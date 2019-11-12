Sky-Em League Volleyball
Player of the year: Allison Bedacht, Junction City
Coach of the Year: Gary Meninger, Junction City
First Team — Allison Bedacht, sr, Junction City; Courtney Silbernagel, jr, Junction City; Brooklyn Nash, sr, Junction City; Taylor Londo, sr, Marshfield; Makenna Anderson, sr, Marshfield; Matty Ladd, jr, Cottage Grove; Avery Hutchins, jr, Cottage Grove; Heidi Knebel, sr, Marist Catholic.
Second Team — Sophia Francois, jr, Junction City; Brilee Buck, sr, Junction City; Cedar Ward, jr, Marshfield; Mia Collins, sr, Siuslaw; Natali Hayes, jr, Marist Catholic; Maranda Hanson, sr, Elmira.
Honorable Mention — Carmen Samuels, jr, Marshfield; Peyton Kidd, soph, Cottage Grove; Gracie Arnold, soph, Cottage Grove; Desi Tupua, fr, Siuslaw; Lindsey Long, jr, Siuslaw; Ellie Christian, jr, Marist Catholic; Cheyanne White, sr, Elmira.
Skyline League Volleyball
Player of the Year: Moriah Michaels, Days Creek
Libero of the Year: Samantha MacDowell, North Douglas
Coach of the Year: Gloria Kruzic, Days Creek
First Team — Moriah Michaels, sr, Days Creek; Samantha MacDowell, soph, North Douglas; Kieryn Carnes, sr, Elkton; Joleen Crume, sr, Days Creek; Nicki Derrick, sr, North Douglas; Megan Kruzi, jr, Days Creek; Rilie-Jo Olds, sr, North Douglas; Ashtyn Slater, jr, Days Creek; Halli Vaughn, soph, North Douglas; Brooklyn Williams, fr, North Douglas; Brooklyn Wolfe, jr, Camas Valley.
Second Team — Trinidy Blanton, fr, Powers; Joy DeRoss, jr, Camas Valley; Natalie Draeger, sr, North Douglas; Lauren Huttema, jr, New Hope; Katie Langdon, sr, Riddle; Layla Pappas, jr, Umpqua Valley Christian.
Honorable Mention — Noella Barnett, soph, New Hope; Audrewy Griffith, soph, Pacific; Hailey Holmgren, jr, Camas Valley; Paige Knight, jr, Riddle; Gianna Landes, sr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Nikki Lee, jr, Pacific; Rebecca Loper, jr, New Hope; Shandiin Newton, soph, Days Creek; Sadie Olson, sr, Elkton; Natasha Shepherd, jr, Elkton; Brandi Skeen, jr, Glendale; Lauren Stallard, fr, Powers; Allison Van Loon, soph, Yoncalla; Faith Wytcherley, jr, Glendale.