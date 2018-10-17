<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Crater;14-0;17-2
North Eugene;12-3;13-5
Thurston;10-4;12-6
Churchill;9-5;13-8
Willamette;7-7;9-9
Ashland;6-9;7-12
Springfield;4-11;5-15
Eagle Point;3-11;4-13
North Bend;0-15;2-16
Tueday’s Scores
Thurston d. North Bend, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12
Ashland d. Eagle Point, 25-15, 25-5, 29-27
Churchill d. Willamette, 14-25, 24-26, 25-15, 25-23, 16-14
North Eugene d. Springfield, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15
Sky-Em League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Cottage Grove;9-1;16-4
Marshfield;6-4;17-6
Junction City;6-4;15-8
Marist Catholic;6-4;9-10
Siuslaw;2-8;9-11
Elmira;1-9;6-13
Tuesday’s Scores
Marshfield d. Elmira, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
Junction City d. Siuslaw, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
Cottage Grove d. Marist Catholic, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14
End Regular Season
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;10-0;21-3
Reedsport;8-2;11-12
Toledo;7-3;13-6
Bandon;4-6;6-13
Gold Beach;4-7;5-9
Myrtle Point;2-9;5-11
Waldport;1-9;1-13
Tuesday’s Scores
Coquille d. Bandon, 25-10, 25-6, 25-18
Gold Beach d. Myrtle Point, 21-25, 25-27, 25-12, 25-23, 15-5
Toledo d. Waldport, 25-19, 25-8, 25-23
<h2>SOCCER
Sky-Em League Boys
;W-L-T;Pts
Marist Catholic;6-0-0;18
Marshfield;4-3-0;12
Junction City;3-4-0;9
Cottage Grove;2-3-1;7
Elmira;0-5-1;1
Tuesday’s Scores
Marist Catholic 4, Marshfield 0
Junction City 2, Elmira 0
Sky-Em League Girls
;W-L-T;Pts
Marist Catholic;6-0-0;18
Cottage Grove;4-2-0;12
Elmira;3-3-0;9
Junction City;3-4-0;9
Marshfield;0-7-0;0
Tuesday’s Scores
Marist Catholic 10, Marshfield 0
Elmira 1, Junction City 0
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys
;W-L-T;Pts
Brookings-Harbor;10-0-0;30
UVC;6-2-1;19
Sutherlin;5-3-1;18
Glide;5-4-0;15
Douglas;3-5-2;11
Coquille;2-9-0;6
South Umpqua;1-9-0;3
Tuesday’s Scores
Coquille 1, South Umpqua 0
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Girls
;W-L-T;Pts
Brookings-Harbor;8-0-0;24
Douglas;4-2-2;14
Sutherlin;3-2-3;12
South Umpqua;3-3-2;11
Glide;1-5-1;4
Coquille;1-7-0;3
Tuesday’s Scores
Glide 3, Coquille 2
Brookings-Harbor 6, Sutherlin 1