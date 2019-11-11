<h2>FOOTBALL
Class 2A Playoffs
Coquille 44, Santiam 6
Santiam;0;6;0;0;—;6
Coquille;12;8;8;16;—;44
Scoring Summary
Coq: Gunner Yates 33 run (run failed)
Coq: Ean Smith 8 run (run failed)
San: Riley Rothrock 8 run (run failed)
Coq: Yates 1 run (Smith run)
Coq: Yates 1 run (Trent Fisher pass from Jace Haagen)
Coq: Yates 1 run (Smith run)
Coq: Tucker Godfrey 3 run (Smith run)
Team Statistics
;San;Coq
First Downs;10;19
Rushes-Yards;40-143;46-311
Passing;1;85
Comp-Att-Int;1-4-1;3-5-0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;6-70;6-52
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—San: Brody Davidson 9-48, Quentin Clark 9-44, Riley Rothrock 8-34, Quinten Cook 4-12, JD Hakinson 6-10, Ezra Downey 4-(minus 3). Coq: Gunner Yates 17-181, Ean Smith 22-122, Jace Haagen 1-5, Tucker Godfrey 3-3, Brentyn Tams 2-2, Jossen De Los Santos 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—San: Ezra Downey 1-4-1. Coq: Jace Haagen 3-5-85.
RECEIVING—San: Quentin Clark 1-3, Riley Rothrock 1-(minus 2). Coq: Gunner Yates 3-85.
<h2>CROSS COUNTRY
OSAA State Meet
Saturday
Lane Community College
Eugene
Class 6A Girls
Team Scores: Summit 41, Jesuit 80, Lincoln 85, South Eugene 139, Sunset 168, Wilson 206, Franklin 223, Tualatin 240, West Linn 302, Grants Pass 313, Bend 322, Sherwood 323, Central Catholic 337, Aloha 368, Canby 398, McKay 415, Roseburg 436, McMinnville 523, Liberty 535, Barlow 557, Clackamas 569.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Fiona Max, Summit, 16:51; 2. Kate Peters, Lincoln, 17:01; 3. Teaghan Knox, Summit, 17:10; 4. Chloe Foerster, Jesuit, 17:15; 5. Madison Elmore, South Eugene, 17:36; 6. Alexis Kebbe, 17:41; 7. Kaiya Robertson, Franklin, 17:44; 8. Autumn Ost, Franklin, 17:45; 9. Fiona Lenth, St. Mary’s, 17:46; 10. Kaitlyn Gearin, Tualatin, 17:48.
Class 6A Boys
Team Scores: Franklin 62, Jesuit 101, Sunset 118, Central Catholic 122, Sherwood 124, South Eugene 177, Summit 204, Clackamas 262, Wilson 265, Lincoln 270, Sheldon 270, Newberg 365, Tualatin 374, McMinnville 400, South Medford 406, Aloha 422, South Salem 427, Bend 433, Reynolds 464, Oregon City 467, West Linn 489.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Aidan Palmer, Franklin, 15:04; 2. Charlie Robertson, Franklin, 15:06; 3. Quincy Norman, Forest Grove, 15:09; 4. Ryan Schumacher, Jesuit, 15:18; 5. Abdinasir Hussein, Roosevelt, 15:20; 6. Andrew Payton, Tualatin, 15:21; 7. Mateo Althouse, Lincoln, 15:21; 8. Vincent Mestler, Sheldon, 15:23; 9. Liam Kaperick, South Eugene, 15:23; 10. Giuliano Scasso, Wilson, 15:24.
