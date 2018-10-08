<h2>SOCCER
Midwestern League Boys
;W-L-T;Pts
Ashland;3-0-1;10
Churchil;3-0-0;9
Eagle Point;2-0-2;8
Thurston;1-0-3;6
Springfield;1-0-1;4
North Eugene;1-0-2;5
North Bend;0-3-1;1
Willamette;0-3-0;0
Crater;0-4-0;0
Saturday’s Scores
Churchill 4, North Bend 0
Eagle Point 3, Crater 0
Midwestern League Girls
;W-L-T;Pts
Churchill;3-0-0;9
North Eugene;2-0-1;7
Thurston;2-1-1;7
Springfield;2-0-0;6
Willamette;2-1-0;6
North Bend;1-2-1;4
Ashland;1-2-1;4
Crater;1-3-0;3
Eagle Point;0-5-0;0
Saturday’s Scores
Churchill 5, North Bend 0
Crater 3, Eagle Point 0