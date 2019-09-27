<h2>FOOTBALL

Sky-Em League

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Marist Catholic;1-0;3-1

Marshfield;1-0;2-2

Junction City;0-0;0-4

Cottage Grove;0-1;0-4

Elmira;0-1;1-3

Friday’s Scores

Marshfield 78, Cottage Grove 29

Marist Catholic 53, Elmira 19

North Valley 27, Junction City 14

Marshfield 78, Cottage Grove 29

Marshfield;21;28;16;13;—;78

Cottage Grove;0;21;0;8;—;29

Scoring Summary: 

Mar: Ezra Waterman 44 pass from Dom Montiel (run failed)

Mar: Josiah Niblett 14 run (Noah Niblett run)

Mar: Josiah Niblett 50 run (Arturo Ledesma kick)

Mar: Josiah Niblett 17 run (Ledesma kick)

Mar: Joey Ward 9 run (Ledesma kick)

CG: Daetrayl Berry 42 run (Jeremiah West kick)

Mar: Josiah Niblett 20 run (Ledesma kick)

CG: Jacob Dunn 61 pass from Joey Spink (West kick)

Mar: Waterman 1 run (Ledesma kick)

CG: Dunn 11 pass from Spink (West kick)

Mar: Noah Niblett 6 pass from Montiel (Ledesma kick)

Mar: Waterman 50 pass from Montiel. (Ledesma kick)

Mar: safety — high snap on Cottage Grove punt

CG: Dunn 13 pass from Spink (Dunn pass from Spink)

Mar: Sam Grayson 65 yard pass from Noah Niblett (Ledesma kick)

Mar: N. Niblett 1 run (Kick failed)

Nonleague

Crater 66, North Bend 28

Crater;21;14;14;7;—;66

North Bend;7;7;7;7;—;28

Scoring Summary

NB: Coleman Compton 32 pass from Ian Spalding (Adam Wood kick)

Cra: Gavin Acrey 5 run (Trever Davis kick)

Cra: Acrey 16 run (Davis kick)

Cra: Robert Amoson 2 fumble return (Davis kick)

Cra: Trevor Jaasko 5 pass from Davis (Davis kick)

NB: Garrison Mateski 39 pass from Spalding (Wood kick)

Cra: Davis 40 field goal

Cra: Acrey 47 interception return (Davis kick)

Cra: Chase Sherer 31 pass from Davis (Davis kick)

Cra: Sherer 36 pass from Davis (Davis kick)

Cra: Dawson Douglas 11 pass from Davis (Davis kick)

NB: Maddux Mateski 28 pass from Spalding (Wood kick)

Cra: Angel Perez 8 run (Davis kick)

NB: Compton 23 pass from Spalding (Wood kick)

Team Statistics

;Cra;NB

First Downs;17;17

Rushes-Yards;36-188;25-26

Passing;202;211

Comp-Att-Int;13-24-1;18-34-2

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-2

Penalties-Yards;10-104;6-20

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Cra: Gavin Acrey 11-80, Cameron Kramer 7-46, Brady Brock 3-21, Angel Perez 4-17, Tyler McIntosh 1-11, Blaek Easton 1-5, Robert Amoson 1-4, Dawson Douglas 1-3, Trever Davis 5-2, Ryken deVillenueve 1-0, Team 1-(minus 1). NB: Jake Posey 5-23, Divenson Willis 8-21, Ian Spalding 11-0, Team 1-(minus 18), 

PASSING—Cra: Trever Davis 11-21-196, Blake Easton 2-3-8. NB: Ian Spalding 18-34-211. 

RECEIVING—Cra: Chase Sherer 4-91, Dawson Douglas 4-48, Trevor Jaasko 2-36, Gavin Acrey 2-18, Brady Easton 1-2. NB: Coleman Compton 7-84, Bridger Holmes 5-39, Maddux Mateski 2-41, Divenson Willis 2-2, Garrison Mateski 1-39, Jake Posey 1-6. 

Amity 54, Coquille 22

Coquille;8;8;6;0;—;22

Amity;16;8;16;14;—;54

Scoring Summary: 

Ami: Cody Dyche 2 run (Dyche run)

Ami: Dyche 14 run (Cameron Weigart run)

Coq: Ean Smith 47 run (Caiden Yates run)

Ami: Russel Brown 10 run (Brown run)

Coq: Caiden Yates 24 run (Caiden Yates run)

Ami: Dylan Nyseth 6 run (Nyseth run)

Coq: Gunner Yates 21 run (run failed)

Ami: Brown 8 run (Brown run)

Ami: Josh Wart 15 pass from Keenan Graham (Cody Dyche run)

Ami: Nyseth 6 run (kick failed)

Reedsport 20, Illinois Valley 2

Illinois Valley;0;0;0;2;—;2

Reedsport;2;0;12;6;—;20

Scoring Summary: 

Ree: Safety, Justin Cassaro tackled ball carrier in end zone

Ree: Miguel Valezquez 46 run (run faield)

Ree: Alex Carson 5 run (run failed)

