BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Skyline League Tournament
Elkton 41, Pacific 26
Elkton;8;8;10;15;—;41
Pacific;7;9;2;8;—;26
ELKTON (41): Azpyn Luzier 13, Margaret Byle 6, Kieryn Carnes 6, Alexis Halstead 6, Samantha McCall 6, Sadie Olson, Ashleen Brar, Holly Garton, Olivia Humphries, Natasha Shepherd, Kassie Yeaney.
PACIFIC (26): Madi Hall 8, Natalie Vincent 8, Kaiya Gourneau 5, Sierra White 5, Gabby Amerman-Smith, Michelle Coffey, Rio Cruz, Audrey Griffiths, Wiley Lang, Nikki Lee.
<h2>WRESTLING
Class 2A-1A District 2
At Central Linn
Team Scores: Glide 222, Reedsport 217.5, Central Linn 201.5, Lowell 195, Jefferson 167, Monroe 112, Oakridge 83, Oakland 70, Crow 17, North Douglas 12
Championship Matches
106 — Hagen Johnson, CL, p. Justice Allen, Oakr, :51. 113 — Christian Solomon, Ree, d. Dennak Towne, Gli, 8-7. 120 — Symon Thurman, Low, p. Blake Owens, CL, 1:18. 126 — Eli Carson, Ree, p. Braxton Dill, Gli, 5:49. 132 — Kasey Erwin, Low, d. Tyson Brasfield, Low, 8-2. 138 — Branden Arient, Oakr, d. Caleb Day, CL, 14-10. 145 — Connor Fairchild, Jef, d. Dennis Magee, Ree, 13-2. 152 — Brody Ballard, Mon, p. River Lichte, Ree, 3:03. 160 — Sebastian Garcin, Low, d. Gio Allison, Gli, 8-3. 170 — Zack Holland, Gli, p. Cody Adams, Jef, 3:42. 182 — Cayden Kangiser, Gli, p. Nick Glover, Ree, 4:48. 195 — Riley Davis, Jef, p. Rhett Edmunds, Oakr, 3:08. 220 — Jimmy North, CL, d. Zach Vigil, Gli, 3-2. 285 — Justin Malone, CL, d. Andrew Kintzley, Low, 5-4.
Third Place
106 — Kyren Johnson, Ree, p. Aaron Solomon, Ree, :35. 113 — Gage Dill, Gli, p. Deacon Savio, Low, :52. 120 — Luis Cortes, Jef, d. Justin Corp, Low, 3-1. 126 — Chase Merritt, CL, p. Tristan Garcin, Low, 4:50. 132 — Gabe Syverson, Gli, p. Jimmy Donaldson, CL, 1:58. 138 — Louden Ballard, Mon, d. Austin Warner, Gli, 22-9. 145 — Corbyn Kangiser, Gli, d. Odin Sinnett, Low, 18-7. 152 — Miguel Velazquez, Ree, p Austin Denton, Jef, 3:35. 160 — Alec Avery, Mon, d. Justin Cassaro, Ree, 5-3. 170 — Jayden Henry, Oakl, p. Loryn Edmunds, Oakr, 3:49. 182 — Kyle Murray, Jef, won by injury default over William Powell, Oakl. 195 — Brayden Tackett, Oakl, p. Dylan Day, CL, 1:00. 220 — Jayden Rondeau, Gli, bye. 285 — Kahnor PIckett, Ree, p. Bryce McComb, Gli, 1:19.
Wrestlebacks
106 — Kyen Johnson, Ree, p. Justice Allen, Oakr, 1:15. 113 — Dennak Towne, Gli, p. Gage Dill, Gli, 5:34. 126 — Braxton Dill, Gli, d. Chase Merritt, CL, 10-8. 145 — Dennis Magee, Ree, p. Corbyn Kangiser, Gli, 1:19. 152 — Miguel Velazquez, Ree, p. River Lichte, Ree, 1:31. 170 — Cody Adams, Jef, p. Jayden Henry, Oakl, 3:29.
Fifth Place (Reedsport only)
113 — Aaron Solomon, Ree, won by forfeit over Chase Rodgers, North Douglas.
