<h2>FOOTBALL

North Bend 21, South Eugene 0

South Eugene;0;0;0;0;—;0

North Bend;0;7;0;14;—;21

Scoring Summary: 

NB: Divenson Willis 1 run (Adam Wood kick)

NB: Ian Spalding 28 run (Wood kick)

NB: Willis 21 run (Wood kick)

Team Statistics

;SE;NB

First Downs;11;20

Rushes-Yards;24-64;52-293

Passing;131;61

Comp-Att-Int;12-24-1;4-9-0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;4-1

Penalties-Yards;5-25;5-37

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—SE: Orion Garcia 9-39, Jake Trone 1-11, Bryce Boettcher 12-8, Nick Salazar 1-4, Josh Paul 1-2. NB: Divenson Willis 21-154, Ian Spalding 22-122, Jake Posey 7-39, Team 2-(minus 22). 

PASSING—SE: Bryce Boettcher 12-24-131. NB: Ian Spalding 4-9-61. 

RECEIVING—SE: Orion Garcia 5-50, Trey Nelson 3-14, Jesse Ross 2-31, Jake Trone 1-27, Kaden Miller 1-9. NB: Garrison Mateski 2-32, Coleman Compton 2-19, Maddux Mateski 1-5. 

Marshfield 33, Klamath Union 20

Marshfield;6;14;10;3;—;33

Klamath Union;13;0;7;0;—;20

Scoring Summary: 

KU: Darius Holmes 80 run (Saucedo-Cordero kick)

Mar: Josiah Niblett 2 run (kick blocked)

KU: Aaron Franklin 16 run (pass failed)

Mar: Josiah Niblett 1 run (pass failed)

Mar: Josiah Niblett 1 run (Josiah Niblett pass from Dom Montiel)

Mar: Noah Niblett 47 pass from Montiel (Arturo Ledesma kick)

KU: Franklin 1 run (Saucedo-Cordero kick)

Mar: Ledesma 25 field goal

Mar: Ledesma 25 field goal

Coquille 50, Jefferson 24

Jefferson;0;0;16;8;—;24

Coquille;24;26;0;0;—;50

Scoring Summary: 

Coq: Caiden Yates 62 run (Gunner Yates pass from Jace Haagen)

Coq: Caiden Yates 50 interception return (Ean Smith run)

Coq: Gunner Yates 41 punt return (Caiden Yates run)

Coq: Safety, Grady Arriola tackle in end zone. 

Coq: Gunner Yates 21 run (Caiden Yates run)

Coq: Ean Smith 6 pass from Haagen (Caiden Yates run)

Coq: Tucker Godfrey 5 run (Ean Smith run)

Jef: Zachary Wusstig 45 pass from Issac DeLeon (Xandor Koslow run)

Jef: DeLeon 4 run (DeLeon run)

Jef: Leon Romo 15 pass from DeLeon (DeLeon run)

Glide 18, Reedsport 14

Glide;0;16;0;2;—;18

Reedsport;14;0;0;0;—;14

Ree: Alex Carson 7 run (run failed)

Ree: Tyler Thornton 70 pass from Kaileb Pickett (Carson run)

Gli: Ethan Wilding 5 pass from Cayden Cunningham (Dylan Ackeran pass from Cunningham)

Gli: Braxton Dill 52 pass from Cunningham (Ethan Wilding run)

