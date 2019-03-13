<h2>BASEBALL
Marshfield 15, North Valley 0
Marshfield;203;64;—;15;10;1
North Valley;000;00;—;0;2;3
Dom Montiel, Ryan Knight (3), Ezra Waterman and Jason Hinds; Dylan Wagman, Owen Farmer (4), TJ Guerin (4), Farmer and Michael Maldonado. 2B—Mar: Montiel 2, Cameron Olson, Tryce Greiner.
<h2>SOFTBALL
North Valley 4, Marshfield 3
Marshfield;003;000;0;—;3;8;2
North Valley;001;110;1;—;4;15;2
Jorney Baldwin and Taylor Shea; Shelby Nelson and Kyrsten Smith. 2B—NV: Tayler Neelands. HR—NV: Marissa Welch.
<h2>TRACK & FIELD
Pleasant Hill Icebreaker
BOYS
No Team Scores
Shot Put — 1. Brandon Farris, North Valley, 46-6; 3. Gannon Holland, Marshfield, 40-2. Discus — 1. Reece Hardy, Pleasant Hill, 140-7; 4. Gannon Holland, Marshfield, 113-8. Javelin — 1. Zach Holland, Glide, 164-5; 2. Brian Place, Marshfield, 146-0. High Jump — 1. Ben Johnson, East Linn Christian, 6-0. Long Jump — 1. Dylan Hammond, Pleasant Hill, 19-10; 7. Kaleb Hughes, Marshfield, 17-8; 8. Sirus Robie, Marshfield, 17-7. Triple Jump — 1. MItchell Krokus, Cottage Grove, 40-7 1/2; 2. Sirus Robie, Marshfield, 38-11 1/2. Pole Vault — 1. Dylan Hopper, Pleasant Hill, 12-6; 3. Joe Martin, Marshfield, 9-0. 100 — 1. Gauge Smith, Creswell, 11.44; 2. Micah Tardie, Marshfield, 11.76. 200 — 1. Gauge Smith, Creswell, 23.26; 2. Micah Tardie, Marshfield, 23.83; 7. Ethan Place, Marshfield, 24.93. 400 — 1. Andrew Schrock, North Valley, 54.49. 800 — 1. James Talley, Cottage Grove, 2:08.87; 8. Robert Kliewer, Marshfield, 2:20.19. 1,500 — 1. Jedaiah Wasson, East Linn Christian, 4:19.16. 3,000 — 1. Patrick Clayburn, North Valley, 9:40.29; 2. Aaron Prince, Marshfield, 9:47.29; 3. Gabe Delgado, Marshfield, 9:50.17; 5. Jonathon Sampier, Marshfield, 10:05.31. 110 High Hurdles — 1. Christian Wilson, East Linn Christian, 15.86; 2. Joe Martin, Marshfield, 17.50. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Gauge Smith, Creswell, 52.88; 4. Joe Martin, Marshfield, 44.95. 4x100 Relay — 1. North Valley, 46.76; 3. Marshfield (Kaleb Hughes, Ethan Place, Sirus Robie, Micah Tardie), 47.40. 4x400 Relay — 1. North Valley, 3:46.04; 3. Marshfeild (Dakota Gordon, Chase Howerton, Aaron Prince, Ethan Place), 3:55.79.
GIRLS
No team scores
Shot Put — 1. Kaylee Hendron, Glide, 35-7; 3. Maddie Arzie, Marshfield, 34-2. Discus — 1. Kaylee Touey, North Valley, 120-1; 5. Maddie Arzie, Marshfield, 93-2. Javelin — 1. Kaylee Touey, North Valley, 117-2; 6. Amy Annaloro, Marshfield, 85-11. High Jump — 1. Matelynn Ladd, Cottage Grove, and Gracie Arnold, Cottage Grove, 4-10. Long Jump — 1. Karlee Touey, North Valley, 15-8 3/4; 3. Amanda Cross, Marshfield, 13-11 1/4; 4. Taylor Waddington, Marshfield, 13-6 1/4. Triple Jump — 1. Holly Floto, Glide, 31-9; 6. Taylor Waddington, Marshfield, 29-1. Pole Vault — 1. Khaley Aguilar, Marshfield, 10-0; 2. Raegan Rhodes, Marshfield, 7-6. 100 — 1. Moriah Michaels, Days Creek, 13.58; 5. AmandaCross, Marshfield, 13.84; 6. Kaylee Delzotti, Marshfield, 13.88. 200 — 1. Baylee Touey, North Valley, 26.25; 6. Kaylee Delzotti, Marshfield, 30.32. 400 — 1. Baylee Touey, North Valley, 59.82; 3. Jazmin Chavez, Marshfield, 1:02.67. 800 — 1. Madeline Woodward, Pleasant Hill, 2:32.29. 1,500 — 1. Madeline Woodward, Pleasant Hill, 5:21.56. 3,000 — 1. Katherine Abbott, Oakridge, 12:02.97; 4. Jordan Baarstad, Marshfield, 13:12.91; 5. Bailey Wallack, Marshfield, 13:15.78. 100 High Hurdles — 1. Sienna Bauer, Phoenix, 15.75; 7. Amanda Cross, Marshfield, 19.06. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. Alicia DuCaheau, Pleasant Hill, 50.93. 4x100 Relay — 1. North Valley, 51.30. 4x400 Relay — 1. Marshfield (Raegan Rhodes, Bailey Wallack, Kaylee Delzotti, Jazmin Chavez), 4:42.99.
