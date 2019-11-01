<h2>FOOTBALL

Class 5A District 5 

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Thurston;5-0;9-0

Redmond;4-1;6-3

North Bend;3-2;6-3

Willamette;2-3;4-5

Ridgeview;1-4;2-7

Springfield;0-5;2-7

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Crater;5-0;8-1

Ashland;4-1;8-1

Churchill;3-2;3-6

South Eugene;2-3;5-4

North Eugene;1-4;1-8

Eagle Point;0-5;2-7

Friday’s Scores

North Bend 65, Willamette 38

Thurston 59, Ridgeview 7

Redmond 35, Springfield 20

Crater 48, Churchill 0

North Eugene 42, Eagle Point 19

Ashland 49, South Eugene 35

North Bend 65, Willamette 38

North Bend;19;22;14;13;—;68

Willamette;7;13;15;0;—;35

Scoring Summary:

NB: Garrison Mateski 12 pass from Ian Spalding (Bad snap)

NB: Spalding 12 run (Adam Wood kick)

Will: Bryce Indell 67 run (Dane Woodcook kick)

NB: Spalding 17 run (Missed kick)

Will: Elisha Thompson 29 pass from Woodcook (Woodcook kick)

NB: Spalding 12 run (Spalding to G. Mateski)

NB: Jake Posey 27 run (Wood kick)

NB: Coleman Compton 60 punt return (Wood kick)

Will: Colton Johnson 60 pass from Woodcook (Kick blocked)

NB: Posey 16 run (Wood kick)

Will: Woodcook 8 run (Woodcook kick)

Will: Thompson 19 pass from Lane Nelson (Nelson to Johnson)

NB: G. Mateski 34 pass from Spalding (Wood kick)

NB: Spalding 9 run (Kick blocked)

NB: Maddux Mateski 8 pass from Spalding (Wood kick)

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;4-0;8-1

Bandon;3-1;5-4

Toledo;2-2;7-2

Reedsport;1-3;3-6

Gold Beach;0-4;0-9

Friday’s Games

Coquille 32, Toledo 20

Bandon 59, Gold Beach 6

Rogue River 26, Reedsport 20

Coquille 32, Toledo 20

Coquille;8;8;8;8;—;32

Toledo;7;0;7;6;—;20

Scoring Summary: 

Tol: Kyle Hayner 31 run (Cody Nicholson kick)

Coq: Ean Smith 5 run (Caiden Yates run)

Coq: Smith 6 run (Gunner Yates run)

Coq: Gunner Yates 17 run (Garrett Gardner pass from Jace Haagen)

Tol: Donovan Villanueva 1 run (Nicholson kick)

Coq: Smith 2 run (Gunner Yates pass from Jace Haagen)

Tol: Ashten Fisher 15 pass from Jaxon Rozewski (pass failed)

Rogue River 26, Reedsport 20

Rogue River;0;7;6;13;—;27

Reedsport;0;6;0;14;—;20

Scoring Summary: 

Ree: Miguel Velazquez 5 run (run failed)

RR: Caden Tognoni run (Aiden Canoe kick)

RR: Canoe run (kick failed)

Ree: Alex Carson 14 run (run failed)

RR: Canoe run (Carsen Smith kick)

Ree: Carson 5 run (Jacob Chaney run)

RR: Tognoni run (kick failed)

Class 3A District 2

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Santiam Christian;5-0;9-0

Sutherlin;4-1;7-2

Siuslaw;3-2;6-3

Pleasant Hill;2-3;4-5

Harrsiburg;1-4;3-6

La Pine;0-5;3-6

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Hidden Valley;5-0;9-0

Cascade Christian;4-1;8-1

St. Mary’s;3-2;6-3

Brookings-Harbor;2-3;6-3

South Umpqua;1-4;2-7

Douglas;0-5;0-9

Friday’s Scores

Sutherlin 56, Siuslaw 18

Santiam Christian 57, La Pine 21

Pleasant Hill 42, Harrisburg 28

South Umpqua 48, Douglas 12

Cacsade Christin 61, St. Mary’s 7

Hidden Valley 49, Brookings-Harbor 12

Around the State

Class 6A

Grant 52, Lincoln 13

Roosevelt 55, Madison 24

Jefferson 46, Franklin 0

Aloha 63, Southridge 44

Sunset 41, Westview 15

Jesuit 42, Beaverton 24

Liberty 45, McMinnville 14

Newberg 42, Glencoe 0

Sherwood 49, Century 13

David Douglas 29, Centennial 28, OT

Sandy 41, Gresham 0

Barlow 28, Reynolds 26

Central Catholic 48, Clackamas 7

West Linn 52, Oregon City 7

Lake Oswego 41, Lakeridge 17

Tigard 23, Tualatin 21

Mountain View 49, Bend 19

West Salem 47, Sprague 21

McNary 35, South Salem 15

North Medford 52, South Medford 21

Grants Pass 42, Sheldon 32

Mountainside 21, Summit 10

Canby 42, Roseburg 15

Class 5A

West Albany 28, Silverton 21

Lebanon 62, North Salem 20

Crescent Valley 32, McKay 0

Corvallis 52, South Albany 27

Dallas 56, Central 17

Milwaukie at Cleveland

La Salle Prep 27, Forest Grove 14

Pendleton 41, Scappoose 21

Parkrose 28, Wilsonville 19

Hillsboro 34, Hood River Valley 6

Putnam 30, St. Helens 24, OT

Class 4A

Tillamook 20, Elmira 10

The Dalles 58, Valley Catholic 13

North Valley 27, Crook County 0

Estacada 52, Sweet Home 6

Class 3A

Madras 49, Salem Academy 7

Scio 24, Corbett 6

Yamhill-Carlton 27, Blanchet Catholic 0

Rainier 44, Taft 14

Amity 54, Dayton 0

Clatskanie 63, Willamina 12

Umatilla 66, Irrigon 7

Burns 27, Vale 8

Class 2A

Gaston at Vernonia

Knappa 62, Portland Christian 19

Warrenton 35, Nestucca 0

Sheridan 12, Culver 8

Colton 36, Santiam 19

Oakland 30, Central Linn 8

Creswell 35, Jefferson 0

Monroe 45, Regis 3

Lost River 21, Illinois Valley 7

Glide 22, Lakeview 18

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen

Heppner 49, Stanfield 0

Neah-Kah-Nie 22, Gervais 16

Class 1A (eight man)

St. Paul 68, Lowell 8

Yoncalla 60, Mohawk 6

Perrydale 70, Mapleton 14

North Douglas 48, Siletz Valley 0

Falls City at Oakridge

Days Creek 58, Bonanza 14

Glendale 76, Chiloquin 14

Triad 44, Butte Falls 20

Dufur 62, Elgin 50

Crane 46, Union 14

Powder Valley 60, Enterprise 28

Adrian 78, Pilot Rock 24

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0