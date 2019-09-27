<h2>FOOTBALL
Sky-Em League
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Marist Catholic;1-0;3-1
Marshfield;1-0;2-2
Junction City;0-0;0-4
Cottage Grove;0-1;0-4
Elmira;0-1;1-3
Friday’s Scores
Marshfield 78, Cottage Grove 29
Marist Catholic 53, Elmira 19
North Valley 27, Junction City 14
Marshfield;21;28;16;13;—;78
Cottage Grove;0;21;0;8;—;29
Scoring Summary:
Mar: Ezra Waterman 44 pass from Dom Montiel (run failed)
Mar: Josiah Niblett 14 run (Noah Niblett run)
Mar: Josiah Niblett 50 run (Arturo Ledesma kick)
Mar: Josiah Niblett 17 run (Ledesma kick)
Mar: Joey Ward 9 run (Ledesma kick)
CG: Daetrayl Berry 42 run (Jeremiah West kick)
Mar: Josiah Niblett 20 run (Ledesma kick)
CG: Jacob Dunn 61 pass from Joey Spink (West kick)
Mar: Waterman 1 run (Ledesma kick)
CG: Dunn 11 pass from Spink (West kick)
Mar: Noah Niblett 6 pass from Montiel (Ledesma kick)
Mar: Waterman 50 pass from Montiel. (Ledesma kick)
Mar: safety — high snap on Cottage Grove punt
CG: Dunn 13 pass from Spink (Dunn pass from Spink)
Mar: Sam Grayson 65 yard pass from Noah Niblett (Ledesma kick)
Mar: N. Niblett 1 run (Kick failed)
Nonleague
Crater 66, North Bend 28
Crater;21;14;14;7;—;66
North Bend;7;7;7;7;—;28
Scoring Summary
NB: Coleman Compton 32 pass from Ian Spalding (Adam Wood kick)
Cra: Gavin Acrey 5 run (Trever Davis kick)
Cra: Acrey 16 run (Davis kick)
Cra: Robert Amoson 2 fumble return (Davis kick)
Cra: Trevor Jaasko 5 pass from Davis (Davis kick)
NB: Garrison Mateski 39 pass from Spalding (Wood kick)
Cra: Davis 40 field goal
Cra: Acrey 47 interception return (Davis kick)
Cra: Chase Sherer 31 pass from Davis (Davis kick)
Cra: Sherer 36 pass from Davis (Davis kick)
Cra: Dawson Douglas 11 pass from Davis (Davis kick)
NB: Maddux Mateski 28 pass from Spalding (Wood kick)
Cra: Angel Perez 8 run (Davis kick)
NB: Compton 23 pass from Spalding (Wood kick)
Team Statistics
;Cra;NB
First Downs;17;17
Rushes-Yards;36-188;25-26
Passing;202;211
Comp-Att-Int;13-24-1;18-34-2
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-2
Penalties-Yards;10-104;6-20
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Cra: Gavin Acrey 11-80, Cameron Kramer 7-46, Brady Brock 3-21, Angel Perez 4-17, Tyler McIntosh 1-11, Blaek Easton 1-5, Robert Amoson 1-4, Dawson Douglas 1-3, Trever Davis 5-2, Ryken deVillenueve 1-0, Team 1-(minus 1). NB: Jake Posey 5-23, Divenson Willis 8-21, Ian Spalding 11-0, Team 1-(minus 18),
PASSING—Cra: Trever Davis 11-21-196, Blake Easton 2-3-8. NB: Ian Spalding 18-34-211.
RECEIVING—Cra: Chase Sherer 4-91, Dawson Douglas 4-48, Trevor Jaasko 2-36, Gavin Acrey 2-18, Brady Easton 1-2. NB: Coleman Compton 7-84, Bridger Holmes 5-39, Maddux Mateski 2-41, Divenson Willis 2-2, Garrison Mateski 1-39, Jake Posey 1-6.
