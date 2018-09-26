<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Crater;8-0;11-1
North Eugene;7-1;8-3
Churchill;5-3;8-5
Thurston;4-3;6-5
Willamette;5-4;7-5
Ashland;3-4;3-6
Eagle Point-2-6;3-7
Springfield;2-6;3-10
North Bend;0-9;2-10
Tuesday’s Scores
Willamette d. North Bend 3-0
Sky-Em League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Cottage Grove;4-0;11-2
Marist Catholic;4-0;4-6
Marshfield;2-2;12-3
Junction City;1-3;6-6
Elmira;1-3;6-6
Siuslaw;0-4;4-6
Tuesday’s Scores
Marist Catholic d. Marshfield, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12
Elmira d. Siuslaw, 12-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-18
Cottage Grove d. Junction City, 25-27, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;5-0;12-2
Toledo;4-1;9-4
Reedsport;4-1;6-7
Gold Beach;2-4;3-6
Myrtle Point;1-4;4-5
Bandon;1-4;3-10
Waldport;1-4;1-8
Tuesday’s Scores
Coquille d. Bandon, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19
Gold Beach d. Myrtle Point, 3-1
Skyline League
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
North Douglas;8-0;17-3
Days Creek;9-1;13-4
UVC;6-3;13-4
Elkton;5-5;10-6
Yoncalla;4-6;6-7
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
New Hope;6-4;11-8
Camas Valley;5-4;5-7
Riddle;3-6;4-9
Glendale;0-8;3-12
Pacific;0-9;2-14
Tuesday’s Scores
Camas Valley d. Pacific, 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23
Days Creek d. New Hope, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Days Creek d. UVC, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10
UVC d. New Hope, 25-22, 25-21, 25-12
North Douglas d. Elkton, 25-20, 25-14, 25-9
Yoncalla d. Glendale, 21-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-15
<h2>SOCCER
Sky-Em League Boys
;W-L-T;Pts
Marist Catholic;1-0-0;3
Marshfield;1-1-0;3
Junction City;1-1-0;3
Elmira;0-0-1;1
Cottage Grove;0-1-1;1
Tuesday’s Scores
Junction City 1, Marshfield 0
Elmira 0, Cottage Grove 0
Sky-Em League Girls
;W-L-T;Pts
Cottage Grove;2-0-0;6
Marist Catholic;1-0-0;3
Junction City;1-1-0;3
Elmira;0-1-0;0
Marshfield;0-2-0;0
Tuesday’s Scores
Junction City 5, Marshfield 0
Cottage Grove 4, Elmira 0
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys
;W-L-T;Pts
Brookings-Harbor;5-0-0;15
UVC;4-1-0;12
Glide;3-2-0;9
Sutherlin;2-2-1;7
Douglas;1-2-1;4
Coquille;1-4-0;3
South Umpqua;0-5-0;0
Tuesday’s Scores
Sutherlin 4, Glide 1
Coquille 2, Gold Beach 0
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Girls
;W-L-T;Pts
Brookings-Harbor;2-0-0;6
Sutherlin;1-0-2;5
Douglas;1-0-1;4
South Umpqua;1-1-1;4
Coquille;1-2-0;3
Glide;0-3-0;0
Tuesday’s Scores
Coquille 6, Glide 3