<h2>BASEBALL
Midwestern League
First Game
North Bend 7, Willamette 3
Willamette;011;001;0;—;3;6;2
North Bend;023;011;x;—;7;9;2
Jarrett Allen, Easton Murphy (4) and Griffen Bushnell; Mane Freeman, Jayden Frank (6) and Ian Spalding. 2B—Wil: Allen.
Second Game
Willamette 15, North Bend 9
Willamette;018;020;4;—;15;15;3
North Bend;004;032;0;—;9;11;4
Kevin Pierson, Chandler Woods (5), Peyton Bracy (7) and Dane Woodcook; Jake Simmons, Lucas Moe (5), Jayden Frank (7) and Ian Spalding. 2B—Wil: Jarrett Allen, Bracy, Woodcook; NB: Moe, Bridger Holmes. 3B—NB: Brendon Roberts. HR—Wil: Bracy.
<h2>SOFTBALL
Midwestern League
First Game
North Bend 13, Willamette 3
Willamette;100;20;—;3;5;6
North Bend;500;53;—;13;11;4
Krystal Garcia and Jazz Ortega; Saige Vaughn and Maddie Finnigan. 2B—Wil: Ortea; NB: Hannah Robison, Kelsey Thomas. HR—NB: Finnnigan.
Second Game
North Bend 15, Willamette 4
North Bend;164;12;—;15;15;2
Willamette;101;02;—;4;3;7
Elliana White and Maddie Finnigan; Krystal Garcia and Jazz Ortega. 2B—NB: Kaitllyn Randle, Gwen Hogewoning, Keira Young.
<h2>TRACK & FIELD
Dick Baker Invitational
At Gladstone
BOYS
Team Scores: North Bend 153, Gladstone 101.5, Molalla 88, Putnam 65, Valley Catholic 61, La Salle Prep 58.5, Astoria 54.66, Cleveland 49.33, Seaside 32.
Shot Put — 1. Isaac Flemmer, VC, 48-10 ½; 2. Kobe Johnson, NB, 45-9 ¼; 3. Hunter Bierce, NB, 44.8 ¼. Discus — 1. Hunter Bierce, NB, 145-5. Javelin — 1. Ty Hampton, NB, 191-1; 4. Kaleb Hoffman, NB, 138-11. High Jump — 1. Ian Hunt, Ast, 5-11. Long Jump — 1. Teron Catanzaro, NB, 20-8 ¼; 2. Coel Stark, NB, 20-2 ½. Triple Jump — 1. Teron Catanzaro, NB, 40-11; 3. Coel Stark, NB, 39-5. Pole Vault — 1. Hunter Phung, Gla, 12-0; 3. Jericho Bingham, NB, 11-6; 5. Trenton Parott, NB, 10-6. 100 — 1. Jonathan Chilcote, NB, 10.86; 2. Jake Posey, NB, 11.28. 200 — 1. Jonathan Chilcote, NB, 22.67; 3. Jake Posey, NB, 23.24. 400 — 1. Josiah Bitter, Gla, 52.95; 2. John Efraimson, NB, 53.17. 800 — 1. Konnor Hathaway, Gla, 1:58.30. 1,500 — 1. Nate Hicken, VC, 4:21.38; 8. Adam Wood, NB, 4:34.65. 3,000 — Alexander Willard-Herr, Las, 9:37.15; 6. Gavyn Tatge, NB, 10:04.74. 110 High Hurdles — 1. Nick Lucas, Mol, 15.45; 7. Teron Catanzaro, NB, 16.74. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Michael House, Mol, 42.61; 5. Sebastian Montenero, NB, 45.85; 7. Adam Wood, NB, 45.98. 4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend, 44.00. 4x400 Relay — 1. Gladstone, 3:33.83; 3. North Bend, 3:42.43.
GIRLS
Team Scores: North Bend 127, Astoria 115, Cleveland 96, Gladstone 80, La Salle Prep 56, Molalla 56, Putnam 53, Seaside 45, Valley Catholic 31.
Shot Put — 1. Gretchen Hoekstre, Sea, 40-3; 7. Shasta Cunningham, NB, 30-5 ½; 8. Hayden Markel, NB, 30-3 ¼. Discus — 1. Gretchen Hoekstre, Sea, 154-2; 3. Annika Strasman, NB, 116-10; 6. Alexis Hampton, NB, 98-4. Javelin — 1. Anna Huddleston, Sea, 114-4; 3. Maya Cole, NB, 104-5; 5. Hayden Markel, NB, 101-7. High Jump — 1. Abby Sheets, Las, 5-3; 3. Kaitlyn Bingham, NB, 4-8; 8. Ashleigh Timm, NB, 4-4. Long Jump — 1. Miranda Evans, Put, 16-4; 5. Caitlyn Anderson, NB, 15-4. Triple Jump — 1. Chelsea Howard, NB, 36-2; 7. Caitlyn Anderson, NB, 31-0 ¼. Pole Vault — 1. Charlie Hill, Gla, 9-6; 2. Kylie Rocha, NB, 9-0; 6. Lupita Trujillo, NB, 7-6. 100 — 1. Chelsea Howard, NB, 12.53. 200 — 1. Chelsea Howard, NB, 26.93. 400 — 1. Audrey Olenski, Cle, 1:02.94; 6. Brooklyn Garrigus, NB, 1:05.97. 800 — 1. Sophie Long, Ast, 2:26.35; 2. Celeste Sinko, NB, 2:32.71. 1,500 — 1. Celeste Sinko, NB, 5:08.85. 3,000 — 1. Brigid Hanley, Las, 10:55.50. 100 High Hurdles — 1. Emma Andrews, Mol, 16.00; 3. Haley Edwards, NB, 16.70. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. Kate MacNaughton, VC, 47.97; 2. Brooklyn Garrigus, NB, 49.10; 4. Kaitlyn Bingham, NB, 51.32. 4x100 Relay — 1. Cleveland, 50.72; 3. North Bend, 52.00. 4x400 Relay — 1. Cleveland, 4:17.23; 4. North Bend, 4:35.87.