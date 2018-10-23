<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;12-0;23-3

Reedsport;9-3;12-13

Toledo;8-4;14-7

Gold Beach;5-7;6-9

Bandon;4-8;6-15

Myrtle Point;3-9;6-11

Waldport;1-11;1-15

Monday’s Scores

Coquille d. Toledo, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12

Reedsport d. Bandon, 25-19, 16-25, 25-16, 25-9

Myrtle Point d. Waldport, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19

<h2>SOCCER

Midwestern League Girls

;W-L-T;Pts

Churchill;5-1-1;16

North Eugene;4-1-2;14

Willamette;4-1-1;13

Springfield;4-1-1;13

Thurston;4-2-1;13

Ashland;2-3-2;8

North Bend;1-4-3;6

Crater;1-5-1;4

Eagle Point;0-7-0;0

Monday’s Score

North Bend 1, Crater 1

