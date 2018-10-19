<h2>FOOTBALL

Class 5A District 2

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Thurston;5-0;6-2

Ridgeview;4-1;4-4

North Bend;3-2;6-2

Willamette;2-3;2-6

Redmond;1-4;2-6

Springfield;0-5;2-6

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Churchill;5-0;7-1

Crater;4-1;5-3

South Eugene;3-2;5-3

Eagle Point;2-3;5-3

Ashland;1-4;3-5

North Eugene;0-5;1-7

Friday’s Scores

North Bend 58, Willamette 7

Thurston 71, Ridgeview 38

Redmond 59, Springfield 34

Eagle Point 82, North Eugene 56

Churchill 58, Crater 20

South Eugene 27, Ashland 17

End Regular Season

North Bend 58, Willamette 7

Willamette;7;0;0;0;—;7

North Bend;20;24;14;0;—;58

Scoring Summary: 

NB: Jake Posey 50 interception return (kick failed)

Wil: Jondre Smith 69 pass from Damein Kirkpatrick (Griffen Bushnell kick)

NB: Divenson Willis 20 run (Nathan Monohon kick)

NB: Coleman Compton 22 run (Monohon kick)

NB: Monohon 26 field goal

NB: Willis 44 run (Monohon kick)

NB: Willis 30 run (kick failed)

NB: Jacob Hannah recovered blocked punt in end zone (compton run)

NB: Willis 17 run (Ian Spalding pass from Teron Catanzaro)

NB: Lucas Moe 56 pass from Spalding (kick failed)

Team Statistics

;Wil;NB

First Downs;10;26

Rushes-Yards;22-15;46-448

Passing;257;93

Comp-Att-Int;12-25-6;5-13-0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-Yards;12-68;8-64

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Wil: Bryce Indell 5-14, Tanner Underwood 5-9, Seth Frazier 4-3, Tanner Adams 2-(minus 2), Damein Kirkpatrick 6-(minus 9). NB: Divenson Willis 22-323, coleman Compton 8-51, Ian Spalding 7-38, Coel Stark 2-19, Colton Johnson 3-18, Cooper Forrester 4-4. 

PASSING—Wil: Damein Kirkpatrick 12-23-257, Seth Frazier 0-1-0, Lane Nelson 0-1-0. NB: Coleman Compton 3-7-26, Ian Spalding 2-6-67. 

RECEIVING—Wil: Elisha Thompson 4-70, Jondre Smith 3-115, Tanner Adams 3-51, Seth Frazier 2-21. NB: Lucas Moe 2-67, Teron Catanzaro 1-12, Garrison Mateski 1-12, Jake Posey 1-2. 

Sky-Em League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Marshfield;4-0;7-1

Marist Catholic;3-1;4-4

Cottage Grove;2-2;5-3

Elmira;1-3;4-4

Junction City;0-4;0-7

Friday’s Scores

Marshfield 21, Marist Catholic 14

Cottage Grove 57, Junction City 12

Klamath Union 13, Elmira 7

End Regular Season

Marshfield 21, Marist Catholic 14

Marshfield;0;0;14;7;—;21

Marist Catholic;7;0;0;7;—;14

Scoring Summary:

MC: Hagan Stephenson 9 pass from Max Campbell (Joel Garcia-Cervantes kick).

Mar: Grant Woolsey 1 run (Arturo Ledesma kick).

Mar: Sirus Robie 4 run (Ledesma kick).

MC: Jacob White 6 run (Garcia-Cervantes kick).

Mar: Robie 1 run (Ledesma kick).

;Mar;MC

First Downs;12;12

Rushes-Yards;36-115;20-10

Passing;116;148

Comp-Att-Int;6-10-0;17-29-2

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;2-15;7-44

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Mar: Sirus Robie 14-61, Josiah Niblett 14-46, Devin Benson 2-4, Noah Niblett 1-3, Tyler Thornton 1-1, Grant Woolsey 4-0, Team 1-(-8). MC: Lucas Patterson 11-27, Jacob White 2-7, Max Campbell 10-(-14).

PASSING—Mar: Grant Woolsey 6-10-116. MC: Max Campbell 17-28-148, Max Whittaker 0-1-0.

