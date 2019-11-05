<h2>High School Stars
Sky-Em League Football
Co-Offensive MVP: Josiah Niblett, Marshfield, and Max Campbell, Marist Catholic
Co-Defensive MVP: Hagan Stephenson, Marist Catholic, and Ezra Waterman, Marshfield
Coach of the Year: John Lemmons
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Max Campbell, sr, Marist Catholic. Running Back: Josiah Niblett, sr, Marshfield; Bryce Sawyer, sr, Elmira; Lucas Tuski, soph, Marist Catholic. Slot Back: Lucas Patterson, Marist Catholic. Wide Receiver: Hagan Stephenson, jr, Marist Catholic; Estifanos Gerdes, sr, Junction City; Dylan Martin, jr, Marist Catholic. Tight End: Tandy Martin, Marshfield. Center: Josiah McPherson, jr, Marist Catholic. Guard: Bryer Moore, jr, Junction City; Robert Fisher, sr, Marshfield. Tackle: Kenny Weber, sr, Marist Catholic; Ryan Knight, sr, Marshfield.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Cobyn Herbert, jr, Elmira; Kross Gallago, jr, Marist Catholic; Kenny Webster, sr, Marist Catholic; Robert Fisher, sr, Marshfield. Inside Linebacker: Ezra Waterman, soph, Marshfield; Trace Nelson, sr, Cottage Grove; KC Kimble, jr, Marist Catholic. Outside Linebacker: Hayden Loboy, sr, Marist Catholic; Josiah Niblett, sr, Marshfield; Liam Webster, sr, Marshfield. Defensive Back: Hagan Stephenson, jr, Marist Catholic; Lucas Patterson, jr, Marist Catholic; Bryce Sawyer, sr, Elmira; Noah Niblett, jr, Marshfield.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker: Arturo Ledesma, sr, Marshfield. Punter: Arturo Ledesma, sr, Marshfield. Return Specialist: Hagan Stephenson, jr, Marist Catholic.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Cobyn Herbert, jr, Elmira. Running Back: Tanner Gibson, sr, Junction City; Daetryal Berry, sr, Cottage Grove. Slot Back: Jacob Dunn, sr, Cottage Grove. Wide Receiver: Joey Laing, jr, Marist Catholic; Liam Webster, sr, Marshfield. Tight End: Michael Lee, sr, Marist Catholic. Center: Christian McCawley, sr, Elmira. Guard: Kross Gallago, jr, Marist Catholic. Tackle: Dalton Stinger, jr, Junction City; Sam Svingen, jr, Marist Catholic.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Josiah Hernandez, sr, Elmira; Wade Wartenbee, sr, Elmira; Kale Paslay, soph, Marist Catholic; Shaun Skinner, jr, Marshfield. Inside Linebacker: Blake Wingham, jr, Elmira; Bryer Moore, jr, Junction City; Will Blansett, jr, Marist Catholic. Outside Linebacker: Walker Humphrey, sr, Cottage Grove; Nick Haskins, sr, Marist Catholic; Gavin Parker, sr, Elmira. Defensive Back: Tandy Martin, sr, Marshfield; Estifanos Gerdes, sr, Junction City; Jacob Dunn, sr, Cottage Grove.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker: Estifano Gerdes, sr, Junction City. Punter: Landen Parker, soph, Elmira. Return Specialist: Bryson Forsman, jr, Elmira.
Honorable Mention
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Dom Montiel, soph, Marshfield; Cobyn Herbert, jr, Elmira. Slot Back: Gavin Parker, sr, Elmira; Ezra Waterman, soph, Marshfield. Tackle: Matt Timpe, sr, Elmira; Trace Nelson, sr, Cottage Grove; Miles Calhoun, sr, Marshfield.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Nick White, jr, Junction City; Traver Matthews, sr, Marshfield. Outside Linebacker: Donavon Vogt, jr, Junction City. Defensive Back: Tanner Gibson, sr, Junction City; Jaden Backer, sr, Marist Catholic.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker: Landen Parker, soph, Elmira. Return Specialist: Sam Grayson, jr, Marshfield; Lucas Patterson, jr, Marist Catholic; Jacob Dunn, sr, Cottage Grove.
