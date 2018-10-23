<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;12-0;23-3
Reedsport;9-3;12-13
Toledo;8-4;14-7
Gold Beach;5-7;6-9
Bandon;4-8;6-15
Myrtle Point;3-9;6-11
Waldport;1-11;1-15
Monday’s Scores
Coquille d. Toledo, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12
Reedsport d. Bandon, 25-19, 16-25, 25-16, 25-9
Myrtle Point d. Waldport, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
<h2>SOCCER
Midwestern League Girls
;W-L-T;Pts
Churchill;5-1-1;16
North Eugene;4-1-2;14
Willamette;4-1-1;13
Springfield;4-1-1;13
Thurston;4-2-1;13
Ashland;2-3-2;8
North Bend;1-4-3;6
Crater;1-5-1;4
Eagle Point;0-7-0;0
Monday’s Score
North Bend 1, Crater 1