Amity 54, Coquille 22
Coquille;8;8;6;0;—;22
Amity;16;8;16;14;—;54
Scoring Summary:
Ami: Cody Dyche 2 run (Dyche run)
Ami: Dyche 14 run (Cameron Weigart run)
Coq: Ean Smith 47 run (Caiden Yates run)
Ami: Russel Brown 10 run (Brown run)
Coq: Caiden Yates 24 run (Caiden Yates run)
Ami: Dylan Nyseth 6 run (Nyseth run)
Coq: Gunner Yates 21 run (run failed)
Ami: Brown 8 run (Brown run)
Ami: Josh Wart 15 pass from Keenan Graham (Cody Dyche run)
Ami: Nyseth 6 run (kick failed)
Reedsport 20, Illinois Valley 2
Illinois Valley;0;0;0;2;—;2
Reedsport;2;0;12;6;—;20
Scoring Summary:
Ree: Safety, Justin Cassaro tackled ball carrier in end zone
Ree: Miguel Valezquez 46 run (run faield)
Ree: Alex Carson 5 run (run failed)
IV: Safety blocked punt out of end zone
Ree: Kaileb Pickett 1 run (run failed)
Bandon 42, Creswell 13
Creswell;6;7;0;0;—;13
Bandon;0;14;22;6;—;42
Scoring Summary:
Cre: TD, info not available
Ban: Reef Berry 31 pass form Braydon Freitag (run vailed)
Cre: TD, info not available
Ban: Coby Smith 54 pass from Freitag (conversion good)
Ban: Berry 54 run (run failed)
Ban: Freitag 21 run (Tyler Tullos run)
Ban: Berry 66 run (Tullos run)
Ban: Shaun White 44 run (run failed)
Around the State
Class 6A
Grant 66, Roosevelt 30
Jefferson 58, Madison 0
Aloha 42, Jesuit 41, OT
Beaverton 48, Westveiw 12
West Linn at Lakeridge
South Salem at Sprague
Tigard 31, Lake Oswego 7
North Medford 38, Mountain View 7
South Medford 21, McMinnville 7
Bend 28, Roseburg 14
David Douglas 34, Glencoe 21
Hudson’s Bay 33, Franklin 14
Central Catholic 35, Sherwood 29
Mountainside 56, Reynolds 7
Southridge 56, Grants Pass 36
Liberty 42, Oregon City 33
Century 33, Centennial 14
Sheldon 28, West Salem 14
Newberg 41, Canby 14
Sandy at Gresham
Summit 51, Lincoln 22
Barlow at McNary
Tumwater 35, Clackamas 19
Tualatin 49, Sunset 27
Class 5A
Ashland 33, Redmond 7
Ridgeview 36, Churchill 28
Thurston 50, Eagle Point 7
South Eugene 50, Springfield 7
Willamette at North Eugene
Pendleton 32, Scappoose 14
Wilsonville 30, Hillsboro 26
St. Helens 56, Wilson 49
Milwaukie at Parkrose
Putnam at La Salle Prep
Forest Grove at Cleveland
West Albany 49, South Albany 0
McKay 42, Lebanon 41
Dallas 52, Corvallis 14
Crescent Valley 33, Central 14
North Salem at Silverton
Class 4A
Marist Catholic 53, Elmira 19
North Valley 27, Junction City 14
Banks 31, Tillamook 7
Seaside 8, Astoria 0
Valley Catholic 49, Molalla 21
The Dalles 24, Crook County 15
North Marion 28, Woodburn 7
Gladstone 23, Estacada 20
Sisters 32, Sweet Home 8
Newport 26, Philomath 3
Cascade at Stayton
Mazama 45, Phoenix 0
Henley 35, Klamath Union 6
Baker at Ontario
La Grande 43, Clatskanie 0
Class 3A
Amity 54, Coquille 22
St. Mary’s 56, Gold Beach 6
Harrisburg 28, Douglas 12
Sutherlin 66, South Umpqua 21
Burns 49, Lost River 6
Madras 39, Dayton 12
Rainier 14, Corbett 0
Nyssa 48, Payette 0
Santiam Christian 51, Blanchet Catholic 15
Umatilla 6, Grant Union 0
Hidden Valley 64, Salem Academy 0
Yamhill-Carlton 57, Taft 6
Monroe 49, Willamina 8
Gooding 41, Vale 14
Stevenson 21, Irrigon 7
Cascade Christian 44, Pleasant Hill 0
La Pine 34, Rogue River 20
Scio at Regis
Class 2A
Reedsport 20, Illinois Valley 2
Bandon 42, Creswell 13
Toledo 46, Central Linn 21
Oakland 39, Glide 14
Portland Christian 3, Vernonia 0, 3 OT
Knappa 32, Warrenton 23
Neah-Kah-Nie 26, Nestucca 24
Kennedy 23, Sheridan 6
Santiam 36, Gervais 8
Gaston 22, Jefferson 0
Culver 20, Weston-McEwen 0
