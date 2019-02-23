<h2>BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Class 2A Playoffs
Coquille 54, Union 32
Union;12;5;14;1;—;32
Coquille;10;12;21;11;—;54
UNION (32): Kaylin Nowak 14, Callie Glenn 4, Kaylee Lantis 4, Taylar Daggett 3, Brianna Kohr 3, Kylie Marriott 2, Abriel O’Rielly 1, Audrey Wells 1, Sydney Antoine, Cierra Chastain, Autumn Daggett, Kaitlin Martens.
COQUILLE (54): Drew Wilson 14, Halle Layton 12, Abbey Dieu 8, Morgan Baird 7, Carlee GeDeros 5, Mia Ruiz 4, Saige Gallino 3, Raeleeann Jackson 1, Hailey Combie, Bailey Higgins, Maya Salazar, Haley Van Pelt.
Nonleague
Marshfield 51, Crescent Valley 40
Marshfield;11;16;10;14;—;51
Crescent Valley;6;9;13;12;—;40
MARSHFIELD (51): Tess Garrett 21, Gracie Brugnoli 9, Hailey Browning 8, Kaylin Dea 8, Alex Locati 2, McKayla Myrand 2, Jazmin Chavez 1.
CRESCENT VALLEY (40): Ana McClave 17, Emma Vawter 9, Cali McClave 5, Lexie Garrett 2, Ellie Herber 2, Anna Wilson 2, Hua Wa’a 1, Brooke Plemmons.
<h2>WRESTLING
OSAA-OnPoint State Tournament
Class 4A
Team Scores (top 10 and South Coast): Tillamook 264.5, Sweet Home 241, La Grande 189, Baker 129, Cascade 105.5, Junction City 101.5, Woodburn 96, Phoenix 69, Marshfield 57.5, Henley 56. Also: Siuslaw 6.
Championship Matches
106 — Maura Michel, Cascade, p. Cameron Truesdell, Junction City, 1:29. 113 — Wesley Vasquez, Woodburn, d. Evan Potter, Junction City, 8-7. 120 — Quinton Metcalfe, Tillamook, d. Ezra McIntosh, La Grande, ultimate tiebreaker. 126 — Maximus Tate, Molalla, d. Braden Carson, La Grande, 8-1. 132 — Jackson Royer, Sweet Home, p. Luis Macias, Tillamook, 3:48. 138 — Giovanni Bravo, Woodburn, d. Kane Nixon, Cascade, 12-11. 145 — Noah Thompson, Cascade, d. Robbie Yunke, Sweet Home, 13-2. 152 — Travis Thorpe, Sweet Home, d. Boe Baxter, Sweet Home, 9-5. 160 — Parker Robinson, La Grande, d. Hayden McDonald, Sweet Home, 8-2. 170 — Caleb Werner, Tillamook, p. Grayson Livingston, La Grande, 1:06. 182 — Fabian Niemi, Tillamook, d. Nich James, Sweet Home, 20-5. 195 — Christopher Woodworth, La Grande, d. Macoy Christman, Cascade, 5-2. 220 — James Ellis, Banks, d. Spencer Gerst, La Grande, 3-0. 285 — Mikey Sierra, Henley, d. Hunter Gotchall, Estacada, 11-3.
Third Place Matches
South Coast Only
120 — Frankie Harlow, Marshfield, d. Johnny Niehaus, Baker, 17-2. 132 — Kody Koumentis, Marshfield, d. Ruben Hernandez, Ontario, 9-2.
Fifth Place Matches
South Coast Only
152 — Tandy Martin, Marshfield, d. Tommy Cruz, Tillamook, 3-2.
Class 2A-1A
Team Scores (top 10 and South Coast): Culver 136, Glide 71, Lowell 66.5, Joseph/Wallowa 59, Pine Eagle 58, Central Linn 57.5, Neah-Kah-Nie 40, Reedsoprt 36.5, Bonanza 35, Rogue River 31. Also: Coquille 26, Myrtle Point 20, Gold Beach 7.
