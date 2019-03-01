<h2>BASKETBALL
BOYS
Class 4A Playoffs
Marshfield 42, Gladstone 35
Gladstone;4;9;12;10;—;35
Marshfield;7;11;6;18;—;42
GLADSTONE (35): Thomas Tacha 9, Jeremy DeVoe 8, Jude Ashpole 6, Drew Pulsipher 6, Jackson Simmons 4, Matthew Lehrbach 2, Spencer Boyd, Logan Broomfield, Ethan Bulisco, Ben Hill, Michael Kuhn.
MARSHFIELD (42): Mason Ainsworth 10, Grant Woolsey 10, Grant Webster 9, Jordy Miles 8, Cory Stover 5, Jacob Carpenter, Pierce Davidson, Landon Ginn-Forsberg, River Ginn-Forsberg, Chase Howerton, Erasto Jimenez, Dom Montiel.
GIRLS
Class 2A State Tournament
Coquille 41, Kennedy 35, OT
Coquille;10;10;7;4;10;—;41
Kennedy;6;8;8;9;4;—;35
COQUILLE (26-1): Morgan Baird 8-19 3-5 20; Abbey Dieu 2-5 6-12 10; Drew Wilson 1-3 3-4 5; Carlee GeDeros 2-6 0-1 4; Mia Ruiz 0-1 2-4 2; Saige Gallino 0-0 0-0 0; Haley Van Pelt 0-0 0-0 0; Maya Salazar 0-0 0-0 0; Halle Layton 0-4 0-0 0; Raeleeann Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-38 14-26 41.
KENNEDY (27-1): Hailey Arritola 4-10 1-2 11; Sophia Carley 4-8 0-1 8; Kalyssa Kleinschmit 2-8 3-3 7; Ellie Cantu 1-13 5-6 7; Reese Hall 1-1 0-0 2; Grace Schaecher 0-0 0-0 0; Rylie Newton 0-0 0-0 0; Clarissa Traeger 0-4 0-0 0; Elise Suing 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 12-47 9-12 35.