Midwestern League Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Emmie Freeman, Churchill
Coach of the Year: Timothy Meltabarger, Churchill
First Team — Emmie Freeman, sr, Churchill; Kianna Ferris, sr, Churchill; Nani Garcia, sr, Willamette; Briana Kubli, jr, Willamette; Allyl LaVassaur, sr, Willamette; Jerusalem Morris, sr, Willamette; Sophie Cleland, sr, North Eugene; Lauren Johnson, sr, North Eugene; Payten Billie, sr, Thurston; Mary Wilson, sr, Ashland; Neviah Lee, sr, Springfield. Goalkeeper: Natalie Willoughby, sr, Willamette.
Second Team — Sella Freeman, fr, Churchill; Sophia Mathews, sr, Churchill; Ciana Reyes Emerenciana, sr, Churchill; Lauren Becraft, soph, North Eugene; Reice Newell, jr, North Eugene; Joelle Annen, fr, Ashland; Mya Holzshu, sr, Ashland; Mia Tewes, soph, Crater; Brooklyn Garrigus, soph, North Bend; Molly PIcatti, jr, North Bend. Goalkeeper: Nina Munson, sr, Ashland.
Honorable Mention — Ruby Waters, soph, Churchill; Emma Cooper, sr, Churchill; Leslie Monajares, soph, Churchill; Sophie Elstone, sr, Churchill; Eva Brady, jr, Willamette; Adriene Willis, fr, Willamette; Grace Thaut, jr, Willamette; Maria Contreras Benitez, sr, Springfield; Sydney Peterson, jr, Springfield; Suzy Alatorre, fr, Springfield; Katie Carver, jr, North Bend; Kayleigh Gugliotta, soph, Crater; Sidalie Jaramillo, jr, Thurston; Kylie Balero, soph, Eagle Point; Ashley Hart, soph, North Eugene; Olivia Hoskinson, soph, North Eugene; Avery Womrdahl, soph, North Eugene; Marcy Weiss, sr, Thurston. Goalkeeper: Kylee Dean, sr, Thurston; Rachael Snyder, fr, North Bend; Alexi Morgan, fr, Springfiield.
Midwestern League Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Scott Gustafson, sr, Ashland
Goalkeeper of the Year: Giovanni Rodriguez, sr, Eagle Point
Coach of the Year: Abdiaziz Guled, Ashland
First Team — Sam Austin, sr, Ashland; Kona Makai, jr, Ashland; Mathew Angel, soph, Eagle Point; Jaydyn Budrow, sr, Eagle Point; Harper Neubeck, sr, Churchill; Isaias Monjaras, sr, Churchill; Caleb Burke, jr, Willamette; Jason Corrales Tobon, sr, Springfield; Jayden Vranes, sr, Crater; Matthew Dyemartin, sr, Thurston; Adam Wood, sr, North Bend. Goalkeeper: Parker Thiele, jr, Thurston.
Second Team — Milan Pyle, sr, Ashland; Carson Pindell, jr, Ashland; Noah Aguilar, jr, Ashland; Simon Cropper, jr, Ashland; Alonso Avila-Pantoja, sr, Eagle Point; Alex Rodriguez, sr, Eagle Point; Victor Castaneda, soph, Willamette; Hector Fandino, soph, Willamette; Andres Rodriguez-Arias, sr, Springfield; Logan Ball, jr, Crater; Jason Hewitt, sr, North Eugene. Goalkeeper: Nick Clendenen, sr, Churchill.
