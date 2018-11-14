<h2>All-League Teams
Sky-Em Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Joel Garcia-Cervantes, Marist Catholic
Coach of the Year: Drew Jones, Marshfield
First Team — Riley Chambers, sr, Elmira; Joey Braud, jr, Marist Catholic; Irwin Leon, soph, Marist Catholic; Joel Garcia-Cervantes, sr, Marist Catholic; Torrent Adkins, soph, Marist Catholic; Fernando Soto-Cruz, jr, Cottage Grove; Rodas Rodas-Martin, sr, Cottage Grove; Pedro Casas, jr, Marshfield; Trae Knabe, sr, Junction City; Carson Nelson, sr, Junction City. Goalkeeper: Sam Bell, jr, Marist Catholic.
Second Team — Paul Ossowski, sr, Elmira; Willem Ficek, fr, Marist Catholic; Grayson Ferrell, sr, Marist Catholic; George Cervantes, sr, Cottage Grove; Paesen Timm, sr, Cottage Grove; Jasper Nichols-Ferguson, sr, Cottage Grove; Miguel Flores, jr, Marshfield; Andy Sanchez, jr, Junction City; Tanner Barth, sr, Junction City; Franklin Mumford, sr, Junction City. Goalkeeper: Jarret Thiesfeld, jr, Junction City.
Honorable Mention — Brian Estrada, soph, Elmira; Ethan Yost, jr, Elmira; Jaden Palmer, sr, Elmira; Trent Sherman, sr, Marist Catholic; Lathan Van Wagner, sr, Cottage Grove; Ty Kishin, fr, Cottage Grove; Gage Hammond, jr, Marshfield; Pietro Detoni, sr, Marshfield; Ismael Rodriguez, fr, Marshfield; Joe Bauer, sr, Marshfield; Mason Pittenger, soph, Marshfield; Jose Ramirez, sr, Marshfield; Chris Ohman,fr, Junction City.
Sky-Em Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Gabrielle Ficek, Marist Catholic
Coach of the Year: Reed Levings, Cottage Grove
First Team — Gabriel Ficek, sr, Marist Catholic; Sarah Hayes, sr, Marist Catholic; Mary Elizabeth Rear, sr, Marist Catholic; Delaney Pratt, sr, Marist Catholic; Sawyer Weybright, soph, Cottage Grove; Kennady Laing, jr, Elmira; Kaity Magill, sr, Cottage Grove; Chanel Leach, soph, Cottage Grove; Megan Porter, jr, Elmira; Gabriella Coulombe, jr, Marist Catholic. Goalkeeper: Andrah Cobb, soph, Elmira.
Second Team — Cameron Anderson, jr, Cottage Grove; Georgia Karam, jr, Marist Catholic; Kallie Harding, jr, Marist Catholic; Khaley Aguilar, sr, Marshfield; Bailey Mullins, sr, Junction City; Maddie Deleon, soph, Marshfield; Payton Cameron, jr, Cottage Grove; Kati Kennedy, jr, Elmira; Kaycee Monagon, jr, Elmira; Maegan Cary, Marist Catholic; Leticia Hernandez, sr, Cottage Grove. Goalkeeper: Irene Nichols-Ferguson, sr, Cottage Grove.
Honorable Mention — Miranda McCasline, sr, Cottage Grove; Jessie Franks, sr, Junction City; Leila Lopez, jr, Junction City; Anika Wodtli, sr, Junction City; Teagean Peterson, jr, Marist Catholic; Maddie Wisner, soph, Elmira; Edenn Blunt, soph, Elmira; Dahlia Kanui, soph, Marshfield.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Luke Beaman, Brookings-Harbor
Coach of the Year: Chris Guastaferro, Umpqua Valley Christian
First Team — Luke Beaman, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Aaron Bechley, sr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Zachary Carlson, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Aldo Alcantar, jr, Sutherlin; Roman Worthey, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Simon Hooper, sr, Glide; Pierce Gettys, soph, Umpqua Valley Christian; Ruendy Indalecio, soph, Coquille; Koby Sewell, soph, Umpqua Valley Christian; Hobbes Howard, Soph, Brookings-Harbor. Goalkeeper: Jaykob Jones, sr, Douglas.
Second Team — Hunter Hixson, sr, South Umpqua; Isaac Guastaferro, jr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Jose Medina, jr, Coquille; Jair Valdovinos, jr, Brookings-Harbor; Garrett Edwards, jr, Sutherlin; Jacob Norman, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Ethan Sayne, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Daniel Morris-Jellison, sr, Douglas; Fernando Valle III, sr, Douglas; Devyn Lincecum, sr, South Umpqua. Goalkeeper: Sam Guastaferro, soph, Umpqua Valley Christian.
Honorable Mention — Ramsey DeColte, jr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Jacob Luther, sr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Spencer Adams, jr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Hunter Rinnert, jr, Glide; Isaiah Jordan, sr, Glide; Gabe Bunnell, sr, Glide; James Elston, sr, Glide; P.D. Matthews, sr, Coquille; Andrew Munsey, soph, Sutherlin; Matthew Lee, sr, South Umpqua; Austin Fronckowiak, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Gavyn Jones, soph, Douglas; Evan Salthouse, soph, Douglas; Collin Bodine, soph, Sutherlin; Dalton Whelchel, jr, Sutherlin; Keith Sorenson, soph, Sutherlin. Goalkeeper: Layne Moore, fr, Coquille; Juan Hernandez, soph, Brookings-Harbor.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Anna Serna, Brookings-Harbor
Coach of the Year: Kyla Siri, Brookings-Harbor
First Team — Megan Carrillo, sr, Sutherlin; Avana Pettus, jr, Brookings-Harbor; Ana Serna, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Kaylie Hall, sr, Douglas; Jordyn Tippett, sr, Coquille; Madison Shepherd, soph, South Umpqua; Jadyn Vermillion, soph, South Umpqua; Mya Skurk, soph, Dougals; Mickey Fulton, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Abigail Masterfield, jr, Sutherlin. Goalkeeper: Kyla Pires, jr, South Umpqua.