Class 5A Girls
Team Scores: Corvallis 67, Hood River Valley 71, Wilsonville 73, North Salem 74, Crater 114, Crescent Valley 147, Ashland 229, Putnam 234, The Dalles 251, Churchill 257, West Albany 285, La Salle Prep 313, North Bend 314.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 17:51; 2. Samantha Prusse, Wilsonville, 18:05; 3. Presley Robison, Crater, 18:10; 4. Abigail Swain, North Salem, 18:12; 5. Josephine Dickinson, Hood River Valley, 18:22; 6. Frances Dickinson, Hood River Valley, 18:29; 7. Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley, 18:32; 8. Ava Betts, Corvallis, 18:35; 9. Gabriella Prusse, Wilsonville, 18:46; 10. Avery Nason, Corvallis, 18:48. Also: 45. Celeste Sinko, North Bend, 20:24; 51. Sara Slade, North Bend, 20:48; 74. Ashleigh Timm, North Bend, 21:52; 75. Madison Trenner, North Bend, 22:03; 79. Celeste Le, North Bend, 22:33; 83. Sierra Bell, North Bend, 23:17; 84. Alaina Kuckuck, North Bend, 23:18.
Class 5A Boys
Team Scores: Ashland 41, Crater 81, Crescent Valley 108, Wilsonville 138, The Dalles 145, Crook County 164, Silverton 188, Dallas 206, Scappoose 216, Corvallis 226, Parkrose 260, Churchill 270, North Bend 315.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Evan Holland, Ashland, 14:30; 2. Ahmed Ibrahim, Parkrose, 15:02; 3. Arlo Davis, Ashland, 15:12; 4. Reed Pryor, Ashland, 15:18; 5. Cameron Stein, Ashland, 15:27; 6. Blake Byer, Crescent Valley, 15:38; 7. Gage Reed, Crater, 15:45; 8. Toby Ruston, Dallas, 15:45; 9. Tyrone Gorze, Crater, 15:53; 10. Juan Diego Contreras, The Dalles, 16:00. Also: 12. Alex Garcia-Silver, North Bend, 16:08; 66. Zachary Holt, North Bend, 17:39; 81. Johnny Flanagan, North Bend, 18:32; 84. Trenton Parrott, North Bend, 18:46; 85. Bryant Wicks, North Bend, 19:08; 90. Brogan Markel, North Bend, 19:27; 91. Hasaan Qadir, North Bend, 19:39.
Class 4A Girls
Team Scores: Marist Catholic 50, Siuslaw 71, Philomath 112, Tillamook 116, Stayton 141, Baker 168, Phoenix 168, Astoria 198, Klamath Union 200, La Grande 204, Estacada 296, Corbett 381.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Ella Thorsett, Sisters, 17:43; 2. Anika Thompson, Junction City, 18:05; 3. Hannah Rannow, Siuslaw, 18:34; 4. Lucy Tsai, Marist Catholic, 18:39; 5. Jennifer Tsai, Marist Catholic, 18:46; 6. Sarah Pullen, Tillamook, 18:53; 7. Sophia Stubblefield, Phoenix, 18:57; 8. Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 19:07; 9. Sydney Keller, Baker, 19:14; 10. Hope Bridge, Stayton, 19:14. Also: 17. Rylee Colton, Siuslaw, 19:44; 18. Brea Blankenship, Siuslaw, 19:52; 19. Chloe Madden, Siuslaw, 19:54; 30. Gracie Freudenthal, Siuslaw, 20:17; 31. Anne Wartnik, Siuslaw, 20:17; 61. Bryn Clement, Siuslaw, 22:12.
Class 4A Boys
Team Scores: Philomath 65, Sisters 70, Klamath Union 82, Marist Catholic 98, Baker 99, Siuslaw 129, Tillamook 146, Hiidden Valley 203, La Grande 278, Valley Catholic 300, Molalla 328, Gladstone 344.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. John Peckham, Sisters, 15:48; 2. Kale Cassidy, Baker, 15:57; 3. Will Thorsett, Sisters, 16:00; 4. Zach Wallace, Klamath Union, 16:13; 5. Brendon Jensen, Siuslaw, 16:14; 6. Wiley Watts, Marist Catholic, 16:17; 7. Lance Trees, Ontario, 16:18; 8. Patrick Clayburn, North Valley, 16:19; 9. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 16:20; 10. Marshall Bush, Tillamook, 16:20. Also: 14. Aaron Prince, Marshfield, 16:23; 26. Sam Ulrich, Siuslaw, 16:47; 37. Kyle Hughes, Siuslaw, 17:01; 46. Jared Northrop, Siuslaw, 17:18; 47. Kiger Johnson, Siuslaw, 17:20; 54. Jackson Jensen, Siuslaw, 17:32; 65. Chad Hughes, Siuslaw, 17:56.
