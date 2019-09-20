<h2>FOOTBALL
North Bend 21, South Eugene 0
South Eugene;0;0;0;0;—;0
North Bend;0;7;0;14;—;21
Scoring Summary:
NB: Divenson Willis 1 run (Adam Wood kick)
NB: Ian Spalding 28 run (Wood kick)
NB: Willis 21 run (Wood kick)
Team Statistics
;SE;NB
First Downs;11;20
Rushes-Yards;24-64;52-293
Passing;131;61
Comp-Att-Int;12-24-1;4-9-0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;4-1
Penalties-Yards;5-25;5-37
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—SE: Orion Garcia 9-39, Jake Trone 1-11, Bryce Boettcher 12-8, Nick Salazar 1-4, Josh Paul 1-2. NB: Divenson Willis 21-154, Ian Spalding 22-122, Jake Posey 7-39, Team 2-(minus 22).
PASSING—SE: Bryce Boettcher 12-24-131. NB: Ian Spalding 4-9-61.
RECEIVING—SE: Orion Garcia 5-50, Trey Nelson 3-14, Jesse Ross 2-31, Jake Trone 1-27, Kaden Miller 1-9. NB: Garrison Mateski 2-32, Coleman Compton 2-19, Maddux Mateski 1-5.
Marshfield 33, Klamath Union 20
Marshfield;6;14;10;3;—;33
Klamath Union;13;0;7;0;—;20
Scoring Summary:
KU: Darius Holmes 80 run (Saucedo-Cordero kick)
Mar: Josiah Niblett 2 run (kick blocked)
KU: Aaron Franklin 16 run (pass failed)
Mar: Josiah Niblett 1 run (pass failed)
Mar: Josiah Niblett 1 run (Josiah Niblett pass from Dom Montiel)
Mar: Noah Niblett 47 pass from Montiel (Arturo Ledesma kick)
KU: Franklin 1 run (Saucedo-Cordero kick)
Mar: Ledesma 25 field goal
Mar: Ledesma 25 field goal
Coquille 50, Jefferson 24
Jefferson;0;0;16;8;—;24
Coquille;24;26;0;0;—;50
Scoring Summary:
Coq: Caiden Yates 62 run (Gunner Yates pass from Jace Haagen)
Coq: Caiden Yates 50 interception return (Ean Smith run)
Coq: Gunner Yates 41 punt return (Caiden Yates run)
Coq: Safety, Grady Arriola tackle in end zone.
Coq: Gunner Yates 21 run (Caiden Yates run)
Coq: Ean Smith 6 pass from Haagen (Caiden Yates run)
Coq: Tucker Godfrey 5 run (Ean Smith run)
Jef: Zachary Wusstig 45 pass from Issac DeLeon (Xandor Koslow run)
Jef: DeLeon 4 run (DeLeon run)
Jef: Leon Romo 15 pass from DeLeon (DeLeon run)
Glide 18, Reedsport 14
Glide;0;16;0;2;—;18
Reedsport;14;0;0;0;—;14
Ree: Alex Carson 7 run (run failed)
Ree: Tyler Thornton 70 pass from Kaileb Pickett (Carson run)
Gli: Ethan Wilding 5 pass from Cayden Cunningham (Dylan Ackeran pass from Cunningham)
Gli: Braxton Dill 52 pass from Cunningham (Ethan Wilding run)
Gli: Safety, Ethan Wilding tackled Reedsport QB in end zone
<h2>Around the State
Class 6A
Lincoln 40, Franklin 14
Jesuit 50, Westview 6
Sunset 57, Southridge 7
Tigard 51, Canby 27
South Salem 24, McMinnville 14
North Medford 47, Bend 19
Glencoe 21, Roosevelt 8
Liberty 53, South Medford 41
Mountainside 35, Sandy 0
West Linn 55, Sheldon 14
Newberg 41, Summit 0
Centennial 57, Madison 12
Aloha 48, David Douglas 39
West Salem 23, Grant 13
Reynolds 21, Roseburg 14
Jefferson 50, Century 14
Clackamas 39, Beaverton 19
Tualatin 52, McNary 27
Central Catholic 67, Sprague 6
Lake Oswego 35, Oregon City 15
Grants Pass 49, Mountain View 43
Sherwood 50, Lakeridge 13
Barlow 62, Gresham 6
Class 5A
Thurston 31, Crater 20
Redmond 38, North Eugene 21
Springfield 27, Eagle Point 20
Willamette 39, Churchill 7
Ashland 60, Ridgeview 6
Pendleton 62, Putnam 21
Hood River Valley 30, Parkrose 27
Forest Grove 41, Wilson 34
Wilsonville 66, Cleveland 7
West Albany 35, Central 2
Sivlerton 29, Lebanon 25
Corvallis 28, Crescent Valley 6
Dallas 37, North Salem 6
South Albany 9, McKay 6
St. Helens 49, Milwaukie 21
Class 4A
Banks 19, Marist Catholic 14
Stayton 49, Cottage Grove 20
Tillamook 49, Junction City 6
Baker 53, Elmira 6
Siuslaw 42, Newport 20
