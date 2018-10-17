<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Crater;14-0;17-2

North Eugene;12-3;13-5

Thurston;10-4;12-6

Churchill;9-5;13-8

Willamette;7-7;9-9

Ashland;6-9;7-12

Springfield;4-11;5-15

Eagle Point;3-11;4-13

North Bend;0-15;2-16

Tueday’s Scores

Thurston d. North Bend, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12

Ashland d. Eagle Point, 25-15, 25-5, 29-27

Churchill d. Willamette, 14-25, 24-26, 25-15, 25-23, 16-14

North Eugene d. Springfield, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15

Sky-Em League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Cottage Grove;9-1;16-4

Marshfield;6-4;17-6

Junction City;6-4;15-8

Marist Catholic;6-4;9-10

Siuslaw;2-8;9-11

Elmira;1-9;6-13

Tuesday’s Scores

Marshfield d. Elmira, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14

Junction City d. Siuslaw, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

Cottage Grove d. Marist Catholic, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14

End Regular Season

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;10-0;21-3

Reedsport;8-2;11-12

Toledo;7-3;13-6

Bandon;4-6;6-13

Gold Beach;4-7;5-9

Myrtle Point;2-9;5-11

Waldport;1-9;1-13

Tuesday’s Scores

Coquille d. Bandon, 25-10, 25-6, 25-18

Gold Beach d. Myrtle Point, 21-25, 25-27, 25-12, 25-23, 15-5

Toledo d. Waldport, 25-19, 25-8, 25-23

<h2>SOCCER

Sky-Em League Boys

;W-L-T;Pts

Marist Catholic;6-0-0;18

Marshfield;4-3-0;12

Junction City;3-4-0;9

Cottage Grove;2-3-1;7

Elmira;0-5-1;1

Tuesday’s Scores

Marist Catholic 4, Marshfield 0

Junction City 2, Elmira 0

Sky-Em League Girls

;W-L-T;Pts

Marist Catholic;6-0-0;18

Cottage Grove;4-2-0;12

Elmira;3-3-0;9

Junction City;3-4-0;9

Marshfield;0-7-0;0

Tuesday’s Scores

Marist Catholic 10, Marshfield 0

Elmira 1, Junction City 0

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys

;W-L-T;Pts

Brookings-Harbor;10-0-0;30

UVC;6-2-1;19

Sutherlin;5-3-1;18

Glide;5-4-0;15

Douglas;3-5-2;11

Coquille;2-9-0;6

South Umpqua;1-9-0;3

Tuesday’s Scores

Coquille 1, South Umpqua 0

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Girls

;W-L-T;Pts

Brookings-Harbor;8-0-0;24

Douglas;4-2-2;14

Sutherlin;3-2-3;12

South Umpqua;3-3-2;11

Glide;1-5-1;4

Coquille;1-7-0;3

Tuesday’s Scores

Glide 3, Coquille 2

Brookings-Harbor 6, Sutherlin 1