Honorable Mention — Michael Holden, jr, Ashland; Davidson Graham, soph, Ashland; Freddy Barajas, sr, Eagle Point; Gabriel Campuzano, sr, Eagle Point; Isaiah Lundberg, jr, Eagle Point; Alex Karoll, sr, Churchill; Owen Mitchell, jr, Churchill; Peter Michaels, sr, Churchill; Massimo Brigola, sr, Churchill; Kaden Sandow, soph, Willamette; Jody Vargas Romero, jr, Willamette; Alexis Martinez, jr, Willamette; Nainoa Zavala-Ramirez, sr, Springfield; Josiah Schiffer, sr, Springfield; Sam Schiffer, sr, Springfield; Abe Hull, jr, Crater; Colton Bryant, jr, Crater; Jorge Hernandez-Herrera, sr, Thurston; Karson Baker, sr, North Eugene; Alex Krupicka, jr, North Eugene; Tristan Pazuchowski, jr, North Eugene; Matthew Jordan, sr, North Bend.
Sky-Em League Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Ella Coulombe, Marist Catholic
Coach of the Year: Stefan Schroffner, Marist Catholic
First Team — Ella Coulombe, Marist Catholic; Kallie Harding, Marist Catholic; Chanel Leach, Cottage Grove; Sawyer Weybright, Cottage Grove; Kennady Laing, Marist Catholic; Liz Meigs, Marist Catholic; Georgiea Karam, Marist Catholic; Abbie Chambers, Marist Catholic; Jillian Liebersbach, Junction City; Cameron Anderson, Cottage Grove. Goalkeeper: Andrah Cobb, Elmira; Tessa Woodrum, Marist Catholic.
Second Team — Megan Porter, Elmira; Anna Watts, Marist Catholic; Paige Meador, Marist Catholic; Payton Cameron, Cottage Grove; Maddie Deleon, Marshfield; Reese Fitzpatrick, Marist Catholic; Annie Gibson-Becker, Cottage Grove; Makenzie Wisner, Elmira; Madison Fuller, Marist Catholic; Adiana Taylor, Junction City. Goalkeeper: Carson Williams, Junction City.
Honorable Mention — Samantha Daniel, Marshfield; Isabell Perez, Marshfield; Dahlia Kanui, Marshfield; Nakia Pelroy, Elmira; Katie Kennedy, Elmira; Paige Reichenberger, Elmira; Avery Anderson, Marist Catholic; Codie Williams, Junction City; Blen Reerslev, Junction City; Brynn Bishop, Junction City; Meghan Haley, Cottage Grove. Goalkeeper: Dahlia Kanui, Marshfield; Raina Herzog, Cottage Grove.
Sky-Em League Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Joey Braud, Marist Catholic
Coach of the Year: Chuck Koleno, Marist Catholic
First Team — Joey Braud, sr, Marist Catholic; Fernando Soto-Cruz, sr, Cottage Grove; Pedro Casas, sr, Marshfield; Irwin Leon, jr, Marist Catholic; Alberto Castillo, soph, Marshfield; Aldo Rea, fr, Cottage Grove; Andy Sanchez, sr, Junction City; Torrent Adkins, jr, Marist Catholic; Ethan Yost, sr, Elmira; Shane Raum, sr, Cottage Grove. Goalkeeper: Sam Bell, sr, Marist Catholic.
Second Team — Ryan Cary, soph, Marist Catholic; Jayden Cameron, soph, Cottage Grove; Anthony Salinas, jr, Marshfield; Chris Ohman, soph, Junction City; Ernesto Hernandez, soph, Marshfield; Court Knabe, fr, Junction City; Evan Snauer, jr, Cottage Grove; Will Ficek, soph, Marist Catholic; Zane Brainard, sr, Marist Catholic; Jose Lpez, jr, Junction City. Goalkeeper: Jarret Thiesfeld, sr, Junction City.
Honorable Mention — Gage Hammond, sr, Marshfield; Cory Butts, jr, Cottage Grove; Jesus Toralba, fr, Cottage Grove; Colton Zsiga, sr, Elmira; Guillermo Farje, sr, Elmira; Gabe Fatooh, sr, Elmira; Zach Dummer, sr, Junction City; Nick Norby, soph, Marist Catholic; Justin Guzman, soph, Marist Catholic; Mason PIttenger, jr, Marshfield; Ander Ausin, sr, Marshfield. Goalkeeper: Ty Kishen, soph, Cottage Grove; Daniel Garcia, fr, Marshfield.