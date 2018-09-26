<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Crater;8-0;11-1

North Eugene;7-1;8-3

Churchill;5-3;8-5

Thurston;4-3;6-5

Willamette;5-4;7-5

Ashland;3-4;3-6

Eagle Point-2-6;3-7

Springfield;2-6;3-10

North Bend;0-9;2-10

Tuesday’s Scores

Willamette d. North Bend 3-0

Sky-Em League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Cottage Grove;4-0;11-2

Marist Catholic;4-0;4-6

Marshfield;2-2;12-3

Junction City;1-3;6-6

Elmira;1-3;6-6

Siuslaw;0-4;4-6

Tuesday’s Scores

Marist Catholic d. Marshfield, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12

Elmira d. Siuslaw, 12-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-18

Cottage Grove d. Junction City, 25-27, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;5-0;12-2

Toledo;4-1;9-4

Reedsport;4-1;6-7

Gold Beach;2-4;3-6

Myrtle Point;1-4;4-5

Bandon;1-4;3-10

Waldport;1-4;1-8

Tuesday’s Scores

Coquille d. Bandon, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19

Gold Beach d. Myrtle Point, 3-1

Skyline League

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

North Douglas;8-0;17-3

Days Creek;9-1;13-4

UVC;6-3;13-4

Elkton;5-5;10-6

Yoncalla;4-6;6-7

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

New Hope;6-4;11-8

Camas Valley;5-4;5-7

Riddle;3-6;4-9

Glendale;0-8;3-12

Pacific;0-9;2-14

Tuesday’s Scores

Camas Valley d. Pacific, 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23

Days Creek d. New Hope, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16

Days Creek d. UVC, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10

UVC d. New Hope, 25-22, 25-21, 25-12

North Douglas d. Elkton, 25-20, 25-14, 25-9

Yoncalla d. Glendale, 21-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-15

<h2>SOCCER

Sky-Em League Boys

;W-L-T;Pts

Marist Catholic;1-0-0;3

Marshfield;1-1-0;3

Junction City;1-1-0;3

Elmira;0-0-1;1

Cottage Grove;0-1-1;1

Tuesday’s Scores

Junction City 1, Marshfield 0

Elmira 0, Cottage Grove 0

Sky-Em League Girls

;W-L-T;Pts

Cottage Grove;2-0-0;6

Marist Catholic;1-0-0;3

Junction City;1-1-0;3

Elmira;0-1-0;0

Marshfield;0-2-0;0

Tuesday’s Scores

Junction City 5, Marshfield 0

Cottage Grove 4, Elmira 0

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys

;W-L-T;Pts

Brookings-Harbor;5-0-0;15

UVC;4-1-0;12

Glide;3-2-0;9

Sutherlin;2-2-1;7

Douglas;1-2-1;4

Coquille;1-4-0;3

South Umpqua;0-5-0;0

Tuesday’s Scores

Sutherlin 4, Glide 1

Coquille 2, Gold Beach 0

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Girls

;W-L-T;Pts

Brookings-Harbor;2-0-0;6

Sutherlin;1-0-2;5

Douglas;1-0-1;4

South Umpqua;1-1-1;4

Coquille;1-2-0;3

Glide;0-3-0;0

Tuesday’s Scores

Coquille 6, Glide 3