IV: Safety blocked punt out of end zone

Ree: Kaileb Pickett 1 run (run failed)

Bandon 42, Creswell 13

Creswell;6;7;0;0;—;13

Bandon;0;14;22;6;—;42

Scoring Summary: 

Cre: TD, info not available

Ban: Reef Berry 31 pass form Braydon Freitag (run vailed)

Cre: TD, info not available

Ban: Coby Smith 54 pass from Freitag (conversion good)

Ban: Berry 54 run (run failed)

Ban: Freitag 21 run (Tyler Tullos run)

Ban: Berry 66 run (Tullos run)

Ban: Shaun White 44 run (run failed)

Around the State

Class 6A

Grant 66, Roosevelt 30

Jefferson 58, Madison 0

Aloha 42, Jesuit 41, OT

Beaverton 48, Westveiw 12

West Linn at Lakeridge

South Salem at Sprague

Tigard 31, Lake Oswego 7

North Medford 38, Mountain View 7

South Medford 21, McMinnville 7

Bend 28, Roseburg 14

David Douglas 34, Glencoe 21

Hudson’s Bay 33, Franklin 14

Central Catholic 35, Sherwood 29

Mountainside 56, Reynolds 7

Southridge 56, Grants Pass 36

Liberty 42, Oregon City 33

Century 33, Centennial 14

Sheldon 28, West Salem 14

Newberg 41, Canby 14

Sandy at Gresham

Summit 51, Lincoln 22

Barlow at McNary

Tumwater 35, Clackamas 19

Tualatin 49, Sunset 27

Class 5A

Crater 66, North Bend 28

Ashland 33, Redmond 7

Ridgeview 36, Churchill 28

Thurston 50, Eagle Point 7

South Eugene 50, Springfield 7

Willamette at North Eugene

Pendleton 32, Scappoose 14

Wilsonville 30, Hillsboro 26

St. Helens 56, Wilson 49

Milwaukie at Parkrose

Putnam at La Salle Prep

Forest Grove at Cleveland

West Albany 49, South Albany 0

McKay 42, Lebanon 41

Dallas 52, Corvallis 14

Crescent Valley 33, Central 14

North Salem at Silverton

Class 4A

Marshfield 78, Cottage Grove 29

Marist Catholic 53, Elmira 19

North Valley 27, Junction City 14

Banks 31, Tillamook 7

Seaside 8, Astoria 0

Valley Catholic 49, Molalla 21

The Dalles 24, Crook County 15

North Marion 28, Woodburn 7

Gladstone 23, Estacada 20

Sisters 32, Sweet Home 8

Newport 26, Philomath 3

Cascade at Stayton

Mazama 45, Phoenix 0

Henley 35, Klamath Union 6

Baker at Ontario

La Grande 43, Clatskanie 0

Class 3A

Amity 54, Coquille 22

St. Mary’s 56, Gold Beach 6

Harrisburg 28, Douglas 12

Sutherlin 66, South Umpqua 21

Burns 49, Lost River 6

Madras 39, Dayton 12

Rainier 14, Corbett 0

Nyssa 48, Payette 0

Santiam Christian 51, Blanchet Catholic 15

Umatilla 6, Grant Union 0

Hidden Valley 64, Salem Academy 0

Yamhill-Carlton 57, Taft 6

Monroe 49, Willamina 8

Gooding 41, Vale 14

Stevenson 21, Irrigon 7

Cascade Christian 44, Pleasant Hill 0

La Pine 34, Rogue River 20

Scio at Regis

Class 2A

Reedsport 20, Illinois Valley 2

Bandon 42, Creswell 13

Toledo 46, Central Linn 21

Oakland 39, Glide 14

Portland Christian 3, Vernonia 0, 3 OT

Knappa 32, Warrenton 23

Neah-Kah-Nie 26, Nestucca 24

Kennedy 23, Sheridan 6

Santiam 36, Gervais 8

Gaston 22, Jefferson 0

Culver 20, Weston-McEwen 0

Heppner 27, Colfax 0

Kings Way Christian 67, Riverside 0

Class 1A (8-man)

Camas Valley 66, Days Creek 14

Glendale 60, Riddle 54, 3 OT

Bonanza d. Prospect by forfeit

Hosanna Christian 52, Triad 6

North Lake at Chiloquin

Perrydale 50, Siletz Valley 18

St. Paul 60, Mohawk 0

Falls City 44, Waldport 38, 3OT

Mapleton 52, Elkton 6

Yonvalla 67, Oakridge 44

Lowell 72, North Douglas 30

Dufur 48, Enterprise 8

Elgin 62, Powder Valley 32

Adrian/Jordan Valley 60, Wallowa 6

Crane 60, Pine Eagle 6

Imbler 50, Cove 6

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 44, DeSales 0

Ione/Arlington 50, Cambridge 20

Class 1A (6-Man)

