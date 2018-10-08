<h2>SOCCER

Midwestern League Boys

;W-L-T;Pts

Ashland;3-0-1;10

Churchil;3-0-0;9

Eagle Point;2-0-2;8

Thurston;1-0-3;6

Springfield;1-0-1;4

North Eugene;1-0-2;5

North Bend;0-3-1;1

Willamette;0-3-0;0

Crater;0-4-0;0

Saturday’s Scores

Churchill 4, North Bend 0

Eagle Point 3, Crater 0

Midwestern League Girls

;W-L-T;Pts

Churchill;3-0-0;9

North Eugene;2-0-1;7

Thurston;2-1-1;7

Springfield;2-0-0;6

Willamette;2-1-0;6

North Bend;1-2-1;4

Ashland;1-2-1;4

Crater;1-3-0;3

Eagle Point;0-5-0;0

Saturday’s Scores

Churchill 5, North Bend 0

Crater 3, Eagle Point 0