Gli: Safety, Ethan Wilding tackled Reedsport QB in end zone

<h2>Around the State

Class 6A

Lincoln 40, Franklin 14

Jesuit 50, Westview 6

Sunset 57, Southridge 7

Tigard 51, Canby 27

South Salem 24, McMinnville 14

North Medford 47, Bend 19

Glencoe 21, Roosevelt 8

Liberty 53, South Medford 41

Mountainside 35, Sandy 0

West Linn 55, Sheldon 14

Newberg 41, Summit 0

Centennial 57, Madison 12

Aloha 48, David Douglas 39

West Salem 23, Grant 13

Reynolds 21, Roseburg 14

Jefferson 50, Century 14

Clackamas 39, Beaverton 19

Tualatin 52, McNary 27

Central Catholic 67, Sprague 6

Lake Oswego 35, Oregon City 15

Grants Pass 49, Mountain View 43

Sherwood 50, Lakeridge 13

Barlow 62, Gresham 6

Class 5A

North Bend 21, South Eugene 0

Thurston 31, Crater 20

Redmond 38, North Eugene 21

Springfield 27, Eagle Point 20

Willamette 39, Churchill 7

Ashland 60, Ridgeview 6

Pendleton 62, Putnam 21

Hood River Valley 30, Parkrose 27

Forest Grove 41, Wilson 34

Wilsonville 66, Cleveland 7

West Albany 35, Central 2

Sivlerton 29, Lebanon 25

Corvallis 28, Crescent Valley 6

Dallas 37, North Salem 6

South Albany 9, McKay 6

St. Helens 49, Milwaukie 21

Class 4A

Marshfield 33, Klamath Union 20

Banks 19, Marist Catholic 14

Stayton 49, Cottage Grove 20

Tillamook 49, Junction City 6

Baker 53, Elmira 6

Siuslaw 42, Newport 20

La Grande 56, Ontario 6

Mazama 21, Del Norte 14

Crook County 7, Sisters 0

Cascade 32, North Marion 29

Gladstone 34, Seaside 0

Hidden Valley 24, North Valley 7

Estacada 40, Astoria 13

Woodburn 27, Molalla 20

Henley 20, Yreka 13

Valley Catholic at The Dalles

McLoughlin 14, Philomath 12

Sweet Home 22, Phoenix 7

Class 3A

Brookings-Harbor 42, Rogue River 18

Rainier 44, Madras 0

Pleasant Hill 48, Dayton 14

Corbett 3, South Umpqua 0, 2 OT

Burns 20, La Pine 0

Sutherlin 50, Douglas 0

Nyssa 42, Lakeview 8

Santiam Christian 39, Scio 0

Clatskanie 37, Winlock, Wash., 21

Amity 55, Salem Academy 0

Taft 24, Knappa 6

Yamhill-Carlton 48, Willamina 8

Weiser, Idaho, 42, Vale 13

St. Mary’s 49, Regis 20

Cascade Christian 49, Harrisburg 0

Liberty, Wash., 65, Irrigon 7

Class 2A

Coquille 50, Jefferson 24

Oakland 28, Bandon 0

Glide 18, Reedsport 14

Toledo 52, Monroe 49

Creswell 38, Illinois Valley 14

Central Linn 6, Chemawa 0

Warrenton 63, Portland Christian 13

Nestucca 43, Vernonia 6

Kennedy 28, Santiam 6

Neah-Kah-Nie at Gaston

Sheridan 43, Colton 26

Culver 41, Gervais 8

Class 1A (8-man)

Myrtle Point 50, Prospect 36

Days Creek 36, Mohawk 8

Butte Falls 48, Oakridge 30

Riddle 56, Chiloquin 6

Mapleton 60, Siletz Valley 20

Perrydale 52, Glendale 6

North Douglas 60, Bonanza 14

Waldport 56, North Lake 20

St. Paul 68, Lowell 18

Pilot Rock 58, Ione/Arlington 14

Dufur 34, Union 30

Elgin 54, Wallowa 26

Powder Valley 46, Pine Eagle 14

Enterprise 50, Imbler 12

Adrian/Jordan Valley at Cove

Class 1A (6-man)

Triangle Lake 45, Eddyvile 12

Crow 8, McKenzie 6

Joseph 64, Echo 0

Sherman/Condon 20, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 6

South Wasco County 48, Gilchrist 12

<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;W-L

North Eugene;7-0

Crater;4-1

Thurston;2-1

North Bend;4-2

Ashland;3-2

Willamette;1-3

Churchill;1-5

Eagle Point;0-4

Springfield;0-4

Thursday’s Scores

Ashland d. North Bend, 25-9, 23-25, 30-28, 25-17

North Eugene d. Churchill, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19

Sky-Em League

;W-L

Cottage Grove;1-0

Junction City;1-0

Marist Catholic;1-0

Elmira;0-1

Marshfield;0-1

Siuslaw;0-1

Thursday’s Scores

Junction City d. Marshfield, 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

Cottage Grove d. Siuslaw, 21-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-10, 15-10

Marist Catholic d. Elmira, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14

Sunset Conference

;W-L

Coquille;2-0

Bandon;2-1

Reedsport;2-1

Toledo;2-1

Waldport;1-1

Myrtle Point;1-2

Gold Beach;0-4

Thursday’s Scores

Reedsport d. Bandon, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16

Toledo d. Myrtle point, 25-19, 27-25, 25-12

Waldport d. Gold Beach 3-1

Skyline League

North Division

;W-L

Days Creek;4-0

Elkton;4-1

North Douglas;4-1

UVC;2-4

Yoncalla;0-6

South Division

;W-L

Camas Valley;5-0

Riddle;4-1

Powers;2-2

Pacific;1-3

Glendale;0-3

New Hope;0-5

Thursday’s Scores

Pacific d. Glendale, 16-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-15

Days Creek d. North Douglas, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13

Camas Valley d. UVC, 16-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-17

Riddle d. New Hope, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24

Camas Valley d. Yoncalla, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22

UVC d. Yoncalla, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22

<h2>SOCCER

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Sutherlin;3;0;0;9

Brookings-Harbor;2;0;0;6

Coquille;2;1;0;6

UVC;2;1;0;6

Douglas;1;2;0;3

Gold Beach;1;2;0;3

Glide;0;2;0;0

South Umpqua;0;3;0;0

Thursday’s Scores

Sutherlin 3, Coquillle 0

UVC 6, Gold Beach 0

Douglas 4, South Umpqua 1

