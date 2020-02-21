<h2>BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Midwestern League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Churchill;13-0;17-4
Crater;13-1;20-2
Willamette;9-4;12-10
Ashland;7-6;12-9
Thurston;7-6;11-9
North Eugene;5-9;7-14
Eagle Point;3-10;8-14
Springfield;2-11;3-19
North Bend;1-13;4-18
Friday’s Games
Eagle Point 39, North Bend 34
Churchill 62, Springfield 28
Crater 46, Willamette 36
Ashland 41, North Eugene 37
Eagle Point;8;9;11;11;—;39
North Bend;7;4;9;14;—;34
EAGLE POINT (39): Andrea Flores 11, Hailey Burcham 11, Kierssa Hogan 10, Haley McCornack 4, Emilee Nielsen 2, Alyssa Swanson 1, Kacy Whitman, Gracie Sked, Areona Conte.
NORTH BEND (34): Megan Proett 9, Aby Holling 7, Makoa Matthews 6, Caitlyn Anderson 4, Katie Holmes 3, Randee Cunningham 2, Trinity Barker 2, Hannah Lillebo 1, Adrianna Frank, Michelle Gochnour.
Sky—Em League playoffs
Junction City 41, Marshfield 37
Marshfield;13;12;4;8;—;37
Junction City;14;9;12;6;—;41
MARSHFIELD (37): Kaylin Dea 11, Kate Miles 8, Charlie Dea 6, Rylinn Clark 5, Karina Skurk 4, Kiana Holley 3, Amber Achille, Hannah Folau.
JUNCTION CITY (41): Cienna Hartle 15, Alli Bedacht 10, Ashlynn Long 6, Jillian Liebersbach 4, Faith Marshall 4, Adiana Taylor, Jada Fuller, Addison Sangermano, Ciaragh Thompson, Brenna Wilson.
Sunset Conference Playoffs
Coquille 65, Waldport 24
Waldport;7;4;4;9;—;24
Coquille;16;22;17;10;—;65
WALDPORT (24): Kylie Burk 12, Charity Smith 7, Jessica Dooley 2, Cayden Ritchey 2, Kyra Pickner 1, Baylee Dunn, Mallarie Haines, Hadley McSharry, Novalee Thomas, Alexis Town, Chas Walch, Hadassha Wilson.
COQUILLE (65): Morgan Baird 37, Mia Ruiz 6, Carlee GeDeros 5, Bailey Higgins 5, Hailey Combie 4, Saige Gallino 4, Drew Wilson 4, Rae Jackson, Maya Salazar, Allison Storts.
Skyline League Tournament
Elkton 48, Pacific 32
Elkton;7;17;15;9;—;48
Pacific;4;13;3;12;—;32
ELKTON (48): Kieryn Carnes 16, Sam McCall 13, Alexis Halstead 8, Sadie Olson 4, Aspyn Luzier 3, Margaret Byle 2, Olivia Humphries 2, Ashleen Brar, Meleka Byle, Bailey Peacock, Camille Peters, Rylee Williamson.
PACIFIC (32): Trinidy Blanton 8, Madi Hall 6, Natalie Vincent 6, Lauren Stallard 4, Audrey Griffith 2, Wiley Lang 2, Leah Sanders 2, Nikki Lee 1, Sierra White 1, Emma Krantz.
BOYS
Midwestern League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Churchill;13-0;18-3
Crater;13-1;17-5
Springfield;8-5;12-9
Willamette;7-6;13-9
Thurston;6-7;9-12
North Eugene;6-8;11-12
Ashland;4-9;9-13
North Bend;2-12;4-18
Eagle Point;1-12;1-20
Friday’s Games
North Bend 55, Eagle Point 33
Crater 59, Willamette 47
Churchill 88, Springfield 44
North Eugene 72, Ashland 36
Eagle Point;7;8;6;12;—;33
North Bend;18;11;9;18;—;55
EAGLE POINT (33): Logan Esquibel 15, Alex Smith 6, Brennen Neyt 6, Jose Valdovinos 3, Tre McGarrell 2, Gabe Esquibel 1, Luke McHugh, Matt Shaffer, Carson Stanton, Quinton Gelbrich.
NORTH BEND (55): Garrison Mateski 18, Brady Messner 8, Maddox Mateski 6, Chase Platt 6, John Burgmeier 5, Devante Byers 4, Kyle Martin 4, Gracen Porter 3, Aiden Lucas 1.