Class 3A Boys
Team Scores: Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 35, Burns 38, Westside Christian 107, Catlin Gabel 113, Riverdale 156, Santiam Christian 177, Creswell 179, Taft 180, Brookings-Harbor 190.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Henry Coughlan, Enterprise, 15:58; 2. JP Friedrichsen, Burns, 16:02; 3. Zac Knapp, Enterprise, 16:07; 4. Bayden Menton, Enterprise, 16:23; 5. Will Leonard, Catlin Gabel, 16:24; 6. Calvin Bates, Burns, 16:31; 7. Zachary Rector, Riverdale, 16:32; 8. Ryan Robles, Burns, 16:45; 9. Jake Sorani, Cascade Christian, 16:52; 10. Wyatt Montgomery, La Pine, 16:52. Also: 22. Kaleb Barnes, Brookings-Harbor, 17:25; 44. Everest Abblitt, Brookings-Harbor, 18:41; 45. Zachary Abblitt, Brookings-Harbor, 18:42; 50. Daniel Strom, Brookings-Harbor, 19:10; 51. Robby Rowe, Brookings-Harbor, 19:49; 65. Dane Steendahl, Brookings-Harbor, 21:48; 66. Branko Briggs, Brookings-Harbor, 22:18.
Class 3A-2A-1A Girls
Team Scores: Burns 43, Union/Cove 110, Catlin Gabel 121, Bandon 122, Lakeview 128, Neah-Kah-Nie 145, Kennedy 170, Central Linn 179, Veritas 184, Yamhill-Carlton 200, Sutherlin 210.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Lila Fenner, Catlin Gabel, 18:49; 2. Jordan White, Neah-Kah-Nie, 18:54; 3. Brooke Smith, Burns, 18:59; 4. Megan Cover, Catlin Gabel, 19:06; 5. Ellyse Tingelstad, Enterprise, 19:17; 6. Jaimee Baxter, Union, 19:32; 7. Riley Morris, Burns, 19:34; 8. Olivia Winn, Burns, 19:44; 9. Ella Villagrana, Lakeview, 19:47; 10. Kaley Schneider, Lakeview, 19:50. Also: 12. Holly Hutton, Bandon, 20:05; 20. Shannon Smith, Bandon, 20:37; 21. Danielle McLain, Bandon, 20:46; 36. Aunika Miller, Bandon, 21:48; 59. Kylie Barker, Bandon, 23:57; 78. Hannah Blackard, Bandon, 25:58; 82. Hannah Wayne, Bandon, 27:16.
Class 2A-1A Boys
Team Scores: St. Stephen’s Academy 42, Union/Cove 89, Bandon 95, Heppner/Ione 138, Glide 148, Knappa 150, Veritas 158, Veritas 158, East Linn Christian 161, Nestucca 189, Chemawa 208.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Seth Bergeron, St. Stephen’s, 15:50; 2. Robert Pina-Morton, Knappa, 16:00; 3. Cam McChesney, Veritas, 16:05; 4. Aiden Smith, St. Stephen’s, 16:20; 5. Colin Friend, St. Stephen’s, 16:26; 6. Isaac Cutler, Bandon, 16:27; 7. Brandon Williams, East Linn Christian, 16:28; 8. Luke Frechette, Trinity Academy, 16:33; 9. Taylor Fox, Union, 16:38; 10. Trevor Nichols, Heppner, 16:40. Also: 17. Aero Franklin, Bandon, 17:14; 24. Charlie Ells, Bandon, 17:23; 31. Patton Clark, Bandon, 17:40; 37. Luke Brown, Bandon, 17:53; 39. Ansen Converse, Bandon, 17:56; 46. Hunter Angove, Bandon, 18:17.