Championship Matches
106 — Chase Butner, Pine Eagle, p. Hagen Johnson, Central Linn, 3:12. 113 — Steven Beckman, Joseph/Wallowa, d. Christian Solomon, Reedsport, 12-0. 120 — Symon Thurman, Lowell, d. Oak Tenold, Bonanza, 9-3. 126 — Lorenzo Vasquez, Culver, p. Eli Carson, Reedsport, 5:33. 132 — Kasey Erwin, Loweoll, d. Zeb Ramsden, Joseph/Wallowa, 4-1. 138 — Lane Downing, Culver, p. Caleb Day, Central Linn, 2:57. 145 — Logan Butcher, Imbler, d. Hunter Augustynovich, Culver, 8-6. 152 — Brody Ballard, Monroe, p. Dylan Julian, Lakeview, 4:40. 160 — Brayden Clayburn, Coquille, d. Seth Butler, Pine Eagle, 13-0. 170 — Zach Holland, Glide, p. Brandon Roe, Pine Eagle, 1:26. 182 — Dyllan Houser, Rogue River, d. Cayden Kangiser, Glide, 5-2. 195 — Cylus Hoke, Culver, p. William Kidwell, Glendale, 3:14. 220 — Tristan Bennett, Neah-Kah-Nie, p. Cole Kennedy-Gooch, Adrian, :50. 285 — Justin Malone, Central Linn, d. Drew Lusco, Grant Union, 2-1.
Third Place Matches
South Coast Only
120 — Tyler Hueta, Myrtle Point, p. Noel Navarro, Culver, 2:00. 126 — Jaxon Blackburn, Union/Cove, d. Clifford Johnson, Myrtle Point, 18-4.
Class 3A
Team Scores (top 10 and South Coast): La Pine 150, Nyssa 141, Harrisburg 134, Willamina 126, Dayton 114, Burns 111, Irrigon 103.5, Scio 95, Rainier 78, Yamhill-Carlton 73. Also: Brookings-Harbor 17.
Championship Matches
106 — Jordan Reyes, Willamina, d. Reily Lisegang, Yamhill-Carlton, 10-2. 113 — Moses Mercier, Willamina, p. Dylan Mann, La Pine, :42. 120 — Gabe Vidlak, Cascade Christian, d. Jose Orozco, La Pine, 18-3. 126 — Chance Hendrickson, Harrisburg, d. Michael Fox, Willamina, 5-3. 132 — Derrik Kerr, La Pine, d. Cody Havniear, Cascade Christian, 16-1. 138 — Jacob Mask, Scio, d. Travis Sherman, Dayton, 7-3. 145 — Titus Rice, Pleasant Hill, d. Lance Vanhoose, Scio, 11-0. 152 — Elijah Cleaver, Nyssa, d. David Katon, Rainier, 7-0. 160 — Asher Ruchti, Pleasant Hill, d. Bryce Anderson, Sutherlin, 10-3. 170 — Dax Bennett, Harrisburg, d. Adam Simpson, Nyssa, 6-4. 182 — Chandler Strauss, Harrisburg, d. Kadin Baker, Douglas, 8-7. 195 — Leithan Briggs, Harrisburg, d. Legin Engle, Dayton, 6-0. 220 — Jose Sanchez, Nyssa, p. Daniel Underwood, La Pine, 1:30. 285 — Blake Larsen, Dayton, d. Jordan Mode, Willamina, 8-2.
Class 5A
Team Scores (top 10): Crescent Valley 187.5, Crook County 186, Dallas 163.5, Thurston 152.5, Crater 119, Lebanon 115, Redmond 103.5, North Salem 89.5, Silverton 88, Hillsboro 77.5.
Championship Matches
106 — Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley, p. Logan Basham, North Salem, 1:08,. 113 — Chance Lamer, Crescent Valley, d. Freddy Barajas, Eagle Point, 16-0. 120 — Kaden Kuenzi, Silverton, d. Haydn Millard, Dallas, 10-3. 126 — Hunter Mode, Crook County, d. Alex Rendon, Pendleton, 4-1. 132 — Zachary Mauras, Crook County, d. Joseph Foster, Dallas, 12-4. 138 — Manuel Monroy, Thurston, d. Bryant Smith, Milwaukie, 10-8. 145 — James Rowley, Crescent Valley, d. Jonathon Hernandez, Putnam, 6-2. 152 — Legend Lamer, Crescent Valley, d. Jacob Jones, Dallas, 13-0. 160 — Austin Watson, Thurston, d. Chase Miller, Lebanon, 8-0. 170 — Ein Carlos, North Salem, d. Logan Lapine, Milwaukie, 16-1. 182 — Kyle Knudtson, Crook County, p. Cole Jackson, Ridgeview, :54. 195 — Avery Jaramillo, Thurston, d. Joseph Jordahl, Crater, 12-4. 220 — Antonio Garcia, North Salem, d. Keith Brown, Lebanon, 3-2. 285 — Kaimana Wa'a, Crescent Valley, p. Ashten Brecht, Dallas, :41.
