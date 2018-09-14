<h2>FOOTBALL

Marshfield 49, Klamath Union 0

Klamath Union;0;0;0;0;—;0

Marshfield;21;7;14;7;—;49

Scoring Summary: 

Mar: Cory Stover 6 pass from Grant Woolsey (Arturo Ledesma kick)

Mar: Woolsey 1 run (Woolsey run)

Mar: Stover 5 pass from Woolsey (run failed)

Mar: Tyler Thornton 22 run (Ledesma kick)

Mar: Sirus Robie 5 run (Ledesma kick)

Mar: Josiah Niblett 6 run (Ledesma kick)

Mar: Noah Niblett 3 run (Ledesma kick)

Team Statistics

;KU;Mar

First Downs;6;20

Rushes-Yards;39-121;49-377

Passing;15;107

Comp-Att-Int;3-11-0;12-16-1

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-1

Penalties-Yards;5-45;9-65

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—KU: Alejandro Mendez 7-62, Izak Peterson 5-28, Xavier Arvizu 9-13, Julian Navarro 4-10, Angel Hernandez 6-7, Darius Holmes 2-5, Dylan Short 1-2, Cameron Taylor 5-(minus 6). Mar: Sirus Robie 18-203, Josiah Niblett 16-101, Tyler Thornton 5-38, Noah Niblett 3-17, Tev'n Woods 2-16, Grant Woolsey 5-2. 

PASSING—KU: Zavier Arvizu 3-11-15. Mar: Grant Woolsey 12-16-107. 

RECEIVING—KU: Izak Peterseon 1-8, Dylan Short 1-5, Cameron Taylor 1-2. Mar: Josiah Niblett 4-42, Cory Stover 3-24, Jacob Carpenter 3-20, Tyler Thornton 1-13, Tev'n Woods 1-8. 

Myrtle Point 22, Prospect 14

Prospect;0;6;0;8;—;14

Myrtle Point;8;0;8;6;—;22

Scoring summary:

MP: Brodie Parrish 10 run (Parrish run)

Pro: Austin Leopoldo 38 pass from Nathan Glover (Nick Strahan run failed)

MP: Parrish 38 run (Tyler Beyer-Smith run)

MP: Parrish 14 run (Parrish run failed)

Pro: Sean Jermain 5 run (Leopoldo pass from Sean Jermain)

Team Statistics

;Pro;MP

First Downs;11;14

Rushes-Yards;47-211;44-248

Passing;48;30

Comp-Att-Int;2-9-1;4-9-1

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;4-0

Penalties-Yards;12-105;8-63

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Pro: Nick Strahan 23-139, Nathan Glover 14-72, Sean Jermain 6-0, 1-17, Andrew Nelmes 1-1, Kyle Ghirardo 1-1, Andrew Slaton 1-(-8). MP: Brodie Parrish 19-146, Tyler Beyer-Smith 15-55, Ronny Winningham 8-51, Tyler Huerta 1-1, Gage Jones 1-(-5).

PASSING—Pro: Sean Jermain 1-7-10, Nathan Glover 1-1-38, Andrew Slaton 0-1-0. MP: Tyler Beyer-Smith 4-9-30.

RECEIVING—Pro: Austin Leopoldo 2-48. MP: Enrique Camacho 3-32, Brodie Parrish 1-(-2).

North Bend 34, South Eugene 19

North Bend;14;13;0;7;—;34

South Eugene;6;7;6;0;—;19

Scorign Summary

SE: Dylan Edwards 42 pass from Bryce Boettcher (Angel Manstrom kick failed)

NB: Garrison Mateski 54 pass from Coleman Compton (Nathan Monohon kick)

NB: Teron Cantanzaro 14 pass from Compton (Monohon kick)

NB: Garrison Mateski 74 pass from Compton (Monohon kick)

SE: Orion Garcia 7 pass from Boettcher (Manstrom kick)

NB: Jakob Rudolfs 15 pass from Compton (Monohon kick failed)

SE: Isaac Reyna 6 run (Pass failed)