Sunset Conference Playoffs
Bandon 50, Reedsport 25
Reedsport;10;6;5;4;—;25
Bandon;16;11;9;14;—;50
REEDSPORT (25): Alex Carson 8, Tyler Thornton 7, Ethan Logo 6, Dallas McGill 4, Shane Saxon, Jamison Morgan.
BANDON (50): Coby Smith 13, Cooper Lang 9, Trevor Angove 6, Wyatt Dyer 6, Will Freitag 6, Sean White 3, Hunter Pier 2.
<h2>SWIMMING
Class 5A State Meet
At Beaverton
Friday results. Finals Saturday, results include top qualifiers and North Bend swimmers
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay — 1. Churchill, 1:52.40; 3. North Bend (Natalie Cheal, Makenna Roberts, Bella Jones, Rebecca Witharm), 1:53.54. 200 Freestyle — 1. Paula Lomonaco, Crescent Valley, 1:56.90; 2. Bella Jones, North Bend, 1:59.45; 9. Makenna Roberts, North Bend, 2:04.43. 200 Individual Medley — 1. Abby Moaz, Wilsonville, 2:06.90; 5. Natalie Cheal, North Bend, 2:17.35. 50 Freestyle — 1. Morning Ped, North Salem, 24.73. 100 Butterfly — 1. Sarah Arpag, Hood River Valley, 58.00; 4. Bella Jones, North Bend, 1:00.14; 5. Natalie Cheal, North Bend, 1:03.92. 100 Freestyle — 1. Kelsey Wasikowski, Churchill, 54.09. 500 Freestyle — 1. Vivi Criscione, Crescent Valley, 5:14.83; 5. Makenna Roberts, North Bend, 5:34.66; 9. Rebecca Witharm, North Bend, 5:51.52. 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Silverton, 1:42.28. 100 Backstroke — 1. Katie Taylor, Churchill, 57.33. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Abby Maoz, Wilsonville, 1:03.04. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Churchill, 3:42.97; 3. North Bend (Makenna Roberts, Rebecca Witharm, Natalie Cheal, Bella Jones), 3:46.83.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay — 1. Churchill, 1:40.63; 2. North Bend (Mavrick Macalino, Craig Hoefs, Tucker Hood, Adam Wood), 1:41.04. 200 Freestyle — 1. Marcus Reyes—Gentry, Crater, 1:45.50. 200 Individual Medley — 1. Nathaniel Young, South Albany, 2:00.66; 6. Craig Hoefs, North Bend, 2:05.40; 7. Zach Holt, North Bend, 2:05.88. 50 Freestyle — 1. Charley Page—Jones, Churchill, 20.98; 3. Mavrick Macalino, North Bend, 22.17. 100 Butterfly — 1. Charley Page—Jones, Churchill, 49.57; 3. Mavrick Macalino, North Bend, 52.38; 7. Tucker Hood, North Bend, 55.07. 100 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, Redmond, 47.95; 9. Adam Wood, North Bend, 50.84. 500 Freestyle — 1. Dylan Hayes, West Albany, 4:55.47; 10. Tucker Hood, North Bend, 5:15.84. 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. West Albany, 1:30.28; 9. North Bend (Divenson Willis, Tucker Hood, Adam Wood, Henry Hood), 1:36.28. 100 Backstroke — 1. Chris Frownfelter, Ashland, 53.69. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Diego Reyes, Springfield, 56.78; 6. Zachary Holt, North Bend, 1:02.54. Also: Craig Hoefs, North Bend, DQ. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Churchill, 3:20.33; 5. North Bend (Adam Wood, Zachary Holt, Mavrick Macalino, Craig Hoefs), 3:26.22.