Class 2A-1A District 3
At Rogue River
Team Scores: Lakeview 150.5, Rogue River, 145.5, North Lake, 110, Bonanza 97, Myrtle Point 72, Glendale 66, Illinois Valley 62, Gold Beach 58, Coquille 56, Riddle 43, Chiloquin 41, Lost River 30, Butte Falls 24, Gilchrist 17.
Championship Matches
106 — Tanner Seidel, Gle, p. William Goeres, Lak, 1:26. 113 — Brett Stanton, Lak, p. Elijah McDaniel, Gle, 2:37. 120 — Oak Tenold, Bon, d. Tyler Huerta, MP, 4-0. 126 — Clifford Johnson, MP, p. Dylan Edwards, GB, 2:47. 132 — Morgan Ludwig, Lak, d. Tanner Mestas, Bon, 4-2. 138 — Landen Timeus, GB, p. Wyatt Patzke, Lak, :40. 145 — Joshua Fellows, Bon, p. Sage Garrington, Coq, 1:27. 152 — Dylan Julian, Lak, p. Craig Puckett, NL, 2:21. 160 — Brayden Clayburn, Coq, p. Mike Petersen-Brown, Lak, 1:51. 170 — Donovan Hargraves, Rid, d. Damon Ward, NL, 9-4. 182 — Dyllan Houser, RR, d. Ayden Lindsey, IV, 3-1. 195 — William Kidwell, Gle, p. Darren Bright, GB, 4:50. 220 — Gabriel Tambellini, RR, d. Wyatt Carlton, BF, 9-2. 285 — Daniel Jones, Chi, p. Daniel Herinckx, RR, 2:37.
Third Place
113 — Tony Florez, Coq, won by forfeit. 120 — Zachary Swearingen, RR, won by fofeit. 126 — Ethan Fine, NL, p. Casey Conner, Bon, 1:22. 132 — Levi Waldron, NL, p. Wyatt Joye, NL, 3:27. 138 — Austin Sherier, IV, p. PD Matthews, MP, 3:48. 145 — Skyler Wylie, IV, p. Carson Smith, RR, 4:16. 152 — Chance Solus, Bon, p. Grant Fehrenbacher, RR, 1:51. 160 — Jess Chapman, Rid, p. Leon Price, NL, 2:37. 170 — Caleb Barnwell, RR, d. Jayce Fenner, LR, 4-3. 182 — Dylan Still, Lak, p. Caleb Brickey, MP, 1:00. 195 — Tristen Spaeth, RR, p. Shelby Brahn, NL, :09. 220 — Derek Nelson, RR, p. Shane Vance, Lak, :47. 285 — Brian Absarca, RR, p. Andrew Herinckx, RR, :51.
Wrestlebacks
113 — Tony Flroez, Coq, p. Elijah McDaniel, Gle, 1:24. 132 — Tanner Mestas, Bon, d. Lvi Waldron, NL, 11-5. 145 — Sage Garrington, Coq, p. Skyler Wylie, IV, 1:54. 195 — Darren Bright, GB, p. Tristen Spaeth, RR, 3:01.
<h2>SWIMMING
OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union State Championships
At Beaverton
Class 4A-3A-2A-1A
BOYS
Team Scores: Newport 90, Marshfield 46, La Grande 33, Salem Academy 26, St. Mary’s 21, Nyssa 14, Valley Catholic 11, Philomath 9, Klamath Union 9, Catlin Gabel 7, Baker 7, Taft 6, Phoenix 5, North Marion 5, Mazama 4, Henley 4, Cascade Christian 4, Blanchet Catholic 3, Astoria 2, Marist Catholic 2.
200 Medley Relay — 1, Newport, 1:41.81; 2, La Grande, 1:44.42; 3, Salem Academy, 1:46.07; 4, Klamath Union, 1:50.30; 5, Marshfield (Brian Place, Aaron Hutchins, Josh Olson, Frankie Figueroa), 1:50.81; 6, Blanchet Catholic, 1:52.26.