Run for the Clover
BOYS
Team Scores: Central Linn 184.5, Crow 134, Waldport 76, Eddyville 49, Reedsport 45.5, Mapleton 45, Toledo 37, Elkton 10, Alsea 3.
Shot Put — 1. Anthony Anderson, Central Linn, 38-6; 4. Jacob Dukovich, Reedsport, 36-7 3/4; 7. Kahnor Pickett, Reedsport, 34-11. Discus — 1. Mark Simonsen, Crow, 124-5; 3. Jacob Dukovich, Reedsport, 109-7. Javelin — 1. Anthony Anderson, Central Linn, 130-3; 8. Brody Priest, Reedsport, 101-6. High Jump — 1. Trystn Woody, Elkton, 6-0; 3. Brody Priest, Reedsport, 5-2. Long Jump — 1. Keagan Spikes, Eddyville, 18-6. Triple Jump — 1. Keagan Spikes, Eddyville, 39-5 1/2. Pole Vault — 1. Brody Priest, Reedsport, 10-6. 100 — 1. Dustin Baze, Central Linn, 11.89; 6. Marvin Elzey, Reedsport, 13.17. 200 — 1. Dustin Baze, Central Linn, 24.62. 400 — 1. Tony Belcastro, Central Linn, 58.11. 800 — 1. Kody Roberts, Crow, 2:19.14. 1,500 — 1. Joel Perry, Crow, 4:41.61; 6. Brady Dexter, Reedsport, 5:29.14. 3,000 — 1. Joel Perry, Crow, 10:54.89; 2. Brady Dexter, Reedsport, 11:27.92. 110 High Hurdles — 1. Trace Owens, Central Linn, 18.96. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Caleb Day, Central Linn, 47.88. 4x100 Relay — 1. Crow, 47.17; 7. Reedsport (Marvin Elzey, Nicholas Klier, Ben Fowler, Brody Priest), 55.43. 4x400 Relay — 1. Crow, 3:54.07.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Central Linn 171.5, Waldport 100.5, Elkton 65, Mapleton 61, Crow 49, Alsea 44, Reedsport 30, Eddyville 11, Toledo 11.
Shot Put — 1. Sadie Olson, Elkton, 31.2 1/2; 3. Samantha Klier, Reedsport, 25-10 3/4. Discus — 1. Sadie Olson, Elkton, 96-6; 5. Kat Ziska, Reedsport, 64-3; 6. Samantha Klier, Reedsport, 60-4. Javelin — 1. Sadie Olson, Elk, 91-8; 8. Kat Ziska, Reedsport, 64-5. High Jump — 1. Emma Griffin, Alsea, 4-8. Long Jump — 1. Makenna Chapman, Central Linn, 14-2. Triple Jump — 1. Jessica Carliesle, Alsea, 34-7. 100 — 1. Margaret Byle, Elkton, 13.38. 200 — 1. Margaret Byle, Elkton, 28.30. 400 — 1. Ryleigh Nofziger, Central Linn, 1:07.50. 800 — 1. Jessica Neal, Central Linn, 2:33.18. 1,500 — 1. Jenna Neal, Central Linn, 5:34.52; 2. Ashley Schuttpelz, Reedsport, 6:10.99. 3,000 — 1. Jenna Neal, Central Linn, 11:29.41; 2. Ashley Schuttpelz, Reedsport, 13:19.32. 100 High Hurdles — 1. Emily Stevens, Mapleton, 20.37. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. Jenna Neal, Central Linn, 56.93. 4x100 Relay — 1. Central Linn, 55.25. 4x400 Relay — 1. Central Linn, 4:41.93.