Class 4A-3A-2A-1A State Meet
Top qualifiers and Marshfield results
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay — 1. Catlin Gabel, 1:49.72. 200 Freestyle — 1. Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 1:50.29 (new meet record); 10. Kady Cooley, Marshfield, 2:08.88. 200 Individual Medley — 1. Eva Carlson, Catlin Gabel, 2:06.41. 50 Freestyle — 1. Lizzy Cook, Catlin Gabel, 23.62; 4. Mira Matthews, Marshfield, 25.36. 100 Butterfly — 1. Brianna Stadler, Baker, 58.92; 12. Paige Kirchner, Marshfield, 1:08.02. 100 Freestyle — 1. Lizzy Cook, Catlin Gabel, 50.67 (new meet record); 5. Mira Matthews, Marshfield, 56.60. 500 Freestyle — 1. Lydia Bartlett, Sisters, 5:01.65; 6. Kady Cooley, Marshfield, 5:37.69. 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Catlin Gabel, 1:42.20; 4. Marshfield (Kady Cooley, Kally Haynes, Paige Kirchner, Mira Matthews), 1:48.61. 100 Backstroke — 1. Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 58.21. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Eva Carlson, Catlin Gabel, 1:02.60 (new meet record). 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Catlin Gabel, 3:43.76; 5. Marshfield (Kally Haynes, Paige Kirchner, Mira Matthews, Kady Cooley), 3:59.82.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay — 1. Newport, 1:43.73. 200 Freestyle — 1. Luke Bachart, Newport, 1:48.64; 4. Zach Randle, Marshfield, 1:52.57; 7. Aaron Hutchins, Marshfield, 1:56.09. 200 Individual Medley — 1. Luca Foord, Valley Catholic, 2:03.03; 9. Robert Kliewer, Marshfield, 2:15.28. 50 Freestyle — 1. Carson Washburn, North Valley, 22.77. 100 Butterfly — 1. Austyn Shelton, Salem Academy, 53.62. 100 Freestyle — 1. Caden Shanks, Newport, 47.91. 500 Freestyle — 1. Luke Bachart, Newport, 4:53.00; 4. Zach Randle, Marshfield, 5:06.78. 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Newport, 1:33.42; 4. Marshfield (Aaron Hutchins, Robert Kliewer, Jack Waddington, Zach Randle), 1:37.23. 100 Backstroke — 1. Caden Shanks, Newport, 55.49. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Luca Foord, Valley Catholic, 59.38; 4. Aaron Hutchins, Marshfield, 1:07.40; 7. Robert Kliewer, Marshfield, 1:09.27. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Newport, 3:28.68; 3. Marshfield (Aaron Hutchins, Robert Kliewer, Jack Waddington, Zach Randle), 3:35.11.
North Bend advanced four wrestlers to the semifinals at the Midwestern League district tournament on Friday and had several others still alive in the consolation brackets.
Ethan Ingram (126 pounds), Liam Buskerud (160), Gabe Pollin (220) and Gabriel Foltz (285) all reached the semifinals and would qualify for spots in the state tournament with wins Saturday morning.
Buskerud and Pollin both had two pins Friday, while Ingram and Foltz had a bye and a pin.
In addition to the wrestlers in the semifinals, Tyler Hayes (113 pounds), Brandon Stinson (132), Tristan Stinson (152), Chance Kimball (160), Jaron Hyatt (170), Lucas Kougloulis (170) and Neal Walter (195) all got through the second round of consolation and are guaranteed of placing at least eighth.
North Bend was sixth in the team standings with 73 points. Crater (176) had a slight edge over host Thurston (170) as both schools were far ahead of the rest in the race for the team title.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 3: Marshfield got three of its six wrestlers into the semifinals of the regional meet at Cottage Grove on Friday.
Peyton Forbes (145 pounds), Tandy Martin (160) and Josh Hinds (170) all pinned one foe and won a match by forfeit to move into the semifinals Saturday morning, where another win would put them in the state tournament next weekend.
Tristan Christenson (126) and Jonathan Calvert (126) both were alive in the consolation bracket, while Logan Griffin (195) was eliminated.
Mazama led the team race with 129 points, while Hidden Valley was second with 123. Marshfield was seventh with 33.
Boys Basketball
BANDON 50, REEDSPORT 25: The Tigers advanced to a Saturday game against Coquille by beating the visiting Brave in the first round of the Sunset Conference playoffs on Thursday.
Coby Smith scored 13 points and Cooper Lang added nine for the Tigers. Braydon Freitag added five points and did a good job facilitating the offense, coach Vince Quattrocchi said.
Trevor Angove, Wyatt Dyer and Will Freitag all scored six.
Alex Carson had eight points and Tyler Thornton seven for the short-handed Brave, who were missing starters Javier Analco, who is injured, and Jamison Conger, who was out with an illness.
“We played well in the second half holding them to nine points and were a lot more patient on the offensive end,” Quattrocchi said.