La Grande 56, Ontario 6
Mazama 21, Del Norte 14
Crook County 7, Sisters 0
Cascade 32, North Marion 29
Gladstone 34, Seaside 0
Hidden Valley 24, North Valley 7
Estacada 40, Astoria 13
Woodburn 27, Molalla 20
Henley 20, Yreka 13
Valley Catholic at The Dalles
McLoughlin 14, Philomath 12
Sweet Home 22, Phoenix 7
Class 3A
Brookings-Harbor 42, Rogue River 18
Rainier 44, Madras 0
Pleasant Hill 48, Dayton 14
Corbett 3, South Umpqua 0, 2 OT
Burns 20, La Pine 0
Sutherlin 50, Douglas 0
Nyssa 42, Lakeview 8
Santiam Christian 39, Scio 0
Clatskanie 37, Winlock, Wash., 21
Amity 55, Salem Academy 0
Taft 24, Knappa 6
Yamhill-Carlton 48, Willamina 8
Weiser, Idaho, 42, Vale 13
St. Mary’s 49, Regis 20
Cascade Christian 49, Harrisburg 0
Liberty, Wash., 65, Irrigon 7
Class 2A
Oakland 28, Bandon 0
Toledo 52, Monroe 49
Creswell 38, Illinois Valley 14
Central Linn 6, Chemawa 0
Warrenton 63, Portland Christian 13
Nestucca 43, Vernonia 6
Kennedy 28, Santiam 6
Neah-Kah-Nie at Gaston
Sheridan 43, Colton 26
Culver 41, Gervais 8
Class 1A (8-man)
Myrtle Point 50, Prospect 36
Days Creek 36, Mohawk 8
Butte Falls 48, Oakridge 30
Riddle 56, Chiloquin 6
Mapleton 60, Siletz Valley 20
Perrydale 52, Glendale 6
North Douglas 60, Bonanza 14
Waldport 56, North Lake 20
St. Paul 68, Lowell 18
Pilot Rock 58, Ione/Arlington 14
Dufur 34, Union 30
Elgin 54, Wallowa 26
Powder Valley 46, Pine Eagle 14
Enterprise 50, Imbler 12
Adrian/Jordan Valley at Cove
Class 1A (6-man)
Triangle Lake 45, Eddyvile 12
Crow 8, McKenzie 6
Joseph 64, Echo 0
Sherman/Condon 20, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 6
South Wasco County 48, Gilchrist 12
<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;W-L
North Eugene;7-0
Crater;4-1
Thurston;2-1
North Bend;4-2
Ashland;3-2
Willamette;1-3
Churchill;1-5
Eagle Point;0-4
Springfield;0-4
Thursday’s Scores
Ashland d. North Bend, 25-9, 23-25, 30-28, 25-17
North Eugene d. Churchill, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19
Sky-Em League
;W-L
Cottage Grove;1-0
Junction City;1-0
Marist Catholic;1-0
Elmira;0-1
Marshfield;0-1
Siuslaw;0-1
Thursday’s Scores
Junction City d. Marshfield, 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23
Cottage Grove d. Siuslaw, 21-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-10, 15-10
Marist Catholic d. Elmira, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14
Sunset Conference
;W-L
Coquille;2-0
Bandon;2-1
Reedsport;2-1
Toledo;2-1
Waldport;1-1
Myrtle Point;1-2
Gold Beach;0-4
Thursday’s Scores
Reedsport d. Bandon, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16
Toledo d. Myrtle point, 25-19, 27-25, 25-12
Waldport d. Gold Beach 3-1
Skyline League
North Division
;W-L
Days Creek;4-0
Elkton;4-1
North Douglas;4-1
UVC;2-4
Yoncalla;0-6
South Division
;W-L
Camas Valley;5-0
Riddle;4-1
Powers;2-2
Pacific;1-3
Glendale;0-3
New Hope;0-5
Thursday’s Scores
Pacific d. Glendale, 16-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-15
Days Creek d. North Douglas, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13
Camas Valley d. UVC, 16-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-17
Riddle d. New Hope, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24
Camas Valley d. Yoncalla, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22
UVC d. Yoncalla, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22
<h2>SOCCER
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Sutherlin;3;0;0;9
Brookings-Harbor;2;0;0;6
Coquille;2;1;0;6
UVC;2;1;0;6
Douglas;1;2;0;3
Gold Beach;1;2;0;3
Glide;0;2;0;0
South Umpqua;0;3;0;0
Thursday’s Scores
Sutherlin 3, Coquillle 0
UVC 6, Gold Beach 0
Douglas 4, South Umpqua 1