Class 6A
Team Scores (top 10): Roseburg 263, Newberg 256, Sprague 188, Mountain View 151, West Linn 133, North Medford 112, Westview 105.5, Sherwood 94.5, Tualatin 83, Cleveland 82.
Championship Matches
106 — Nicky Olmstead, Newberg, p. Ricky Bell, WestLinn, 5:11. 113 — Ayden Garver, Newberg, d. Nash Singleton, Roseburg, 7-5. 120 — Jontae Hardaway, Cleveland, d. Christopher Strange, Newberg, 6-3. 126 — Gaven Jolley, Sherwood, d. Micah Worthington, Newberg, 9-7. 132 — Phillip Kue, Centennial, d. Charlie Evans, Newberg, 4-1. 138 — Beau Ohlson, Mountain View, d. Joey Coste, Westview, 9-6. 145 — Cael Brunson, West Linn, d. Daniel McClung, Sprague, 11-5. 152 — Quinn Brink, Lakeridge, d. Carson Fassett, Mountain View, 4-0. 160 — Landon Davis, Sprague, d. David Rubio, McKay, 5-4. 170 — Sean Harman, West Linn, d. Logan Folsom, Roseburg, 24-9. 182 — Oliver Myers, Newberg, d. Romeo Manue, David Douglas, 3-1. 195 — Santos Cantu, Sprague, d. Kianush Behbehani-Escobar, Westview, 13-4. 220 — Sandrey Mitberg, Beaverton, p. Bryan Cuthbertson, Sherwood, :40. 285 — Lane Marshall, Oregon City, p. Oscar Atterberry, Sheldon, 4:14.
Girls
Team Scores (top 10 and South Coast): Hood River Valley 48, Hillsboro 38, Bend 33, Grant Union 32, La Pine 32, Century 27, Newberg 27, Thurston 27, Mountain View 23, Sweet Home 22. Also: Myrtle Point 12, Brookings-Harbor 4.
Championship Matches
100 — Sophia Redwine, Newberg, d. Emma Baertlein, Oregon City, 6-0. 105 — Ayana Medina, Hillsboro, d. Nimo Sheikh, Century, 14-6. 110 — Marissa Kurtz, Sweet Home, d. Emma Blackwell, Hillsboro, 4-1. 115 — Kyleigh Lopez, North Medford, p. Arionna Young, Grant Union, :27. 120 — Charli Stewart, Bend, p. Breanna Mestas, Bonanza, 2:32. 125 — Emma Truex, Phoenix, d. Emily Sullenger, Hood River Valley, 11-3. 130 — Alexis Zepeda, Gervais, d. Taylor Ohlson, Mountain View, 8-3. 135 — Sarah Conner, Central Linn, d. Piper Staniford, Franklin, 8-0. 140 — Tyler Richardson, Vale, p. Elena Kroll, Hood River Valley, 3:45. 145 — Grace Miller, Hood River Valley, won by injury default over Anna McDougal, Elmira. 155 — Trinity Hutchinson, Grant Union, d. Lilliann Restrepo, Century, 5-1. 170 — Evangelina Toruno, La Pine, p. Jordan Blanton, Myrtle Point, :47. 190 — Bailey Dennis, Madras, d. Fiona McConnell, Milwaukie, 5-1. 285 — Raina Herzog, Cottage Grove, p. Denise Binford, Thurston, 5:51.
Third Place
South Coast Only
140 — Alexandra Byrne, Mountain View, won by injury default over Alexandra Contreras, Brookings-Harbor.