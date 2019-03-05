<h2>BASKETBALL
Sky-Em League Boys
Players of the Year: Cory Stover, Marshfield and Max Whittaker, Marist Catholic
Coach of the Year: Bart Pollard, Marist Catholic.
First Team — Cory Stover, sr, Marshfield; Max Whittaker, sr, Marist Catholic; Grant Webster, sr, Marshfield; Nick Stice, jr, Marist Catholic; Trae Knabe, sr, Junction City; J.J. Anderson, jr, Marist; Cameron Gibson, sr, Junction City.
Second Team — Jordy Miles, sr, Marshfield; Creek Lufkin, sr, Cottage Grove; Bryson Forsman, soph, Elmira; Grant Woolsey, sr, Marshfield; Jacob Marr, soph, Elmira.
Honorable Mention — Chase Cutsforth, sr, Marist Catholic; Keegan Cook, sr, Elmira; Jasper Nichols-Ferguson, sr, Cottage Grove; Braydon Thornton, fr, Siuslaw; Ryan Crowley, sr, Junction City; Johnathan Prescott, sr, Junction City; Jacob Foskett, soph, Siuslaw; Chase Howerton, sr, Marshfield.
Sky-Em League Girls
Players of the Year: Tess Garrett, Marshfield, and Fallon Hanson, Junction City
Coach of the Year: Bruce Bryant, Marshfield
First Team — Tess Garrett, sr, Marshfield; Fallon Hanson, sr, Junction City; Madison Ficek, sr, Marist Catholic; Hailey Browning, sr, Marshfield; Mariah Ohman, sr, Junction City; Matty Ladd, soph, Cottage Grove; Reilly Kelty, jr, Cottage Grove.
Second Team — McKayla Myrand, sr, Marshfield; Sydney Greene, sr, Elmira; Alli Bedacht, jr, Junction City; Ruby Vlahov, soph, Marist Catholic; Gracie Brugnoli, sr, Marshfield.
Honorable Mention — Ema Gardner, jr, Cottage Grove; Gracie Freudenthal, soph, Siuslaw; Maggie Stephenson, sr, Marist Catholic; Gracie Arnold, fr, Cottage Grove; Abby Doerr, jr, Marist Catholic; Jazmin Chavez, sr, Marshfield; Alex Locati, sr, Marist Catholic; Lindsey Long, soph, Siuslaw.