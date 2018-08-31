<h2>FOOTBALL

North Bend 23, Marshfield 21

North Bend;13;0;7;3;—;23

Marshfield;0;7;7;7;—;21

Scoring Summary: 

NB: Coleman Compton 1 run (Nathan Monohon kick)

NB: Divenson Willis 56 run (run failed)

Mar: Cory Stover 15 pass from Grant Woolsey (Arturo Ledesma kick)

Mar: Stover 15 fumble return (Ledesma kick)

NB:  Jonathan Chilcote 34 pass from Compton (Monohon kick)

Mar: Jacob Carpenter 5 pass from Woolsey (Ledesma kick)

NB: Monohon 21 field goal

Team Statistics

;NB;Mar

First Downs;16;15

Rushes-Yards;44-147;23-70

Passing;111;177

Comp-Att-Int;8-15-0;14-28-1

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;8-75;16-124

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—NB: Divenson Willis 20-112, Coleman Compton 17-29, Jake Posey 7-6. MAR: Grant Woosley 14-27-177, Josiah Niblett 0-1-0. 

PASSING—NB: Coleman Compton 8-15-111. MAR: Devin Benson 9-52, Sirus Robie 6-23, Tev'n Woods 2-11, Grant Woolsey 5-(minus 8), Josiah Niblett 1-(minus 8). 

RECEIVING—NB: Jonathan Chilcote 4-73, Jakob Rudolfs 2-11, Hunter Bierce 1-20, Bridger Holmes 1-7. MAR: Cory Stover 5-103, Tev'n Woods 3-35, Jacob Carpenter 3-7, Josiah Niblett 2-22, Sirus Robie 1-10. 

Coquille 12, Oakland 6

Coquille;0;0;6;6;—;12

Oakland;6;0;0;0;—;6

Scoring Summary: 

Oak: Corbin Picknell 20 run (kick blocked)

Coq: Caiden Yates 20 run (run failed)

Coq: Yates 3 run (run failed)

Glide 13, Bandon 0

Bandon;0;0;0;0;—;0

Glide;0;7;6;0;—;13

Scoring Summary: 

Gli: Zach Holland 15 run (Holland kick)

Gli: Wyatt Estrada 14 run (pass failed)

Rogue River 60, Myrtle Point 6

RR;41; 6; 6; 7;—;60

MP;0; 0; 6; 0;—;6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scoring Summary

RR: Carsen Smith 25 run (Dylan Houser run)

RR: Derek Nelson 30 run (Diego Agosto pass from Nelson)

RR: Mark Bandy 16 pass from Nelson (pass fail)

RR: Agosto 25 interception return (kick fail)

RR: Smith 92 run (Tristen Spaeth kick good)

RR: Bandy 2 run (kick fail)

RR: William Deckard 1 pass from Kaleb Garwood (pass fail)

MP: Tyler Huerta 15 run (run fail)

RR: Bandy 1 run (run fail)

RR: Agosto 55 run (Spaeth kick good)

<h2>Around the State

Clackamas 7, Iolani, Hawaii 0

Crane 44, Camas Valley 30

Joseph 80, Huntington 0

Mazama 33, Ontario 7

Notus, Idaho 58, Pine Eagle 12

South Wasco County 46, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 0

Vale 46, Parma, Idaho 6

0
0
0
0
0