200 Freestyle — 1, Nathan Esplin, Nyssa, 1:43.79. 2, James Dye, Philomath, 1:46.97. 3, Connor Fromm, Marshfield, 1:48.42. 4, Luke Bachart, Newport, 1:48.47. 5, Justin Miller, Baker, 1:52.01. 6, Tristan Scarborough, Newport, 1:57.58.
200 Individual Medley — 1, Lucas Ellingson-Cosenza, Newport, 1:57.91. 2, AJ Kliewer, Marshfield, 2:02.66. 3, Luca Foord, Valley Catholic, 2:04.17. 4, Lucas Toth, North Marion, 2:08.86. 5, Riley Cameron, Astoria, 2:16.09. 6, Paul Hegney, Blanchet Catholic, 2:16.85.
50 Freestyle — 1, Garren Dutto, La Grande, 21.73. 2, Jasper Zhu, St Mary's, 22.25. 3, Gordon McCreadie, Mazama, 22.36. 4, Alec Shepherd, Phoenix, 22.54. 5, Chris Allender, Marist Catholic, 22.89. 6, Tristan Pindell, Philomath, 23.56.
100 Butterfly — 1, Nathan Esplin, Nyssa, 51.62. 2, Nick Topar, Newport, 53.11. 3, David Liu, Catlin Gabel, 55.64. 4, Connor Fromm, Marshfield, 56.15. 5, Brian Place, Marshfield, 56.50. 6, Elijah Leutwyler, Salem Academy, 56.60.
100 Freestyle — 1, Garren Dutto, La Grande, 47.63. 2, Caden Shanks, Newport, 48.36. 3, Jasper Zhu, St Mary's, 48.72. 4, Caleb Warde, Salem Academy, 48.77. 5, Alec Shepherd, Phoenix, 49.28. 6, James Dye, Philomath, 49.85.
500 Freestyle — 1, Lucas Ellingson-Cosenza, Newport, 4:45.19. 2, Luke Bachart, Newport, 4:55.63. 3, Asa Frisbee, St Mary's, 5:09.29. 4, Zach Randle, Marshfield, 5:11.86. 5, Tristan Scarborough, Newport, 5:14.02. 6, Kolby Spink, Newport, 5:25.12.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Newport, 1:32.71; 2. Marshfield (Brian Place, AJ Kliewer, Frankie Figueroa, Connor Fromm), 1:33.19; 3. La Grande, 1:34.20; 4. Salem Academy, 1:34.84; 5. Henley, 1:36.37; 6. St. Mary’s, 1:37.41.
100 Backstroke — 1, Caden Shanks, Newport, 52.82. 2, Justin Miller, Baker, 55.70. 3, Nick Topar, Newport, 56.53. 4, David Liu, Catlin Gabel, 56.98. 5, Asa Frisbee, St Mary's, 59.11. 6, TJ Clay, La Grande, 59.21.
100 Breaststroke — 1, Luca Foord, Valley Catholic, 58.93. 2, AJ Kliewer, Marshfield, 1:01.85. 3, Braedon Scaglione, Cascade Christia, 1:02.86. 4, Jacob Schlottmann-McGonigle, Klamath Union, 1:04.96. 5, Tristan Pindell, Philomath, 1:05.11. 6, Kai Daniels, Newport, 1:05.35.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Newport, 3:18.05; 2. Marshfield (Brian Place, Frankie Figueroa, AJ Kliewer, Connor Fromm, 3:26.03; 3. Salem Academy, 3:29.71; 4. Taft, 3:31.14; 5. St. Mary’s, 3:33.65; 6. North Marion, 3:34.02.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Sweet Home 69, Catlin Gabel 50, La Grande 32, Marshfield 26, Tillamook 26, Valley Catholic 20, Salem Academy 17, Sisters 16, Marist Catholic 15, Baker 14, Newport 9, Madras 5, Corbett 4, Astoria 1, Klamath Union 1, Blanchet Catholic 1.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1, Sweet Home, 1:51.09; 2, tie-Tillamook and La Grande, 1:55.02; 4, Valley Catholic, 1:56.37; 5, Marist Catholic, 1:58.09; 6, Catlin Gabe, 1:58.42.
