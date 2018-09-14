<h2>FOOTBALL
Marshfield 49, Klamath Union 0
Klamath Union;0;0;0;0;—;0
Marshfield;21;7;14;7;—;49
Scoring Summary:
Mar: Cory Stover 6 pass from Grant Woolsey (Arturo Ledesma kick)
Mar: Woolsey 1 run (Woolsey run)
Mar: Stover 5 pass from Woolsey (run failed)
Mar: Tyler Thornton 22 run (Ledesma kick)
Mar: Sirus Robie 5 run (Ledesma kick)
Mar: Josiah Niblett 6 run (Ledesma kick)
Mar: Noah Niblett 3 run (Ledesma kick)
Team Statistics
;KU;Mar
First Downs;6;20
Rushes-Yards;39-121;49-377
Passing;15;107
Comp-Att-Int;3-11-0;12-16-1
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-1
Penalties-Yards;5-45;9-65
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—KU: Alejandro Mendez 7-62, Izak Peterson 5-28, Xavier Arvizu 9-13, Julian Navarro 4-10, Angel Hernandez 6-7, Darius Holmes 2-5, Dylan Short 1-2, Cameron Taylor 5-(minus 6). Mar: Sirus Robie 18-203, Josiah Niblett 16-101, Tyler Thornton 5-38, Noah Niblett 3-17, Tev'n Woods 2-16, Grant Woolsey 5-2.
PASSING—KU: Zavier Arvizu 3-11-15. Mar: Grant Woolsey 12-16-107.
RECEIVING—KU: Izak Peterseon 1-8, Dylan Short 1-5, Cameron Taylor 1-2. Mar: Josiah Niblett 4-42, Cory Stover 3-24, Jacob Carpenter 3-20, Tyler Thornton 1-13, Tev'n Woods 1-8.
Myrtle Point 22, Prospect 14
Prospect;0;6;0;8;—;14
Myrtle Point;8;0;8;6;—;22
Scoring summary:
MP: Brodie Parrish 10 run (Parrish run)
Pro: Austin Leopoldo 38 pass from Nathan Glover (Nick Strahan run failed)
MP: Parrish 38 run (Tyler Beyer-Smith run)
MP: Parrish 14 run (Parrish run failed)
Pro: Sean Jermain 5 run (Leopoldo pass from Sean Jermain)
Team Statistics
;Pro;MP
First Downs;11;14
Rushes-Yards;47-211;44-248
Passing;48;30
Comp-Att-Int;2-9-1;4-9-1
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;4-0
Penalties-Yards;12-105;8-63
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Pro: Nick Strahan 23-139, Nathan Glover 14-72, Sean Jermain 6-0, 1-17, Andrew Nelmes 1-1, Kyle Ghirardo 1-1, Andrew Slaton 1-(-8). MP: Brodie Parrish 19-146, Tyler Beyer-Smith 15-55, Ronny Winningham 8-51, Tyler Huerta 1-1, Gage Jones 1-(-5).
PASSING—Pro: Sean Jermain 1-7-10, Nathan Glover 1-1-38, Andrew Slaton 0-1-0. MP: Tyler Beyer-Smith 4-9-30.
RECEIVING—Pro: Austin Leopoldo 2-48. MP: Enrique Camacho 3-32, Brodie Parrish 1-(-2).
