<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;W-L

North Eugene;8-0

Crater;4-1

Thurston;3-1

Ashland;4-2

North Bend;4-3

Churchill;2-5

Willamette;1-4

Eagle Point;0-5

Springfield;0-5

Tuesday’s Scores

Thurston d. North Bend, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

North Eugene d. Springfield, 25-8, 25-10, 25-5

Churchill d. Willamette, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10

Ashland d. Eagle Point, 25-5, 25-12, 25-19

Sky-Em League

;W-L

Cottage Grove;2-0

Junction City;2-0

Marist Catholic;1-1

Siuslaw;1-1

Elmira;0-2

Marshfield;0-2

Tueday’s Scores

Cottage Grove d. Marshfield, 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15

Siuslaw d. Marist Catholic, 25-16, 29-27, 23-25, 25-18

Junction City d. Elmira, 25-13, 25-17,2 5-15

Sunset Conference

;W-L

Coquille;3-0

Bandon;231

Reedsport;3-1

Toledo;2-1

Waldport;1-2

Myrtle Point;1-3

Gold Beach;0-5

Thursday’s Scores

Coquille d. Myrtle Point, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 25-6

Reedsport d. Gold Beach, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15

Bandon d. Waldport, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20

Skyline League

North Division

;W-L

Days Creek;5-0

Elkton;5-1

North Douglas;5-1

UVC;2-5

Yoncalla;0-6

South Division

;W-L

Camas Valley;6-0

Riddle;4-2

Powers;3-2

Pacific;1-4

Glendale;0-4

New Hope;0-6

Tuesday’s Scores

Powers d. New Hope, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

Days Creek d. Pacific, 25-16, 25-16, 25-7

North Douglas d. UVC, 25-13, 25-12, 25-14

Elkton d. Riddle, 25-20, 19-25, 25-8, 25-23

Camas Valley d. Glendale, 3-0

<h2>SOCCER

Sky-Em League Girls

;W;L;T;Pts

Cottage Grove;1;0;0;3

Marist Catholic;1;0;0;3

Elmira;0;0;0;0

Junction City;0;1;0;0

Marshfield;0;1;0;0

Monday’s Score

Marist Catholic 10, Junction City 0

Tuesday’s Score

Cottage Grove 4, Marshfield 0

Sky-Em League Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Cottage Grove;1;0;0;3

Marist Catholic;1;0;0;3

Elmira;0;0;0;0

Junction City;0;1;0;0

Marshfield;0;1;0;0

Monday’s Score

Marist Catholic 8, Marshfield 0

Tuesday’s Score

Cottage Grove 3, Marshfield 1

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Sutherlin;3;1;0;9

Brookings-Harbor4;0;0;12

Coquille;2;2;0;6

UVC;3;1;0;9

Douglas;1;3;0;3

Glide;1;3;0;3

Gold Beach;1;3;0;3

South Umpqua;0;4;0;0

Monday’s Score

South Umpqua 6, Gold Beach 2

Tuesday’s Scores

Glide 1, Coquille 0

Brookings-Harbor 8, Sutherlin 0

UVC 7, Douglas 2