Eddyville 38, Jewell 26

Gilchrist 54, McKenzie 50

Alsea at Crow

South Wasco County 51, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 0

Prairie City/Burnt River 55, Huntington/Harper 24

Echo 57, Sherman/Condon 24

<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Midwestern League

;W-L

North Eugene;8-0

Crater;5-1

Thurston;4-1

Ashland;4-2

North Bend;4-4

Churchill;2-5

Willamette;1-5

Eagle Point;0-5

Springfield;0-5

Thursday’s Scores

Crater d. North Bend, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13

Thurston d. Willamette, 25-9, 25-23, 25-15

Sky-Em League

;W-L

Cottage Grove;3-0

Junction City;3-0

Marist Catholic;1-2

Marshfield;1-2

Siuslaw;1-2

Elmira;0-3

Thursday’s Scores

Marshfield d. Siuslaw, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13

Junction City d. Marist Catholic, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18

Cottage Grove d. Elmira, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9

Sunset Conference

;W-L

Coquille;4-0

Reedsport;3-1

Toledo;3-1

Bandon;3;2

Myrtle Point;2-3

Waldport;1-3

Gold Beach;0-5

Thursday’s Scores

Coquille d. Bandon, 25-11, 25-8, 25-23

Myrtle Point d. Waldport, 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-4

Toledo d. Gold Beach, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Skyline League

North Division

;W-L

Days Creek;6-0

Elkton;7-1

North Douglas;6-1

UVC;2-6

Yoncalla;1-6

South Division

;W-L

Camas Valley;6-1

Powers;4-2

Riddle;4-3

Pacific;1-5

New Hope;1-7

Glendale;0-6

Thursday’s Scores

Powers d. UVC, 17-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-3

North Douglas d. Pacific, 25-18, 25-9, 25-10

Days Creek d. Camas Valley, 25-10, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11

New Hope d. Glendale, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 25-22

Elkton d. Glendale, 25-5, 25-10, 25-6

Elkton d. New Hope, 25-6, 25-12, 25-15

Yoncalla d. Riddle, 17-25, 25-16, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13

<h2>SOCCER

Sky-Em League Girls

;W;L;T;Pts

Cottage Grove;2;0;0;6

Marist Catholic;1;0;0;3

Marshfield;1;1;0;3

Elmira;0;1;0;0

Junction City;0;2;0;0

Thursday’s Scores

Marshfield 1, Junction City 0

Cottage Grove 6, Elmira 0

Sky-Em League Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Cottage Grove;2;0;0;6

Marist Catholic;1;0;0;3

Marshfield;1;1;0;3

Elmira;0;1;0;0

Junction City;0;2;0;0

Thursday’s Scores

Marshfield 4, Junction City 1

Cottage Grove 4, Elmira 0

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys

;W;L;T;Pts

Brookings-Harbor;5;0;0;15

UVC;4;1;0;12

Coquille;3;2;0;9

Sutherlin;3;2;0;9

Douglas;1;3;1;4

Glide;1;3;1;4

Gold Beach;1;4;0;3

South Umpqua;0;5;0;0

Monday’s Score

South Umpqua 6, Gold Beach 2

Thursday’s Scores

Coquille 4, Gold Beach 0

Brookings-Harbor 13, South Umpqua 1

Douglas 0, Glide 0

Friday’s Score

UVC 5, Sutherlin 0

B1:

092819-tw-spt-pirates

092819-tw-spt-bulldogs with PHOTO

092819-tw-spt-soccer with PHOTO

092819-tw-spt-recap (rail)

 

 

B2:

092819-tw-spt-coquille

092819-tw-spt-Thursday

 

Jumps from B1 with PHOTOS

 

 

B3:

092819-tw-spt-track with PHOTO

092819-tw-spt-helpinghand

092819-tw-spt-marathon

 

SCOREBOARD

Header: On The Air

092819-tw-spt-ontheair

Header: Local Schedule

092819-tw-spt-localschedule

Header: High School

092819-tw-spt-prepagate

Header: Baseball

AL Glance (include Thursday and Friday games and Saturday and Sunday schedule)

NL Glance (include Thursday and Friday scores and Saturday and Sunday schedule)

Header: Football

NFL Glance

Header: Auto Racing

092819-tw-spt-nascarlineup

Header: Soccer

MLS Glance

NWSL Glance

Header: Transactions

092819-tw-spt-transactions

 

 

B4:

092819-tw-spt-mlbcapsules with PHOTO

092819-tw-spt-kiingfelix with PHOTO

092819-tw-spt-attendance

092819-tw-spt-pelicans

 

 

B5:

092819-tw-spt-beavers

092819-tw-spt-cal with PHOTO

092819-tw-spt-eagles

 

092819-tw-spt-superbowl

 

 

B6: COMMUNITY SPORTS

092819-tw-spt-preforkids

092819-tw-spt-speedway

092819-tw-spt-youth

092819-tw-spt-nascar with PHOTO (this can run next to speedway, but preforkids should be at the top since it’s local)

092819-tw-spt-qualifying

 

COMMUNITY SCOREBOARD

Header: Running

092819-tw-spt-prerunagate

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0