<h2>BASKETBALL

BOYS

Skyline League

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Days Creek;12-1;18-5

UVC;10-3;18-5

North Douglas;10-3;15-9

Yoncalla;4-9;9-15

Elkton;2-11;5-19

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Riddle;11-2;21-3

Pacific;7-6;11-12

Camas Valley;6-7;10-12

Glendale;2-11;3-18

New Hope;1-12;3-19

Saturday’s Scores

Days Creek 44, UVC 33

North Douglas 53, Elkton 20

Monday’s Scores

Pacific 52, New Hope 27

Camas Valley 41, Glendale 33

Pacific;13;7;14;18;—;52

New Hope;7;8;3;9;—;27

PACIFIC (52): Colton Morrill-Keeler 25, Davyn Brown 7, Sean White 7, Kross Miller 4, Steven White 3, Jesse Mourneau 2, Caleb Martin 2, Jordan Walker 2, J.T. Hogan, Zach Marteniz, Devon Richard, Rowan Tilley.

NEW HOPE (27): Jeremy Joling 11, Aidan Roh 7, Thad Hamilton 6, Michael Mead 3, Tai Clouser, Nathan Converse, Bryce Dennis, Andrew Korte, Zeb Noble, Israel Sedano, Ted Wang.

GIRLS

Skyline League 

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

North Douglas;11-1;20-4

Days Creek;10-2;14-8

Elkton;8-4;13-10

Yoncalla;3-9;8-16

UVC;1-11;7-15

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Pacific;8-3;14-9

Camas Valley;6-5;10-11

New Hope;5-6;9-13

Riddle;0-11;1-18

Saturday’s Scores

North Douglas 36, Elkton 24

Days Creek 44, UVC 17

Monday’s Score

Pacific 31, New Hope 27

End Regular Season

Pacific;2;10;7;12;—;31

New Hope;4;9;12;2;—;27

PACIFIC (31): Kaiya Gourneau 13, Sierra White 8, Audrey Griffiths 6, Wiley Lang 4, Gabby Amerman-Smith, Rio Cruz, Nikki Lee, Natalie Vincent.

NEW HOPE (27): Hannah McCoy 10, Abbie McClintock 5, Emily Chavez 4, Lauren Huttema 3, Jessi Loper 3, Kaitlyn Kashishian 2, Noella Barnett, Alissa Findley, Bella Liu, Abigail Metcalf.

