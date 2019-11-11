Class 5A District 2 North Football
Offensive Player of the Year: Cade Crist, Thurston
Defensive Player of the Year: Santino Stranieri, Thurston
Coach of the Year: Justin Starck, Thurston
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Cade Crist, sr, Thurston. Running Back: Wesley Kommer, sr, Thurston; Brenden Powell, sr, Redmond; Divenson Willis, sr, North Bend. Receiver: Caleb Scott, sr, Thurston; Coleman Compton, jr, North Bend; Dawson Muggy, jr, Thurston; Elisha Thompson, sr, Willamette. Tight End: Santino Stranieri, sr, Thurston. Center: Joey Peterson, sr, Thurston. Guard: Colby Howard, sr, Thurston; Jax Cummings, jr, Redmond; Jacob Hannah, jr, North Bend. Tackle: Grant Starck, sr, Thurston; Braden Reed, sr, Thurston; Dylan Moss, sr, Redmond. Kicker: Gavin LeVesque, soph, Thurston.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Keenan O'Donnell, jr, Thurston; Blaine Asmodt, jr, Redmond; Grant Starck, sr, Thurston; Jacob Hannah, jr, North Bend. Linebacker: Jake Riley, sr, Thurston; Santino Stranieri, sr, Thurston; Colt Folston, sr, Redmond; Divenson Willis, sr, North Bend. Defensive Back: Dawson Muggy, jr, Thurston; Coleman Compton, jr, North Bend; Kyle Casley, sr, Thurston; Bryson Quinn, sr, Thurston; Cooper Browning, sr, Redmond. Punter: Andrew McKague, sr, Redmond.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Ian Spalding, jr, North Bend. Running Back: Josh Biever, jr, Ridgeview; Bryce Indell, soph, Willamette. Receiver: Henry Chambers, sr, Redmond; Colton Johnston, sr, Willamette; Garrison Mateski, sr, North Bend; Hunter Reininger, sr, Springfield. Tight End: Blaine Aarnodt, jr, Redmond. Center: Cory Livingston, sr, North Bend. Guard: Logan Shenk, jr, Ridgeview; Bert Harrison, sr, Willamette. Tackle: Carsen Christensen, sr, Redmond; Brandon Unrine, jr, Springfield. Kicker: Andrew McKague, sr, Redmond.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Jax Cummings, jr, Redmond; Cory Livingston, sr, North Bend; Dylan Moss, sr, Redmond; Kelton Campbell, sr, Thurston. Linebacker: Bryce Indell, soph, Willamette; Jack McKenzie, sr, Redmond; Austin Carter, jr, Redmond; Sidon Green, soph, North Bend; Josh Bradley, sr, Springfield. Defensive Back: Henry Chambers, sr, Redmond; Colton Johnston, sr, Willamette; Elisha Thompson, sr, Willamette; Kevin Edmonson, sr, Ridgeview; Bridger Holmes, jr, North Bend. Punter: Gavin LeVesque, soph, Thurston.
Honorable Mention
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Braedon Lowe, sr, Springfield. Running Back: Cody Woods, sr, Ridgeview. Receiver: Kole Davis, jr, Redmond; Kevin Edmondson, sr, Ridgeview; Kyle Casley, sr, Thurston. Tight End: Chuck Sheldon, jr, Ridgeview. Center: Evan Rabe, sr, Willamette; Tony Lochner, jr, Ridgeview. Tackle: Elijah Grover, jr, Willamette; Tyler Hensley, jr, Willamette; Kai Reasor, sr, North Be.d Kicker: Adam Wood, sr, North Bend.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Logan Shenk, jr, Ridgeview; Kasey Robinson, jr, Springfield; Anthony Derrick, sr, North Bend; Artie Arciga, sr, Springfield. Linebacker: Dylan Cardwell, jr, Ridgeview; Griffen Bushnell, soph, Willamette. Defensive Back: Nathan Benz, soph, Ridgeview; Zach Sorber, jr, Springfield; Quentin McDonald, soph, Springfield; Dakota Mason, sr, Willamette.
Midwestern League Volleyball
Player of the Year: Alexi Hobie, North Eugene
Coach of the Year: Megan Dunn, Crater
First Team — Alexis Hobie, jr, OH, North Eugene; Sebrea Slaughter, jr, OH, North Eugene; Avery Hanson, jr, MB, Crater; Kate Stidham, fr, S, Crater; Ania Farmer, jr, MB, Ashland; Jocelyn Dowdy, sr, MB, Thurston; Sierra Jenkins, jr, OH, Thurston. Setter of the Year: Heidi Horman, sr, Thurston. Libero of the Year: Isabelle Peck, sr, North Bend.
Second Team — Quinn Christian, jr, L, Ashland; Grace Martin, sr, L, Thurston; Kerra Pierce, jr, S, North Eugene; Grace Angermeier, sr, S, Ashland; Cameron Branch, sr, MB, Springfield; Kylie Anderson, jr, L, Crater; Chelsea Howard, sr, OH, North Bend; Hannah Randall, sr, OH, North Eugene; Kendra Bittle, fr, MB, Crater; Jaiden Martin, sr, OH, Willamette.
Honorable Mention — Ashley Allred, sr, OH, Thurston; Cailee Hallett, jr, L, Thurston; Abby Strand, jr, OH, North Eugene; Emily Collie, jr, L, North Eugene; Madison Kocina, fr, OH, Crater; Hailey Burcham, jr, MB, Eagle Point; Andrea Flores, sr, OH, Eagle Point; Sara Angel, sr, OH, Eagle Point; Laila White, jr, S, Churchill; Jordan Ouellette, jr, OH, Churchill.