200 Freestyle — 1, Anna Hutchins, Marshfield, 1:53.88. 2, Lydia Bartlett, Sisters, 1:54.41. 3, Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 1:59.24. 4, Sarah Hewitt, Sweet Home, 2:01.63. 5, Kady Cooley, Marshfield, 2:05.34. 6, Lauren Kennedy, Blanchet Catholic, 2:06.66.
200 Individual Medley — 1, Eva Carlson, Catlin Gabel, 2:07.51. 2, Romayne Ricker, La Grande, 2:10.25. 3, Brianna Stadler, Baker, 2:12.20. 4, Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 2:12.23. 5, Kalea Mullins, Corbett, 2:16.26. 6, Katherine Chang, Catlin Gabel, 2:18.30.
50 Freestyle — 1, Lizzy Cook, Catlin Gabel, 23.50. 2, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 24.10. 3, Lauren Bobo-Shisler, Newport, 24.56. 4, Lauren Barry, Marist Catholic, 24.60. 5, Elli Williams, Madras, 24.71. 6, Paige Orlando, Klamath Union, 25.16.
100 Butterfly — 1, Lizzy Cook, Catlin Gabel, 55.04. 2, Elena Gingras, Valley Catholic, 59.94. 3, Kristal Jensen, La Grande, 1:00.13. 4, Corrina Stadler, Baker, 1:02.22. 5, Trinity Pierce, Salem Academy, 1:03.39. 6, Meredith Mandal, Sisters, 1:04.34.
100 Freestyle — 1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 52.33. 2, Lauren Bobo-Shisler, Newport, 52.84. 3, Lauren Barry, Marist Catholic, 53.80. 4, Elli Williams, Madras, 54.31. 5, Nina Zweifel, Tillamook, 54.96. 6, Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 55.57.
500 Freestyle — 1, Elena Gingras, Valley Catholic, 5:04.49. 2, Anna Hutchins, Marshfield, 5:06.48. 3, Lydia Bartlett, Sisters, 5:07.11. 4, Eulena Banzer, Salem Academy, 5:12.25. 5, Kalea Mullins, Corbett, 5:24.93. 6, Kennedy Kruse, La Grande, 5:34.54.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1, Sweet Home, 1:40.38; 2, La Grande, 1;43.81; 3, Tillamook, 1:45.62; 4, Marshfield (Kady Cooley, Paige Kirchner, Bree Billeter, Anna Hutchins), 1:45.92; 5, Sisters, 1:45.93.
100 Backstroke — 1, Brianna Stadler, Baker, 56.64. 2, Nina Zweifel, Tillamook, 57.88. 3, Eulena Banzer, Salem Academy, 1:00.85. 4, Jamie Seward, Sweet Home, 1:01.28. 5, Emily Mendyke, Valley Catholic, 1:01.83. 6, Tori Smith, Astoria, 1:04.02.
100 Breaststroke — 1, Eva Carlson, Catlin Gabel, 1:04.00. 2, Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 1:07.70. 3, Greta Bogdanski, Catlin Gabel, 1:08.42. 4, Romayne Ricker, La Grande, 1:08.61. 5, Whitney Averill, Tillamook, 1:10.03. 6, Katherine Chang, Catlin Gabel, 1:13.16.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1, Catlin Gabel, 3:39.07; 2, Sweet Home, 3:43.43; 3, Salem Academy, 3:49.61; 4, Marshfield (Kady Cooley, Mira Matthews, Paige Kirchner, Anna Hutchins), 3:49.78; 5, Marist Catholic, 3:53.33; 6, Sisters, 3:54.13.
Class 5A
BOYS
Team Scores: Springfield 53, West Albany 48, North Bend 44, Churchill 32, Lebanon 29, Ashland 15.5, Crater 14, Pendleton 12, Hillsboro 8, North Eugene 8, Silverton 8, Hood River Valley 7, Corvallis 7, Crescent Valley 6, Scappoose 6, South Albany 4, Parkrose 4, Redmond 2.
200 Medley Relay — 1, Springfield, 1:40.75; 2, North Bend, 1:42.03; 3, Churchill, 1:43.30; 4, West Albany, 1:43.33; 5, Ashland, 1:44.06; 6, South Albany, 1:45.97.
