Coleman Compton 22 run (Monohon kick)
NB: Monohon 26 field goal
NB: Willis 44 run (Monohon kick)
NB: Willis 30 run (kick failed)
NB: Jacob Hannah recovered blocked punt in end zone (compton run)
NB: Willis 17 run (Ian Spalding pass from Teron Catanzaro)
NB: Lucas Moe 56 pass from Spalding (kick failed)
Team Statistics
;Wil;NB
First Downs;10;26
Rushes-Yards;22-15;46-448
Passing;257;93
Comp-Att-Int;12-25-6;5-13-0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-Yards;12-68;8-64
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Wil: Bryce Indell 5-14, Tanner Underwood 5-9, Seth Frazier 4-3, Tanner Adams 2-(minus 2), Damein Kirkpatrick 6-(minus 9). NB: Divenson Willis 22-323, coleman Compton 8-51, Ian Spalding 7-38, Coel Stark 2-19, Colton Johnson 3-18, Cooper Forrester 4-4.
PASSING—Wil: Damein Kirkpatrick 12-23-257, Seth Frazier 0-1-0, Lane Nelson 0-1-0. NB: Coleman Compton 3-7-26, Ian Spalding 2-6-67.
RECEIVING—Wil: Elisha Thompson 4-70, Jondre Smith 3-115, Tanner Adams 3-51, Seth Frazier 2-21. NB: Lucas Moe 2-67, Teron Catanzaro 1-12, Garrison Mateski 1-12, Jake Posey 1-2.
Sky-Em League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Marshfield;4-0;7-1
Marist Catholic;3-1;4-4
Cottage Grove;2-2;5-3
Elmira;1-3;4-4
Junction City;0-4;0-7
Friday’s Scores
Marshfield 21, Marist Catholic 14
Cottage Grove 57, Junction City 12
Klamath Union 13, Elmira 7
End Regular Season
Marshfield 21, Marist Catholic 14
Marshfield;0;0;14;7;—;21
Marist Catholic;7;0;0;7;—;14
Scoring Summary:
MC: Hagan Stephenson 9 pass from Max Campbell (Joel Garcia-Cervantes kick).
Mar: Grant Woolsey 1 run (Arturo Ledesma kick).
Mar: Sirus Robie 4 run (Ledesma kick).
MC: Jacob White 6 run (Garcia-Cervantes kick).
Mar: Robie 1 run (Ledesma kick).
;Mar;MC
First Downs;12;12
Rushes-Yards;36-115;20-10
Passing;116;148
Comp-Att-Int;6-10-0;17-29-2
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;2-15;7-44
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Mar: Sirus Robie 14-61, Josiah Niblett 14-46, Devin Benson 2-4, Noah Niblett 1-3, Tyler Thornton 1-1, Grant Woolsey 4-0, Team 1-(-8). MC: Lucas Patterson 11-27, Jacob White 2-7, Max Campbell 10-(-14).
PASSING—Mar: Grant Woolsey 6-10-116. MC: Max Campbell 17-28-148, Max Whittaker 0-1-0.
RECEIVING—Mar: Josiah Niblett 3-52, Tyler Thornton 2-46, Cory Stover 1-20. MC: Hagan Stephenson 9-108, Max Whittaker 5-64, Matthias Collins 2-26, Garrett Phelps 1-19.
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;3-0;6-2
Toledo;2-1;5-3
Bandon;2-1;5-3
Gold Beach;1-2;1-6
Reedsport;0-4;2-6
Friday’s Scores
Coquille 50, Gold Beach 16
Bandon 27, Reedsport 22
Toledo 59, Glide 56
Coquille 50, Gold Beach 16
Coquille;8;24;12;8;—;50
Gold Beach;0;6;2;8;—;16
Scoring Summary:
Coq: Brayden Clayburn 22 pass from Jacob Smith (Caiden Yates run)
GB: Landen Timeus 5 run (run fail)
Coq: Ean Smith 7 run (Ean Smith run)
Coq: Caiden Yates 11 run (Gunner Yates run)
Coq: Gunner Yates 11 run (Ean Smith run)
GB: Safety
Coq: Gunner Yates 6 run (run failed)
Coq: Gunner Yates 7 run (run failed)
Coq: Gunner Yates 27 run (run failed)
GB: Trenton Storns 8 run (Colton Morrill-Keeler pass from Storns)
Bandon 27, Reedsport 22
Bandon;8;6;13;0;—;27
Reedsport;8;0;8;6;—;22
Scoring Summary:
Ree: Dallas McGill pass from Nick Glover (run good)
Ban: Cayton Sinay 17 run (Coby Smith pass from Braydon Freitag)
Ban: Reef Berry pass from Freitag (pass failed)
Ban: Brynn Green 85 fumble return (run failed)
Ban: Freitag 1 run (Junior Diaz kick)
Ree: McGill 58 pass from Glover (Ben Fowler run)
Ree: Glover 20 run (run failed)
Class 1A District 4
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
McKenzie;5-0;6-1
Powers;4-1;5-2
Gilchrist;3-2;4-3
Eddyville;2-3;2-3
Jewell;1-4;1-4
Triangle Lake;0-5;0-6
Friday’s Scores
McKenzie 65, Powers 28
Gilchrist 80, Triangle Lake 6
McKenzie 65, Powers 28
McKenzie;21;13;19;12;—;65
Powers;8;14;0;6;—;28
Scoring Summary:
McK: River Bloomer 46 interception return (Daniel Quirk pass from Steven Dover)
McK: Caleb Thompson 28 pass from Silas Kress (Thompson pass from Quirk)
Pow: Jamason Kellogg 11 pass from David Pedrick (Cole Holliday kick)
McK: Quirk 27 pass from Dover (Kress run)
Pow: Kellogg 18 run (Holliday kick)
McK: Quirk 19 run (Jermiah McGlasson run)
Pow: Kellogg 2 run (kick failed)
McK: Kress 27 pass from Quirk (pass failed)
McK: Quirk 1 run (pass failed)
McK: Dover interception return (Kress pass from Quirk)
McK: Quirk 29 pass from Bloomer (pass failed)
McK: Quirk 45 run (run failed)
Pow: Norris 10 pass from Kellogg (pass failed)
McK: Kaden Kewish 40 pass from Quirk (pass failed)
<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Crater;15-0;18-2
North Eugene;12-3;13-5
Thurston;11-4;13-6
Churchill;10-5;14-8
Willamette;7-8;9-10
Ashland;6-9;7-12
Springfield;4-11;5-15
Eagle Point;3-12;4-14
North Bend;0-16;2-17
Thursday’s Scores
Crater d. North Bend, 25-14, 25-8, 25-5
Thurston d. Willamette, 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20
Churchill d. Eagle Point, 25-13, 25-9, 26-24
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;11-0;22-3
Reedsport;8-3;11-13
Toledo;8-3;14-6
Gold Beach;5-7;6-9
Bandon;4-7;6-14
Myrtle Point;2-9;5-11
Waldport;1-10;1-14
Thursday’s Scores
Coquille d. Waldport, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9
Toledo d. Reedsport, 25-21, 27-25, 19-25, 19-25, 16-14
Gold Beach d. Bandon, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19