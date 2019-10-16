<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;W-L

Crater;12-2

North Eugene;9-2

Thurston;9-3

Ashland;7-3

North Bend;7-5

Churchill;3-7

Willamette;3-9

Springfield;2-10

Eagle Point;0-11

Tuesday’s Scores

North Bend d. Eagle Point, 25-7, 20-25, 25-11, 25-11

Thurston d. North Eugene, 23-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20, 16-14

Crater d. Willamette, 25-9, 25-18, 25-8

Springfield at Ashland

Sky-Em League

;W-L

Junction City;8-0

Cottage Grove;6-2

Marist Catholic;3-5

Marshfield;4-4

Siuslaw;3-5

Elmira;0-8

Tuesday’s Scores

Marshfield d. Siuslaw, 23-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-13, 15-11

Junction City d. Marist Catholic, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15

Cottage Grove d. Elmira, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16

Sunset Conference

;W-L

Coquille;8-1

Reedsport;8-2

Toledo;7-3

Bandon;4;5

Myrtle Point;4-5

Waldport;2-7

Gold Beach;0-10

Monday’s Score

Toledo d. Coquille, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17

Tuesday’s Scores

Reedsport d. Bandon, 26-24, 25-12, 25-12

Toledo d. Myrtle Point, 25-10, 25-15, 25-12

Waldport d. Gold Beach, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8

Skyline League

North Division

;W-L

Days Creek;13-0

North Douglas;12-1

Elkton;8-5

UVC;4-9

Yoncalla;4-9

South Division

;W-L

Camas Valley;11-3

Riddle;8-5

Powers;7-7

New Hope;5-9

Pacific;2-12

Glendale;0-14

Tuesday’s Scores

Pacific d. Glendale, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19

Camas Valley d. Powers, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Yoncalla d. UVC, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15

Days Creek d. Elkton, 25-7, 25-16, 25-13

<h2>SOCCER

Midwestern League Girls

;W;L;T;Pts

North Eugene;4;0;1;13

Willamette;3;0;2;11

Thurston;3;2;1;10

Churchill;3;1;0;9

Springfield;2;2;1;7

Ashland;2;3;0;6

North Bend;2;3;0;6

Crater;1;3;1;4

Eagle Point;0;6;0;0

Tuesday’s Scores

Thurston 1, North Bend 0

Crater 6, Eagle Point 0

Willamette 0, North Eugene 0

Churchill 3, Springfield 2

Midwestern League Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Ashland;4;0;1;13

Eagle Point;3;1;1;10

Churchill;3;0;1;10

Willamette;3;1;1;10

Springfield;3;2;0;9

North Eugene;1;2;2;5

North Bend;0;3;2;2

Thurston;0;4;2;2

Crater;0;4;0;0

Tuesday’s Score

North Bend 1, Thurston 1

Willamette 6, North Eugene 1

Churchill 2, Springfield 1

Sky-Em League

;W;L;T;Pts

Marist Catholic;5;0;0;15

Cottage Grove;5;1;0;12

Elmira;2;3;0;6

Marshfield;1;4;1;4

Junction City;0;5;1;1

Tuesday’s Scores

Marshfield 0, Junction City 0

Cottage Grove 7, Marshfield 0

Sky-Em League Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Marist Catholic;5;0;0;15

Cottage Grove;4;2;0;12

Marshfield;3;3;0;9

Junction City;2;4;0;6

Elmira;0;5;0;0

Monday’s Score

Marist Catholic 4, Cottage Grove 0

Tuesday’s Scores

Marshfield 4, Junction City 0

Cottage Grove 3, Elmira 1

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Brookings-Harbor;10;0;0;30

UVC;8;2;0;24

Sutherlin;7;3;0;21

Coquille;5;5;0;15

Douglas;3;5;2;11

Glide;3;6;1;10

South Umpqua;1;8;1;4

Gold Beach;1;9;0;3

Monday’s Scores

Coquille 3, Sutherlin 2

UVC 6, Gold Beach 0

Tuesday’s Scores

Brookings-Harbor 9, Glide 0

Douglas 3, South Umpqua 3

