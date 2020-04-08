SOUTH COAST — While the transition from high school to whatever is next is often full of questions with some confusion along the way, it has never been more true than this year.
The high school graduating class of 2020 is being met with a spring term that has been drastically altered due to the coronavirus. This has left administrators and students alike trying to figure out what the next two months hold.
“Oh we have questions about whether or not they’re coming back, what the requirements for graduation are going to be and what the actual graduation will look like,” said North Bend High School principal Darrell Johnston on Tuesday morning.
Through an executive order from Governor Kate Brown, schools across the state are closed until at least April 28. But on Tuesday Johnston was eagerly anticipating guidance from the Oregon Department of Education on what the next two months will hold for students. While the future is currently in flux, he was spending time having conversations with his seniors.
“The thing is, they all think I know what’s going on. That’s the funny thing,” said Johnston. “This is so new and such an adventure and it would be great to have answers but it has been fun talking to kids about well, what are you going to do? What are your plans going to be when you graduate because you know you’re going to graduate, what’s next?”
The question of what’s next has been popular. Especially regarding how graduation requirements will adjust to this period of time away from school followed by distant learning.
“There are going to be some changes. There has to be. Because we can’t hold kids accountable for the last few weeks. Even the last nine weeks of distant learning, it’s not going to be like they were here at school. It’s not going to be exactly that opportunity,” said Bryan Trendell, the superintendent of Coos Bay Public Schools, on Monday on KMHS radio.
“It’s going to be tougher for kids to earn those credits so we’ve got to make some concessions for kids. And that’s going to be okay.”
Now local schools are transitioning into that distant learning that will have students working with their teachers in a new setting. As local school districts have passed out devices for students to work on and teachers have worked to put together lesson plans, students have been looking to see what this will exactly look like.
“I would say I’m pretty good with this technology and even getting all of this at the same time, here are all of your classes and I’m getting email after email after email, I’m getting multiple random remind texts on my phone from one class or another. Even for me, who is used to this and used to scheduling my stuff around online classes, it’s like almost overwhelming,” said Marshfield High School senior Alex Hernandez.
Online courses are nothing new for Hernandez, who has been taking them through Southwestern Oregon Community College as he works toward earning his Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer. The AAOT allows students to satisfy various general-education requirements while at a state university. Hernandez is currently leaning towards attending the University of Oregon in the fall.
While he has made up his mind on his college decision, for some students this has been a continued challenge as universities and colleges have cancelled campus tours. Schools across the state have also shifted deadlines adding time for students to accept offers.
While Hernandez has his fall plans set, now it is about what happens next. Classes are being moved online, his tennis season has been postponed, prom has been canceled and the next big item on the table is what to do about graduation.
“I think most people realize that a graduation in the form of what we’ve seen before with the entirely full gymnasium and hundreds of people coming to watch us all gather and walk down the stage probably isn’t going to happen,” Hernandez said.
“People are disappointed and didn’t want stuff to be canceled but I think most people have realized, especially people my age … it’s more important that we follow the rules and follow them to the best of our ability and, essentially, save lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In