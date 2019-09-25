<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;W-L
North Eugene;8-0
Crater;4-1
Thurston;3-1
Ashland;4-2
North Bend;4-3
Churchill;2-5
Willamette;1-4
Eagle Point;0-5
Springfield;0-5
Tuesday’s Scores
Thurston d. North Bend, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19
North Eugene d. Springfield, 25-8, 25-10, 25-5
Churchill d. Willamette, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10
Ashland d. Eagle Point, 25-5, 25-12, 25-19
Sky-Em League
;W-L
Cottage Grove;2-0
Junction City;2-0
Marist Catholic;1-1
Siuslaw;1-1
Elmira;0-2
Marshfield;0-2
Tueday’s Scores
Cottage Grove d. Marshfield, 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15
Siuslaw d. Marist Catholic, 25-16, 29-27, 23-25, 25-18
Junction City d. Elmira, 25-13, 25-17,2 5-15
Sunset Conference
;W-L
Coquille;3-0
Bandon;231
Reedsport;3-1
Toledo;2-1
Waldport;1-2
Myrtle Point;1-3
Gold Beach;0-5
Thursday’s Scores
Coquille d. Myrtle Point, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 25-6
Reedsport d. Gold Beach, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
Bandon d. Waldport, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Skyline League
North Division
;W-L
Days Creek;5-0
Elkton;5-1
North Douglas;5-1
UVC;2-5
Yoncalla;0-6
South Division
;W-L
Camas Valley;6-0
Riddle;4-2
Powers;3-2
Pacific;1-4
Glendale;0-4
New Hope;0-6
Tuesday’s Scores
Powers d. New Hope, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
Days Creek d. Pacific, 25-16, 25-16, 25-7
North Douglas d. UVC, 25-13, 25-12, 25-14
Elkton d. Riddle, 25-20, 19-25, 25-8, 25-23
Camas Valley d. Glendale, 3-0
<h2>SOCCER
Sky-Em League Girls
;W;L;T;Pts
Cottage Grove;1;0;0;3
Marist Catholic;1;0;0;3
Elmira;0;0;0;0
Junction City;0;1;0;0
Marshfield;0;1;0;0
Monday’s Score
Marist Catholic 10, Junction City 0
Tuesday’s Score
Cottage Grove 4, Marshfield 0
Sky-Em League Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Cottage Grove;1;0;0;3
Marist Catholic;1;0;0;3
Elmira;0;0;0;0
Junction City;0;1;0;0
Marshfield;0;1;0;0
Monday’s Score
Marist Catholic 8, Marshfield 0
Tuesday’s Score
Cottage Grove 3, Marshfield 1
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Sutherlin;3;1;0;9
Brookings-Harbor4;0;0;12
Coquille;2;2;0;6
UVC;3;1;0;9
Douglas;1;3;0;3
Glide;1;3;0;3
Gold Beach;1;3;0;3
South Umpqua;0;4;0;0
Monday’s Score
South Umpqua 6, Gold Beach 2
Tuesday’s Scores
Glide 1, Coquille 0
Brookings-Harbor 8, Sutherlin 0
UVC 7, Douglas 2