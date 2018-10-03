<h2>CROSS COUNTRY
Bandon Invitational
BOYS
Team Scores: Bandon 15, Myrtle Point 48, Gold Beach inc, Pacific inc, Reedsport inc.
Individual Results (5,000 meters): 1. Issac Cutler, Ban, 18:27; 2. Aero Franklin, Ban, 19:44; 3. Hunter Angove, Ban, 20:08; 4. Marino Santoro, Ban, 20:10; 5. Luke Brown, Ban, 20:21; 6. Brycen PItchford, GB, 20:29; 7. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 20:40; 8. Chase Barker, Ban, 20:56; 9. Trevor Angove, Ban, 20:47; 10. Devon Richard, Pac, 20:47; 11. Charlie Ells, Ban, 21:05; 12. Josh Minkler, Ban, 21:47; 13. Garrett Seeley, Ree, 22:08; 14. Brady Dexter, Ree, 22:11; 15. Nathan Vineyard, Ban, 23:03.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Bandon 15, Gold Beach inc, Myrtle Point inc, Pacific inc, Reedsport inc.
Individual results (5,000 Meters): 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 23:19; 2. Shannon Smith, Ban, 23:35; 3. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 24:06; 4. Aunika Miller, Ban, 25:20; 5. Shelby waterman, Ban, 26:17; 6. Hunter Grove, MP, 26:50; 7. Alyssa Duenas, Ban, 27:13; 8. Kailina Hamilton, GB, 27:52; 9. Jannafor Munoz-Thompson, MP, 28:04; 10. Hannah Wayne, Ban, 31:31; 11. Hannah Blachard, Ban, 31:36; 12. Atticus Wahl, Pac, 32:02; 13. Areli Lampke, GB, 32:38; 14. Kayla LaPlante, Ban, 33:28; 15. Kassie Diehl, Ree, 34:00.
<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Crater;12-0;15-1
North Eugene;8-1;9-3
Willamette;7-4;9-5
Thurston;6-4;8-6
Churchill;6-5;9-7
Springfield;4-8;5-12
Ashland;3-7;3-9
Eagle Point;2-8;3-9
North Bend;0-11;2-12
Tuesday’s Scores
Springfield d. North Bend, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18
Crater d. Churchill, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10
Sky-Em League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Cottage Grove;6-0;14-2
Marist Catholic;5-1;5-7
Marshfield;3-3;13-4
Junction City;3-3;9-7
Elmira;1-5;6-9
Siuslaw;0-6;6-9
Tuesday’s Scores
Junction City d. Marshfield, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21
Marist Catholic d. Elmira, 25-9, 25-20, 25-11
Cottage Grove d. Siuslaw, 25-20, 25-16, 25-12
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;7-0;15-3
Reedsport;5-2;7-11
Toledo;4-3;9-6
Bandon;3-4;5-11
Myrtle Point;2-5;5-6
Gold Beach;2-5;3-7
Waldport;1-5;1-9
Tuesday’s Scores
Coquille d. Toledo, 25-17, 25-18, 25-8
Myrtle Point d. Waldport, 25-22, 25-10, 25-21
Bandon d. Reedsport, 25-18, 12-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-13
Skyline League
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
North Douglas;10-0;20-5
Days Creek;10-1;16-5
UVC;7-3;14-4
Elkton;5-6;10-7
Yoncalla;4-7;7-8
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
New Hope;7-5;12-9
Camas Valley;5-5;5-8
Riddle;3-8;4-11
Glendale;1-8;5-12
Pacific;1-10;3-15
Tuesday’s Scores
Pacific d. Riddle, 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-10
Days Creek d. Elkton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
North Douglas d. New Hope, 25-9, 25-13, 25-11
