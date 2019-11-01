<h2>FOOTBALL
Class 5A District 5
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Thurston;5-0;9-0
Redmond;4-1;6-3
North Bend;3-2;6-3
Willamette;2-3;4-5
Ridgeview;1-4;2-7
Springfield;0-5;2-7
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Crater;5-0;8-1
Ashland;4-1;8-1
Churchill;3-2;3-6
South Eugene;2-3;5-4
North Eugene;1-4;1-8
Eagle Point;0-5;2-7
Friday’s Scores
North Bend 65, Willamette 38
Thurston 59, Ridgeview 7
Redmond 35, Springfield 20
Crater 48, Churchill 0
North Eugene 42, Eagle Point 19
Ashland 49, South Eugene 35
North Bend;19;22;14;13;—;68
Willamette;7;13;15;0;—;35
Scoring Summary:
NB: Garrison Mateski 12 pass from Ian Spalding (Bad snap)
NB: Spalding 12 run (Adam Wood kick)
Will: Bryce Indell 67 run (Dane Woodcook kick)
NB: Spalding 17 run (Missed kick)
Will: Elisha Thompson 29 pass from Woodcook (Woodcook kick)
NB: Spalding 12 run (Spalding to G. Mateski)
NB: Jake Posey 27 run (Wood kick)
NB: Coleman Compton 60 punt return (Wood kick)
Will: Colton Johnson 60 pass from Woodcook (Kick blocked)
NB: Posey 16 run (Wood kick)
Will: Woodcook 8 run (Woodcook kick)
Will: Thompson 19 pass from Lane Nelson (Nelson to Johnson)
NB: G. Mateski 34 pass from Spalding (Wood kick)
NB: Spalding 9 run (Kick blocked)
NB: Maddux Mateski 8 pass from Spalding (Wood kick)
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;4-0;8-1
Bandon;3-1;5-4
Toledo;2-2;7-2
Reedsport;1-3;3-6
Gold Beach;0-4;0-9
Friday’s Games
Coquille 32, Toledo 20
Bandon 59, Gold Beach 6
Rogue River 26, Reedsport 20
Coquille;8;8;8;8;—;32
Toledo;7;0;7;6;—;20
Scoring Summary:
Tol: Kyle Hayner 31 run (Cody Nicholson kick)
Coq: Ean Smith 5 run (Caiden Yates run)
Coq: Smith 6 run (Gunner Yates run)
Coq: Gunner Yates 17 run (Garrett Gardner pass from Jace Haagen)
Tol: Donovan Villanueva 1 run (Nicholson kick)
Coq: Smith 2 run (Gunner Yates pass from Jace Haagen)
Tol: Ashten Fisher 15 pass from Jaxon Rozewski (pass failed)
Rogue River 26, Reedsport 20
Rogue River;0;7;6;13;—;27
Reedsport;0;6;0;14;—;20
Scoring Summary:
Ree: Miguel Velazquez 5 run (run failed)
RR: Caden Tognoni run (Aiden Canoe kick)
RR: Canoe run (kick failed)
Ree: Alex Carson 14 run (run failed)
RR: Canoe run (Carsen Smith kick)
Ree: Carson 5 run (Jacob Chaney run)
RR: Tognoni run (kick failed)
Class 3A District 2
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Santiam Christian;5-0;9-0
Sutherlin;4-1;7-2
Siuslaw;3-2;6-3
Pleasant Hill;2-3;4-5
Harrsiburg;1-4;3-6
La Pine;0-5;3-6
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Hidden Valley;5-0;9-0
Cascade Christian;4-1;8-1
St. Mary’s;3-2;6-3
Brookings-Harbor;2-3;6-3
South Umpqua;1-4;2-7
Douglas;0-5;0-9
Friday’s Scores
Sutherlin 56, Siuslaw 18
Santiam Christian 57, La Pine 21
Pleasant Hill 42, Harrisburg 28
South Umpqua 48, Douglas 12
Cacsade Christin 61, St. Mary’s 7
Hidden Valley 49, Brookings-Harbor 12
Around the State
Class 6A
Grant 52, Lincoln 13
Roosevelt 55, Madison 24
Jefferson 46, Franklin 0
Aloha 63, Southridge 44
Sunset 41, Westview 15
Jesuit 42, Beaverton 24
Liberty 45, McMinnville 14
Newberg 42, Glencoe 0
Sherwood 49, Century 13
David Douglas 29, Centennial 28, OT
Sandy 41, Gresham 0
Barlow 28, Reynolds 26
Central Catholic 48, Clackamas 7
West Linn 52, Oregon City 7
Lake Oswego 41, Lakeridge 17
Tigard 23, Tualatin 21
Mountain View 49, Bend 19
West Salem 47, Sprague 21
McNary 35, South Salem 15
North Medford 52, South Medford 21
Grants Pass 42, Sheldon 32
Mountainside 21, Summit 10
Canby 42, Roseburg 15
Class 5A
West Albany 28, Silverton 21
Lebanon 62, North Salem 20
Crescent Valley 32, McKay 0
Corvallis 52, South Albany 27
Dallas 56, Central 17
Milwaukie at Cleveland
La Salle Prep 27, Forest Grove 14
Pendleton 41, Scappoose 21
Parkrose 28, Wilsonville 19
Hillsboro 34, Hood River Valley 6
Putnam 30, St. Helens 24, OT
Class 4A
Tillamook 20, Elmira 10
The Dalles 58, Valley Catholic 13
North Valley 27, Crook County 0
Estacada 52, Sweet Home 6
Class 3A
Madras 49, Salem Academy 7
Scio 24, Corbett 6
Yamhill-Carlton 27, Blanchet Catholic 0
Rainier 44, Taft 14
Amity 54, Dayton 0
Clatskanie 63, Willamina 12
Umatilla 66, Irrigon 7
Burns 27, Vale 8
Class 2A
Gaston at Vernonia
Knappa 62, Portland Christian 19
Warrenton 35, Nestucca 0
Sheridan 12, Culver 8
Colton 36, Santiam 19
Oakland 30, Central Linn 8
Creswell 35, Jefferson 0
Monroe 45, Regis 3
Lost River 21, Illinois Valley 7
Glide 22, Lakeview 18
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen
Heppner 49, Stanfield 0
Neah-Kah-Nie 22, Gervais 16
Class 1A (eight man)
St. Paul 68, Lowell 8
Yoncalla 60, Mohawk 6
Perrydale 70, Mapleton 14
North Douglas 48, Siletz Valley 0
Falls City at Oakridge
Days Creek 58, Bonanza 14
Glendale 76, Chiloquin 14
Triad 44, Butte Falls 20
Dufur 62, Elgin 50
Crane 46, Union 14
Powder Valley 60, Enterprise 28
Adrian 78, Pilot Rock 24