Heppner 27, Colfax 0
Kings Way Christian 67, Riverside 0
Class 1A (8-man)
Camas Valley 66, Days Creek 14
Glendale 60, Riddle 54, 3 OT
Bonanza d. Prospect by forfeit
Hosanna Christian 52, Triad 6
North Lake at Chiloquin
Perrydale 50, Siletz Valley 18
St. Paul 60, Mohawk 0
Falls City 44, Waldport 38, 3OT
Mapleton 52, Elkton 6
Yonvalla 67, Oakridge 44
Lowell 72, North Douglas 30
Dufur 48, Enterprise 8
Elgin 62, Powder Valley 32
Adrian/Jordan Valley 60, Wallowa 6
Crane 60, Pine Eagle 6
Imbler 50, Cove 6
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 44, DeSales 0
Ione/Arlington 50, Cambridge 20
Class 1A (6-Man)
Eddyville 38, Jewell 26
Gilchrist 54, McKenzie 50
Alsea at Crow
South Wasco County 51, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 0
Prairie City/Burnt River 55, Huntington/Harper 24
Echo 57, Sherman/Condon 24
<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Midwestern League
;W-L
North Eugene;8-0
Crater;5-1
Thurston;4-1
Ashland;4-2
North Bend;4-4
Churchill;2-5
Willamette;1-5
Eagle Point;0-5
Springfield;0-5
Thursday’s Scores
Crater d. North Bend, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13
Thurston d. Willamette, 25-9, 25-23, 25-15
Sky-Em League
;W-L
Cottage Grove;3-0
Junction City;3-0
Marist Catholic;1-2
Marshfield;1-2
Siuslaw;1-2
Elmira;0-3
Thursday’s Scores
Marshfield d. Siuslaw, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13
Junction City d. Marist Catholic, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18
Cottage Grove d. Elmira, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9
Sunset Conference
;W-L
Coquille;4-0
Reedsport;3-1
Toledo;3-1
Bandon;3;2
Myrtle Point;2-3
Waldport;1-3
Gold Beach;0-5
Thursday’s Scores
Coquille d. Bandon, 25-11, 25-8, 25-23
Myrtle Point d. Waldport, 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-4
Toledo d. Gold Beach, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Skyline League
North Division
;W-L
Days Creek;6-0
Elkton;7-1
North Douglas;6-1
UVC;2-6
Yoncalla;1-6
South Division
;W-L
Camas Valley;6-1
Powers;4-2
Riddle;4-3
Pacific;1-5
New Hope;1-7
Glendale;0-6
Thursday’s Scores
Powers d. UVC, 17-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-3
North Douglas d. Pacific, 25-18, 25-9, 25-10
Days Creek d. Camas Valley, 25-10, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11
New Hope d. Glendale, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 25-22
Elkton d. Glendale, 25-5, 25-10, 25-6
Elkton d. New Hope, 25-6, 25-12, 25-15
Yoncalla d. Riddle, 17-25, 25-16, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13
<h2>SOCCER
Sky-Em League Girls
;W;L;T;Pts
Cottage Grove;2;0;0;6
Marist Catholic;1;0;0;3
Marshfield;1;1;0;3
Elmira;0;1;0;0
Junction City;0;2;0;0
Thursday’s Scores
Marshfield 1, Junction City 0
Cottage Grove 6, Elmira 0
Sky-Em League Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Cottage Grove;2;0;0;6
Marist Catholic;1;0;0;3
Marshfield;1;1;0;3
Elmira;0;1;0;0
Junction City;0;2;0;0
Thursday’s Scores
Marshfield 4, Junction City 1
Cottage Grove 4, Elmira 0
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys
;W;L;T;Pts
Brookings-Harbor;5;0;0;15
UVC;4;1;0;12
Coquille;3;2;0;9
Sutherlin;3;2;0;9
Douglas;1;3;1;4
Glide;1;3;1;4
Gold Beach;1;4;0;3
South Umpqua;0;5;0;0
Monday’s Score
South Umpqua 6, Gold Beach 2
Thursday’s Scores
Coquille 4, Gold Beach 0
Brookings-Harbor 13, South Umpqua 1
Douglas 0, Glide 0
Friday’s Score
UVC 5, Sutherlin 0