NB: Jake Posey 2 run (Monohon kick)

Bandon 6, Oakland 0

Oakland;0;0;0;0;—;0

Bandon;6;0;0;0;—;6

Scoring Summary: 

Ban: Wyatt Dyer 70 run (run failed)

Jefferson 22, Coquille 14

Coquille;8;0;6;0;—;14

Jefferson;0;0;22;0;—;22

Scoring Summary: 

Coq: Brayden Clayburn 50 interception return (Caiden Yates run)

Jef: Luke McGivney 45 run (Leon Romo run)

Jef: Jayden Eriksen 35 pass from McGivney (run failed)

Coq: Yates 3 run (run failed)

Jef: Diego Rodriguez 3 run (Cesar Sepulveda run)

Powers 58, Gilchrist 6

Powers;14;6;22;16;—;58

Gilchrist;0;0;0;6;—;6

Scoring Summary: 

Pow: Jamason Kellogg 25 run (kick failed)

Pow: Kellogg 39 run (Cole Holliday kick)

Pow: David Pedrick 53 pass from Kellogg (kick failed) 

Pow: Pedrick 53 run (Pedrick kick)

Pow: Hunter Byrd 24 pass from Kellogg (Pedrick kick)

Pow: Pedrick 5 pass from Kellogg (kick failed)

Gil: Gage Dodson 30 run (run failed)

Pow: Clancy Stendley 27 pass from Kellogg (Holliday kick)

Pow: Standley 40 pass from Kellogg (Holliday kick)

Glide 46, Reedsport 0

Reedsport;0;0;0;0;—;0

Glide;8;18;20;0;—;46

Scoring Summary: 

Gli: Giovanni Allison 34 run (kick failed)

Gli: Safety

Gli: Dillon Towne 2 pass from Caidyn Cunningham (run failed)

Gli: Zach Holland 2 pass from Cunningham (run failed)

Gli: Wyatt Estradad 40 run (run failed)

Gli: Allison 11 run (Holland pass from Cunningham)

Gli: Holland 38 pass from Cunningham (run failed)

Gli: Holland 15 run (run failed)

VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Crater;6-0;7-0

North Eugene;6-0;7-1

Ashland;3-2;3-2

Thurston;3-2;4-3

Churchill;2-3;4-4

Willamette;2-4;4-5

Eagle Point-2-4;3-5

Springfield;2-5;3-9

North Bend;0-7;0-8

Thursday’s Scores:

Thurston d. North Bend, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23

Eagle Point d. Ashland, 25-19, 25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 15-5

Churchill d. Willamette, 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-12

North Eugene d. Springfield, 25-11, 25-21, 25-12

Sky-Em League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Marshfield;1-0;10-0

Cottage Grove;1-0;8-1

Marist Catholic;1-0;1-5

Junction City;0-1;5-4

Siuslaw;0-1;4-2

Elmira;0-1;4-2

Thursday’s Scores

Marshfield d. Junction City, 26-24, 26-24, 25-19

Cottage Grove d. Siuslaw, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Marist Catholic d. Elmira, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22

Sunset Conference

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;3-0;9-2

Toledo;2-0;7-3

Reedsport;2-1;2-6

Waldport;1-1;1-4

Myrtle Point;1-2;4-3

Bandon;0-2;2-7

Gold Beach;0-3;0-5

Thursday’s Scores

Coquille d. Myrtle Point, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17

Toledo d. Bandon, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22

Reedsport d. Gold Beach, 20-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-18

Skyline League

North Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Days Creek;7-0;11-3

North Douglas;5-0;12-2

UVC;4-1;10-1

Elkton;4-3;7-3

Yoncalla;2-5;3-6

South Division

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

New Hope;4-2;8-6

Camas Valley;3-2;3-6

Riddle;2-5;2-6

Glendale;0-6;0-7

Pacific;0-7;0-10

Thursday’s Scores

UVC d. Pacific, 25-6, 25-11, 25-9

Days Creek d. Yoncalla, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21

North Douglas d. Elkton, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24

Camas Valley d. Glendale, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19