Second Team — Hannah Lowell, jr, South Umpqua; Kay-Lee Hendron, sr, Glide; Amberlee Jones, fr, Glide; Raine Davison, sr, Glide; Madison Lovemark, jr, Coquille; Mariah Summers, soph, Sutherlin; Ayana Parson, sr, Douglas; Nevaeh Moore, jr, Douglas; Madison Brown, soph, Sutherlin; Chyanne Van Allen, sr, Douglas; Shakiya Candelaria, jr, Sutherlin; Gweneth Shurtz, sr, South Umpqua; Jenna Castro, sr, South Umpqua. Goalkeeper: Kiersten Haines, jr, Sutherlin; Annie Nation, soph, Brookings-Harbor.
Honorable Mention — Sandra Sullivan, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Elena Morosky, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Lexi Schofield, soph, Brookings-Harbor; Tilly Peters, soph, Brookings-Harbor; Faith Burton, fr, Brookings-Harbor; Alexis Walker, sr, Douglas; Hannah Hobson, fr, Douglas; Nalia Stice, soph, South Umpqua; Brooke Roberts, sr, Glide; Kezia Amonoo, sr, Coquille; Maya Salazar, soph, Coquille.
Class 1A District 2 West Division Football
Offensive Player of the Year: Bryson Wolfe, Camas Valley
Defensive Player of the Year: Bridger Godfrey, Camas Valley
Coach of the Year: Eli Wolfe, Camas Valley
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Bryson Wolfe, sr, Camas Valley. Running Back: Jared Hunt, jr, Camas Valley; Will Kidwell, sr, Glendale. End: Tristan Casteel, jr, Camas Valley; Seth Leodoro, jr, Days Creek. Linemen: Bridger Godfrey, sr, Camas Valley; Brayden Wilborn, sr, Riddle. Center: Isaac Silveira, jr, Glendale.
DEFENSE
Lineman: Brayden Wilborn, sr, Riddle. End: Bridger Godfrey, sr, Camas Valley; Dylan Moore, jr, Riddle. Linebacker: Jared Hunt, jr, Camas Valley; Justin Standley, sr, Camas Valley; Donovan Hargraves, sr, Riddle. Back: Bryson Wolfe, sr, Camas Valley; Cameron McMichael, sr, Riddle.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Gerritt Wentland, jr, Days Creek. Running Back: Justin Standley, sr, Camas Valley; Cauy Jackson, soph, Days Creek; Nate Hopkins, sr, Riddle. End: Wyatt Kahl, soph, Glendale; Ronny Winningham, jr, Myrtle Point. Linemen: Darrion Jefferson, jr, Glendale; Will Ferch, sr, Days Creek. Center: Isaac Haswell, jr, Days Creek.
DEFENSE
Linemen: Max Brown, soph, Camas Valley; Isaac Haswell, jr, Days Creek. End: Nate Little, soph, Myrtle Point; Gerritt Wentland, jr, Days Creek. Linebacker: Seth Leodoro, jr, Days Creek; Brodie Parrish, sr, Myrtle Point; Kaleb Cline, soph, Glendale. Back: Kade Martin, jr, Days Creek; Colby Greer, jr, Riddle.
Skyline League Volleyball
Players of the Year: Abby Whipple and Arianna Helgren, North Douglas.
Coach of the Year: Anne Campbell, North Douglas.
First Team — Joleen Crume, jr, Days Creek; Moriah Michaels, jr, Days Creek; Abby Whipple, sr, North Douglas; Arianna Helgren, sr, North Douglas; Grace Whitley, sr, Elkton; Kaitlyn Kashishian, sr, New Hope; Eden Crouse, sr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Samantha MacDowell, fr, North Douglas.
Second Team — Kyla Crume, sr, Days Creek; Addison Weckerle, fr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Ali Van Loon, fr, Yoncalla; Katie Langdon, jr, Riddle; Traylyn Arana, jr, Glendale; Natasha Hibdon, sr, Camas Valley; Brianna Kewish, sr, Days Creek; Lexi Jackson, sr, Days Creek.
Honorable Mention — Layla Pappas, soph, Umpqua Valley Christian; Nichole Lee, soph, Pacific; Cassidy Bragg, soph, Yoncalla; Aspyn Luzier, jr, Elkton; Kyndel Short, jr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Lily Wytcherley, sr, Glendale; Rilie-Jo Olds, jr, North Douglas; Lori Jackson, sr, Days Creek; Megan Kruzic, soph, Days Creek; Hope Morgan, jr, North Douglas; Emily Chavez, sr, New Hope; Liz Jarvis, sr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Hailey Holmgren, soph, Camas Valley; Sierra White, fr, Pacific; Kiera Linde, sr, Riddle; Kieryn Carnes, jr, Elkton; Megan Pritchett, sr, New Hope; Faith Wytcherley, soph, Glendale.