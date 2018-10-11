<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;9-0;17-3
Reedsport;8-2;10-11
Toledo;6-3;11-6
Bandon;4-5;6-12
Gold Beach;3-7;4-9
Myrtle Point;2-8;5-10
Waldport;1-8;1-12
Wednesday’s Scores
Reedsport d. Myrtle Point, 25-16, 25-14, 25-8
Bandon d. Waldport, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15
Toledo d. Gold Beach, 3-1
<h2>SOCCER
Midwestern League Boys
;W-L-T;Pts
Ashland;3-0-1;10
Churchil;3-0-0;9
Thurston;2-0-3;9
Eagle Point;2-1-2;8
Springfield;1-0-1;4
North Eugene;1-1-2;5
Willamette;1-3-0;3
North Bend;0-4-1;1
Crater;0-4-0;0
Wednesday’s Scores
Thurston 2, North Bend 0
Willamette 3, North Eugene 0
Midwestern League Girls
;W-L-T;Pts
Churchill;4-0-0;12
Thurston;3-1-1;10
Willamette;3-1-0;9
North Eugene;2-1-1;7
Springfield;2-1-0;6
Ashland;1-2-1;4
North Bend;1-3-1;4
Crater;1-3-0;3
Eagle Point;0-5-0;0
Wednesday’s Scores
Thurston 6, North Bend 1
Churchill 1, Springfield 0
Willamette 1, North Eugene 0