RECEIVING—Mar: Josiah Niblett 3-52, Tyler Thornton 2-46, Cory Stover 1-20. MC: Hagan Stephenson 9-108, Max Whittaker 5-64, Matthias Collins 2-26, Garrett Phelps 1-19.

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;3-0;6-2

Toledo;2-1;5-3

Bandon;2-1;5-3

Gold Beach;1-2;1-6

Reedsport;0-4;2-6

Friday’s Scores

Coquille 50, Gold Beach 16

Bandon 27, Reedsport 22

Toledo 59, Glide 56

Coquille 50, Gold Beach 16

Coquille;8;24;12;8;—;50

Gold Beach;0;6;2;8;—;16

Scoring Summary: 

Coq: Brayden Clayburn 22 pass from Jacob Smith (Caiden Yates run)

GB: Landen Timeus 5 run (run fail)

Coq: Ean Smith 7 run (Ean Smith run)

Coq: Caiden Yates 11 run (Gunner Yates run)

Coq: Gunner Yates 11 run (Ean Smith run)

GB: Safety

Coq: Gunner Yates 6 run (run failed)

Coq: Gunner Yates 7 run (run failed)

Coq: Gunner Yates 27 run (run failed)

GB: Trenton Storns 8 run (Colton Morrill-Keeler pass from Storns)

Bandon 27, Reedsport 22

Bandon;8;6;13;0;—;27

Reedsport;8;0;8;6;—;22

Scoring Summary:

Ree: Dallas McGill pass from Nick Glover (run good)

Ban: Cayton Sinay 17 run (Coby Smith pass from Braydon Freitag)

Ban: Reef Berry pass from Freitag (pass failed)

Ban: Brynn Green 85 fumble return (run failed)

Ban: Freitag 1 run (Junior Diaz kick)

Ree: McGill 58 pass from Glover (Ben Fowler run)

Ree: Glover 20 run (run failed)

Class 1A District 4

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

McKenzie;5-0;6-1

Powers;4-1;5-2

Gilchrist;3-2;4-3

Eddyville;2-3;2-3

Jewell;1-4;1-4

Triangle Lake;0-5;0-6

Friday’s Scores

McKenzie 65, Powers 28

Gilchrist 80, Triangle Lake 6

McKenzie 65, Powers 28

McKenzie;21;13;19;12;—;65

Powers;8;14;0;6;—;28

Scoring Summary: 

McK: River Bloomer 46 interception return (Daniel Quirk pass from Steven Dover)

McK: Caleb Thompson 28 pass from Silas Kress (Thompson pass from Quirk)

Pow: Jamason Kellogg 11 pass from David Pedrick (Cole Holliday kick)

McK: Quirk 27 pass from Dover (Kress run)

Pow: Kellogg 18 run (Holliday kick)

McK: Quirk 19 run (Jermiah McGlasson run)

Pow: Kellogg 2 run (kick failed)

McK: Kress 27 pass from Quirk (pass failed)

McK: Quirk 1 run (pass failed)

McK: Dover interception return (Kress pass from Quirk)

McK: Quirk 29 pass from Bloomer (pass failed)

McK: Quirk 45 run (run failed)

Pow: Norris 10 pass from Kellogg (pass failed)

McK: Kaden Kewish 40 pass from Quirk (pass failed)

<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Crater;15-0;18-2

North Eugene;12-3;13-5

Thurston;11-4;13-6

Churchill;10-5;14-8

Willamette;7-8;9-10

Ashland;6-9;7-12

Springfield;4-11;5-15

Eagle Point;3-12;4-14

North Bend;0-16;2-17

Thursday’s Scores

Crater d. North Bend, 25-14, 25-8, 25-5

Thurston d. Willamette, 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20

Churchill d. Eagle Point, 25-13, 25-9, 26-24

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;11-0;22-3

Reedsport;8-3;11-13

Toledo;8-3;14-6

Gold Beach;5-7;6-9

Bandon;4-7;6-14

Myrtle Point;2-9;5-11

Waldport;1-10;1-14

Thursday’s Scores

Coquille d. Waldport, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9

Toledo d. Reedsport, 25-21, 27-25, 19-25, 19-25, 16-14

Gold Beach d. Bandon, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19

