<h2>BASKETBALL
BOYS
Skyline League
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Days Creek;12-1;18-5
UVC;10-3;18-5
North Douglas;10-3;15-9
Yoncalla;4-9;9-15
Elkton;2-11;5-19
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Riddle;11-2;21-3
Pacific;7-6;11-12
Camas Valley;6-7;10-12
Glendale;2-11;3-18
New Hope;1-12;3-19
Saturday’s Scores
Days Creek 44, UVC 33
North Douglas 53, Elkton 20
Monday’s Scores
Pacific 52, New Hope 27
Camas Valley 41, Glendale 33
Pacific;13;7;14;18;—;52
New Hope;7;8;3;9;—;27
PACIFIC (52): Colton Morrill-Keeler 25, Davyn Brown 7, Sean White 7, Kross Miller 4, Steven White 3, Jesse Mourneau 2, Caleb Martin 2, Jordan Walker 2, J.T. Hogan, Zach Marteniz, Devon Richard, Rowan Tilley.
NEW HOPE (27): Jeremy Joling 11, Aidan Roh 7, Thad Hamilton 6, Michael Mead 3, Tai Clouser, Nathan Converse, Bryce Dennis, Andrew Korte, Zeb Noble, Israel Sedano, Ted Wang.
GIRLS
Skyline League
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
North Douglas;11-1;20-4
Days Creek;10-2;14-8
Elkton;8-4;13-10
Yoncalla;3-9;8-16
UVC;1-11;7-15
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Pacific;8-3;14-9
Camas Valley;6-5;10-11
New Hope;5-6;9-13
Riddle;0-11;1-18
Saturday’s Scores
North Douglas 36, Elkton 24
Days Creek 44, UVC 17
Monday’s Score
Pacific 31, New Hope 27
End Regular Season
Pacific;2;10;7;12;—;31
New Hope;4;9;12;2;—;27
PACIFIC (31): Kaiya Gourneau 13, Sierra White 8, Audrey Griffiths 6, Wiley Lang 4, Gabby Amerman-Smith, Rio Cruz, Nikki Lee, Natalie Vincent.
NEW HOPE (27): Hannah McCoy 10, Abbie McClintock 5, Emily Chavez 4, Lauren Huttema 3, Jessi Loper 3, Kaitlyn Kashishian 2, Noella Barnett, Alissa Findley, Bella Liu, Abigail Metcalf.