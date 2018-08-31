<h2>FOOTBALL
North Bend 23, Marshfield 21
North Bend;13;0;7;3;—;23
Marshfield;0;7;7;7;—;21
Scoring Summary:
NB: Coleman Compton 1 run (Nathan Monohon kick)
NB: Divenson Willis 56 run (run failed)
Mar: Cory Stover 15 pass from Grant Woolsey (Arturo Ledesma kick)
Mar: Stover 15 fumble return (Ledesma kick)
NB: Jonathan Chilcote 34 pass from Compton (Monohon kick)
Mar: Jacob Carpenter 5 pass from Woolsey (Ledesma kick)
NB: Monohon 21 field goal
Team Statistics
;NB;Mar
First Downs;16;15
Rushes-Yards;44-147;23-70
Passing;111;177
Comp-Att-Int;8-15-0;14-28-1
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;8-75;16-124
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—NB: Divenson Willis 20-112, Coleman Compton 17-29, Jake Posey 7-6. MAR: Grant Woosley 14-27-177, Josiah Niblett 0-1-0.
PASSING—NB: Coleman Compton 8-15-111. MAR: Devin Benson 9-52, Sirus Robie 6-23, Tev'n Woods 2-11, Grant Woolsey 5-(minus 8), Josiah Niblett 1-(minus 8).
RECEIVING—NB: Jonathan Chilcote 4-73, Jakob Rudolfs 2-11, Hunter Bierce 1-20, Bridger Holmes 1-7. MAR: Cory Stover 5-103, Tev'n Woods 3-35, Jacob Carpenter 3-7, Josiah Niblett 2-22, Sirus Robie 1-10.
Coquille 12, Oakland 6
Coquille;0;0;6;6;—;12
Oakland;6;0;0;0;—;6
Scoring Summary:
Oak: Corbin Picknell 20 run (kick blocked)
Coq: Caiden Yates 20 run (run failed)
Coq: Yates 3 run (run failed)
Glide 13, Bandon 0
Bandon;0;0;0;0;—;0
Glide;0;7;6;0;—;13
Scoring Summary:
Gli: Zach Holland 15 run (Holland kick)
Gli: Wyatt Estrada 14 run (pass failed)
Rogue River 60, Myrtle Point 6
RR;41; 6; 6; 7;—;60
MP;0; 0; 6; 0;—;6
Scoring Summary
RR: Carsen Smith 25 run (Dylan Houser run)
RR: Derek Nelson 30 run (Diego Agosto pass from Nelson)
RR: Mark Bandy 16 pass from Nelson (pass fail)
RR: Agosto 25 interception return (kick fail)
RR: Smith 92 run (Tristen Spaeth kick good)
RR: Bandy 2 run (kick fail)
RR: William Deckard 1 pass from Kaleb Garwood (pass fail)
MP: Tyler Huerta 15 run (run fail)
RR: Bandy 1 run (run fail)
RR: Agosto 55 run (Spaeth kick good)
<h2>Around the State
Clackamas 7, Iolani, Hawaii 0
Crane 44, Camas Valley 30
Joseph 80, Huntington 0
Mazama 33, Ontario 7
Notus, Idaho 58, Pine Eagle 12
South Wasco County 46, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 0
Vale 46, Parma, Idaho 6