<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;W-L
Crater;12-2
North Eugene;9-2
Thurston;9-3
Ashland;7-3
North Bend;7-5
Churchill;3-7
Willamette;3-9
Springfield;2-10
Eagle Point;0-11
Tuesday’s Scores
North Bend d. Eagle Point, 25-7, 20-25, 25-11, 25-11
Thurston d. North Eugene, 23-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20, 16-14
Crater d. Willamette, 25-9, 25-18, 25-8
Springfield at Ashland
Sky-Em League
;W-L
Junction City;8-0
Cottage Grove;6-2
Marist Catholic;3-5
Marshfield;4-4
Siuslaw;3-5
Elmira;0-8
Tuesday’s Scores
Marshfield d. Siuslaw, 23-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-13, 15-11
Junction City d. Marist Catholic, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15
Cottage Grove d. Elmira, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16
Sunset Conference
;W-L
Coquille;8-1
Reedsport;8-2
Toledo;7-3
Bandon;4;5
Myrtle Point;4-5
Waldport;2-7
Gold Beach;0-10
Monday’s Score
Toledo d. Coquille, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17
Tuesday’s Scores
Reedsport d. Bandon, 26-24, 25-12, 25-12
Toledo d. Myrtle Point, 25-10, 25-15, 25-12
Waldport d. Gold Beach, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8
Skyline League
North Division
;W-L
Days Creek;13-0
North Douglas;12-1
Elkton;8-5
UVC;4-9
Yoncalla;4-9
South Division
;W-L
Camas Valley;11-3
Riddle;8-5
Powers;7-7
New Hope;5-9
Pacific;2-12
Glendale;0-14
Tuesday’s Scores
Pacific d. Glendale, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19
Camas Valley d. Powers, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16
Yoncalla d. UVC, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15
Days Creek d. Elkton, 25-7, 25-16, 25-13
<h2>SOCCER
Midwestern League Girls
;W;L;T;Pts
North Eugene;4;0;1;13
Willamette;3;0;2;11
Thurston;3;2;1;10
Churchill;3;1;0;9
Springfield;2;2;1;7
Ashland;2;3;0;6
North Bend;2;3;0;6
Crater;1;3;1;4
Eagle Point;0;6;0;0
Tuesday’s Scores
Thurston 1, North Bend 0
Crater 6, Eagle Point 0
Willamette 0, North Eugene 0
Churchill 3, Springfield 2
Midwestern League Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Ashland;4;0;1;13
Eagle Point;3;1;1;10
Churchill;3;0;1;10
Willamette;3;1;1;10
Springfield;3;2;0;9
North Eugene;1;2;2;5
North Bend;0;3;2;2
Thurston;0;4;2;2
Crater;0;4;0;0
Tuesday’s Score
North Bend 1, Thurston 1
Willamette 6, North Eugene 1
Churchill 2, Springfield 1
Sky-Em League
;W;L;T;Pts
Marist Catholic;5;0;0;15
Cottage Grove;5;1;0;12
Elmira;2;3;0;6
Marshfield;1;4;1;4
Junction City;0;5;1;1
Tuesday’s Scores
Marshfield 0, Junction City 0
Cottage Grove 7, Marshfield 0
Sky-Em League Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Marist Catholic;5;0;0;15
Cottage Grove;4;2;0;12
Marshfield;3;3;0;9
Junction City;2;4;0;6
Elmira;0;5;0;0
Monday’s Score
Marist Catholic 4, Cottage Grove 0
Tuesday’s Scores
Marshfield 4, Junction City 0
Cottage Grove 3, Elmira 1
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Brookings-Harbor;10;0;0;30
UVC;8;2;0;24
Sutherlin;7;3;0;21
Coquille;5;5;0;15
Douglas;3;5;2;11
Glide;3;6;1;10
South Umpqua;1;8;1;4
Gold Beach;1;9;0;3
Monday’s Scores
Coquille 3, Sutherlin 2
UVC 6, Gold Beach 0
Tuesday’s Scores
Brookings-Harbor 9, Glide 0
Douglas 3, South Umpqua 3