North Bend 34, South Eugene 19
North Bend;14;13;0;7;—;34
South Eugene;6;7;6;0;—;19
Scorign Summary
SE: Dylan Edwards 42 pass from Bryce Boettcher (Angel Manstrom kick failed)
NB: Garrison Mateski 54 pass from Coleman Compton (Nathan Monohon kick)
NB: Teron Cantanzaro 14 pass from Compton (Monohon kick)
NB: Garrison Mateski 74 pass from Compton (Monohon kick)
SE: Orion Garcia 7 pass from Boettcher (Manstrom kick)
NB: Jakob Rudolfs 15 pass from Compton (Monohon kick failed)
SE: Isaac Reyna 6 run (Pass failed)
NB: Jake Posey 2 run (Monohon kick)
Bandon 6, Oakland 0
Oakland;0;0;0;0;—;0
Bandon;6;0;0;0;—;6
Scoring Summary:
Ban: Wyatt Dyer 70 run (run failed)
Jefferson 22, Coquille 14
Coquille;8;0;6;0;—;14
Jefferson;0;0;22;0;—;22
Scoring Summary:
Coq: Brayden Clayburn 50 interception return (Caiden Yates run)
Jef: Luke McGivney 45 run (Leon Romo run)
Jef: Jayden Eriksen 35 pass from McGivney (run failed)
Coq: Yates 3 run (run failed)
Jef: Diego Rodriguez 3 run (Cesar Sepulveda run)
Powers 58, Gilchrist 6
Powers;14;6;22;16;—;58
Gilchrist;0;0;0;6;—;6
Scoring Summary:
Pow: Jamason Kellogg 25 run (kick failed)
Pow: Kellogg 39 run (Cole Holliday kick)
Pow: David Pedrick 53 pass from Kellogg (kick failed)
Pow: Pedrick 53 run (Pedrick kick)
Pow: Hunter Byrd 24 pass from Kellogg (Pedrick kick)
Pow: Pedrick 5 pass from Kellogg (kick failed)
Gil: Gage Dodson 30 run (run failed)
Pow: Clancy Stendley 27 pass from Kellogg (Holliday kick)
Pow: Standley 40 pass from Kellogg (Holliday kick)
Glide 46, Reedsport 0
Reedsport;0;0;0;0;—;0
Glide;8;18;20;0;—;46
Scoring Summary:
Gli: Giovanni Allison 34 run (kick failed)
Gli: Safety
Gli: Dillon Towne 2 pass from Caidyn Cunningham (run failed)
Gli: Zach Holland 2 pass from Cunningham (run failed)
Gli: Wyatt Estradad 40 run (run failed)
Gli: Allison 11 run (Holland pass from Cunningham)
Gli: Holland 38 pass from Cunningham (run failed)
Gli: Holland 15 run (run failed)
VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Crater;6-0;7-0
North Eugene;6-0;7-1
Ashland;3-2;3-2
Thurston;3-2;4-3
Churchill;2-3;4-4
Willamette;2-4;4-5
Eagle Point-2-4;3-5
Springfield;2-5;3-9
North Bend;0-7;0-8
Thursday’s Scores:
Thurston d. North Bend, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23
Eagle Point d. Ashland, 25-19, 25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 15-5
Churchill d. Willamette, 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-12
North Eugene d. Springfield, 25-11, 25-21, 25-12
Sky-Em League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Marshfield;1-0;10-0
Cottage Grove;1-0;8-1
Marist Catholic;1-0;1-5
Junction City;0-1;5-4
Siuslaw;0-1;4-2
Elmira;0-1;4-2
Thursday’s Scores
Marshfield d. Junction City, 26-24, 26-24, 25-19
Cottage Grove d. Siuslaw, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Marist Catholic d. Elmira, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22
Sunset Conference
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;3-0;9-2
Toledo;2-0;7-3
Reedsport;2-1;2-6
Waldport;1-1;1-4
Myrtle Point;1-2;4-3
Bandon;0-2;2-7
Gold Beach;0-3;0-5
Thursday’s Scores
Coquille d. Myrtle Point, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Toledo d. Bandon, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22
Reedsport d. Gold Beach, 20-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-18
Skyline League
North Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Days Creek;7-0;11-3
North Douglas;5-0;12-2
UVC;4-1;10-1
Elkton;4-3;7-3
Yoncalla;2-5;3-6
South Division
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
New Hope;4-2;8-6
Camas Valley;3-2;3-6
Riddle;2-5;2-6
Glendale;0-6;0-7
Pacific;0-7;0-10
Thursday’s Scores
UVC d. Pacific, 25-6, 25-11, 25-9
Days Creek d. Yoncalla, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21
North Douglas d. Elkton, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24
Camas Valley d. Glendale, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19