<h2>SOFTBALL
Coquille 8, Reedsport 5
Reedsport;230;000;0;—;5;5;4
Coquille;004;022;x;—;8;10;2
Makenzie Seeley and Nicole Cooper; Spencer Gallino, Ellie Ekelund (7) and Courtney Sanders. 2B—Coq: Bailey Higgins, Ekelund, Courtney Sanders.
<h2>GIRLS GOLF
Phoenix Invitational
Team Scores: North Bend 415, Cascade Christian 420, Ashland 426, Hidden Valley inc, Lakeview inc, Rogue River inc, Phoenix inc, North Valley inc, Klamath Union inc, Eagle Point inc.
Medalist: Giselle Perez Hernandez, Phoenix, 92.
NORTH BEND (415): Brenna Mault 95, Abigail Kirby 101, Victoria Slos 106, Alexandria Wilson 113.