200 Freestyle — 1, Kieran Van Horsen, West Albany, 1:48.62. 2, Nico Barbafiera, Lebanon, 1:48.63. 3, Hunter Watkins, Crescent Valley, 1:49.20. 4, Kenneth Shepherd, North Bend, 1:49.61. 5, Nathaniel Gordy, Springfield, 1:50.88. 6, Davis Wingard, Churchill, 1:53.59.
200 Individual Medley — 1, Ryan Barnard, Pendleton, 1:57.93. 2, Nic Ashland, Corvallis, 1:59.39. 3, Jonathan Yordy, Lebanon, 2:01.31. 4, Gavyn Tatge, North Bend, 2:04.58. 5, Zachary Holt, North Bend, 2:04.59. 6, Nathaniel Young, South Albany, 2:05.96.
50 Freestyle — 1, Charley Page-Jones, Churchill, 21.60. 2, Elijah Dapkus, Springfield, 21.78. 3, Chad Klaas, Hood River Valle, 22.12. 4, Will Blair, Scappoose, 22.32. 5, Calvin Haynes, Parkrose, 22.82. 6, Joab Keeney, North Eugene, 22.90.
100 Butterfly — 1, Charley Page-Jones, Churchill, 50.98. 2, Diego Reyes, Springfield, 51.23. 3, Nathan Claxton, Hillsboro, 52.09. 4, Chad Klaas, Hood River Valle, 52.43. 5, Calvin Haynes, Parkrose, 54.77. 6, Joab Keeney, North Eugene, 55.61.
100 Freestyle — 1, Elijah Dapkus, Springfield, 48.36. 2, Chris Frownfelter, Ashland, 48.42. 3, Kieran Van Horsen, West Albany, 49.31. 4, Nico Barbafiera, Lebanon, 49.58. 5, Ryan Konop, Redmond, 50.18. 6, Will Blair, Scappoose, 50.40.
500 Freestyle — 1, Marcus Reyes-Gentry, Crater, 4:42.70. 2, Finn Conaway, Churchill, 4:57.09. 3, Ian Kerr, Springfield, 4:57.29. 4, Dylan Hayes, West Albany, 4:59.61. 5, Nic Ashland, Corvallis, 5:02.43. 6, Nathaniel Gordy, Springfield, 5:03.07.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1, West Albany, 1:30.21; 2, Lebanon, 1:31.23; 3, Silvefrton, 1:31.95; 4, North Eugene, 1:32.00; 5, North Bend (Gavyn Tatge, Mavrick Macalino, Craig Hoefs, Kenneth Shepherd), 1:32.01; 6, Scappoose, 1:33.00.
100 Backstroke — 1, Marcus Reyes-Gentry, Crater, 51.76. 2, Chris Frownfelter, Ashland, 54.31. 2, Nathan Claxton, Hillsboro, 54.31. 4, Gavyn Tatge, North Bend, 54.34. 5, Logan Lampe, North Bend, 56.27. 6, Drew Charley, Lebanon, 58.34.
100 Breaststroke — 1, Diego Reyes, Springfield, 57.07. 2, Ryan Barnard, Pendleton, 58.47. 3, Craig Hoefs, North Bend, 1:00.56. 4, Zachary Holt, North Bend, 1:00.78. 5, Brayden Smith, Crescent Valley, 1:02.47. 6, Nathaniel Young, South Albany, 1:02.70.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1, West Albay, 3:19.39; 2, North Bend (Mavrick Macalino, Kenneth Shepherd, Gavyn Tatge, Craig Hoefs), 3:20.63; 3, Springfield, 3:21.20; 4, Lebanon, 3:21.94; 5, Churchill, 3:22.70; 6, Ashland, 3:23.22.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Crescent Valley 79, West Albany 49, North Bend 41, Churchill 31, Springfield 28, Silverton 25, Wilsonville 15, Hood River Valley 12, North Salem 9, Lebanon 6, Hillsboro 5, Willamette 4, North Eugene 3, Thurston 1.
