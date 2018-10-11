<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;9-0;17-3

Reedsport;8-2;10-11

Toledo;6-3;11-6

Bandon;4-5;6-12

Gold Beach;3-7;4-9

Myrtle Point;2-8;5-10

Waldport;1-8;1-12

Wednesday’s Scores

Reedsport d. Myrtle Point, 25-16, 25-14, 25-8

Bandon d. Waldport, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15

Toledo d. Gold Beach, 3-1

<h2>SOCCER

Midwestern League Boys

;W-L-T;Pts

Ashland;3-0-1;10

Churchil;3-0-0;9

Thurston;2-0-3;9

Eagle Point;2-1-2;8

Springfield;1-0-1;4

North Eugene;1-1-2;5

Willamette;1-3-0;3

North Bend;0-4-1;1

Crater;0-4-0;0

Wednesday’s Scores

Thurston 2, North Bend 0

Willamette 3, North Eugene 0

Midwestern League Girls

;W-L-T;Pts

Churchill;4-0-0;12

Thurston;3-1-1;10

Willamette;3-1-0;9

North Eugene;2-1-1;7

Springfield;2-1-0;6

Ashland;1-2-1;4

North Bend;1-3-1;4

Crater;1-3-0;3

Eagle Point;0-5-0;0

Wednesday’s Scores

Thurston 6, North Bend 1

Churchill 1, Springfield 0

Willamette 1, North Eugene 0