200 Medley Relay — 1, Crescent Valley, 1:51.03; 2, West Albany, 1:52.81; 3, Churchill, 1:52.90; 4, North Bend (Annika Strasman, Makenna Roberts, Natalie Cheal, Bella Jones), 1:54.00; 5, Silverton, 1:54.48; 6, Wilsonville, 1:56.86.
200 Freestyle — 1, Paula Lomonaco, Crescent Valley, 1:56.15. 2, Bella Jones, North Bend, 2:00.50. 3, Allie Bates, West Albany, 2:04.84. 4, Elizabeth Beck, Lebanon, 2:05.59. 5, M'Kenzie Drill, Crescent Valley, 2:07.23. 6, Whitney Murray, Thurston, 2:09.85.
200 Individual Medley — 1, Sarah Cordier, Crescent Valley, 2:10.57. 2, Morning Ped, North Salem, 2:11.29. 3, Natalie Cheal, North Bend, 2:15.25. 4, Helen Keeney, North Eugene, 2:17.15. 5, Natalie Baas, West Albany, 2:21.45. 6, Sarah Karr, Springfield, 2:22.19.
50 Freestyle — 1, Bailey Dickerson, West Albany, 25.19. 2, Rena French, Hillsboro, 25.43. 3, Olivia Greene, Springfield, 25.68. 4, Marie Tolmachoff, Silverton, 25.75. 5, Taylor Kelley, West Albany, 25.89. 6, Maddie Broyhill, Silverton, 26.18.
100 Butterfly — 1, Francesca Criscione, Crescent Valley, 57.98. 2, Abby Maoz, Wilsonville, 59.10. 3, Kylie Taylor, Churchill, 1:00.05. 4, Natalie Cheal, North Bend, 1:00.13. 5, Sarah Arpag, Hood River Valle, 1:00.44. 6, Bella Jones, North Bend, 1:01.01.
100 Freestyle — 1, Paula Lomonaco, Crescent Valley, 53.62. 2, Olivia Greene, Springfield, 55.11. 3, Alanah Erickson, Churchill, 56.59. 4, Faith Ocheskey, Hood River Valle, 56.76. 5, Taylor Kelley, West Albany, 57.10. 6, Maggie Kelley, Silverton, 57.27.
500 Freestyle — 1, Francesca Criscione, Crescent Valley, 5:02.57. 2, Sarah Cordier, Crescent Valley, 5:14.29. 3, Mckenzie Galloway, Springfield, 5:28.69. 4, Elizabeth Beck, Lebanon, 5:29.63. 5, Makenna Roberts, North Bend, 5:32.95. 6, Riley Lawler, Wilsonville, 5:41.72.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1, West Albany, 1:42.94; 2, Crescent Valley, 1:43.44; 3, Silverton, 1:43.51; 4, Springfield, 1:45.74; 5, Willamette, 1:47.07; 6, North Bend (Makenna Roberts, Madison Trenner, Angie Allman, Helen Witharm), 1:48.40.
100 Backstroke — 1, Kylie Taylor, Churchill, 57.42. 2, Bailey Dickerson, West Albany, 58.54. 3, Annika Strasman, North Bend, 1:02.57. 4, Sarah Arpag, Hood River Valley, 1:02.82. 5, M'Kenzie Drill, Crescent Valley, 1:03.93. 6, Samantha Zurcher, Silverton, 1:04.10.
100 Breaststroke — 1, Abby Maoz, Wilsonville, 1:04.29. 2, Marie Tolmachoff, Silverton, 1:07.67. 3, Morning Ped, North Salem, 1:07.79. 4, Natalie Baas, West Albany, 1:11.69. 5, Mckenzie Galloway, Springfield, 1:11.77. 6, Lauren Cordier, Crescent Valley, 1:13.56.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1, North Bend (Annika Strasman, Helen Witharm, Natalie Cheal, Bella Jones), 3:46.60; 2, Crescent, 3:46.63; 3, Churchill, 3:48.53; 4, Springfield, 3:49.75; 5, Hood River Valley, 3:53.92; 6, Silverton, 3:54.81.