<h2>FOOTBALL
Class 2A Playoffs
Lost River 17, Coquille 8
Lost River;6;0;0;11;—;17
Coquille;0;8;0;0;—;8
Scoring Summary:
LR: Myles Moore 18 pass from Aiden McAuliffe (Bryan Ayala kick blocked).
Coq: Caiden Yates 80 run (Ean Smith run).
LR: Giovanni Rizo 20 pass from McAuliffe (Moore pass from McAuliffe).
LR: Jorge Palomar 36 field goal
Team Statistics
;LR;Coq
First Downs;20;7
Rushes-Yards;53-243;38-232
Passing;96;0
Comp-Att-Int;4-8-1;0-2-1
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-Yards;6-70;8-55
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—LR: Jayce Fenner 26-149, Nolan Britton 21-78, Aiden McAuliffe 3-9, Zachary Buller 3-7. Coq: Caiden Yates 17-145, Ean Smith 14-79, Gunner Yates 6-14, Jace Haagen 1-(-6).
PASSING—LR: Aiden McAuliffe 4-8-96. Coq: Jace Haagen 0-2-0.
RECEIVING—LR: Zach Ross 1-46, Giovanni Rizo 1-20, Myles Moore 1-18, Jayce Fenner 1-12.
<h2>CROSS COUNTRY
OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union State Meet
Class 2A-1A Boys
Team Scores: Union/Cove 44, St. Stephen's Academy 101, Heppner/Ione 102, East Linn Christian 105, Bandon 129, Kennedy 151, Lakeview 161, Southwest Christian 164, Nestucca 191, Chemawa 211.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Tim Stevens, Union, 15:33; 2. Jeremiah Wasson, East Linn Christian, 16:15; 3. Hunter Nichols, Heppner, 16:30; 4. Cam McChesney, Veritas, 16:35; 5. Jack Silveira, Union, 16:44; 6. Seth Bergeron, St. Stephen's Academy, 16:45; 7. Robert PIna-Morton, Knappa, 16:47; 8. Isaac Whitney, Oakridge, 16:58; 9. Isaac Cutler, Bandon, 17:02; 10. Harry Schaefer, Southwest Christian, 17:24. Also: 22. Aero Franklin, Bandon, 17:49; 34. Hunter Angove, Bandon, 18:09; 50, Luke Brown, Bandon, 18:46; 51. Nathan Vineyard, Bandon, 18:48; 53. Marino Santoro, Bandon, 18:51; 69. Charlie Ells, Bandon, 19:24.
Class 3A Boys
Team Scores: Burns 52, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 54, Westside Christian 94, Catlin Gabel 98, Riverdale 131, Brookings-Harbor 133, Harrisburg 160, Taft 186, Cascade Christian 284.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Emmett Klus, Burns, 16:31; 2. Henry Coughlan, Enterprise, 16:33; 3. Zac Knapp, Enterprise, 16:49; 4. Zayne Troeger, Umatilla, 16:56; 5. JP Friedrichsen, Burns, 16:56; 6. Will Leonard, Catlin Gabel, 17:00; 7. Kaleb Barnes, Brookings-Harbor, 17:15; 8. Asa Brown, Oregon Episcopal, 17:17; 9. Bayden Menton, Enterprise, 17:20; 10. Caden Hildenbrand, Westside Christian, 17:25. Also: 26. Zachary Abblitt, Brookings-Harbor, 18:19; 40. Everest Abblitt, Brookings-Harbor, 18:53; 41. Mason Beeman, Brookings-Harbor, 18:58; 46. Christian Steendahl, Brookings-Harbor, 19:13; 51. Everett Van Maren, Brookings-Harbor, 19:29; 55. Daniel Strom, Brookings-Harbor, 19:44.
Class 3A-2A-1A Girls
Team Scores: Catlin Gabel 71, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 75, Burns 85, Oregon Episcopal 99, Lakeview 132, Neah-Kah-Nie 187, Kennedy 195, Central Linn 202, Oak Hill 205, St. Mary's 208, Yamhill-Carlton 246, Santiam Christian 310.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Alejandra Lopez, Kennedy, 19:02. 2. McKenzie Hoyt, Burns, 19:10; 3. Lila Fenner, Catlin Gabel, 19:24; 4. Stephanie Finley, Oregon Episcopal, 19:32; 5. Ellyse Tingelstad, Enterprise, 19:42; 6. Megan Cover, Catlin Gabel, 19:50; 7. Jordan White, Neah-Kah-Nie, 19:56; 8. Maddy Woodward, Pleasant Hill, 19:59; 9. Riley Morris, Burns, 20:03; 10. Kyla Hook, Enterprise, 20:10. Also: 19. Holly Hutton, Bandon, 20:38; 24. Shannon Smith, Bandon, 20:49; 26. Allie Storts, Coquille, 21:01.
Class 4A Boys
Team Scores: Marist Catholic 54, Newport 81, Tillamook 84, Valley Catholic 119, Klamath Union 120, Baker/Powder Valley 170, Philomath/Kings Valley Charter 187, Siuslaw 188, La Grande 211, Gladstone 266, North Valley 281, Molalla 307.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Joey Peterson, Marist, 16:10; 2. Matthew Frazeur, Stayton, 16:13; 3. Kolby Spink, Newport, 16:15; 4. Carter Kunert, Tillamook, 16:15; 5. Leo Johns, Newport, 16:20; 6. Evan Villano, Marist, 16:22; 7. Kale Cassidy, Baker, 16:24; 8. Giovanni Bravo, Woodburn, 16:38; 9. Nate Hicken, Valley Catholic, 16:40; 10. Ben Blake, Klamath Union, 16:42. Also: 25. Brendon Jenson, Siuslaw, 17:15; 38. Kiger Johnson, Siuslaw, 17:41; 47. Jonah Jarman, Siuslaw, 17:57; 56. Ryan Jennings, Siuslaw, 18:08; 58. Robert Mans, Siuslaw, 18:09; 64. Jared Northrop, Siuslaw, 18:26; 71. Chad Hughes, Siuslaw, 18:42.
Class 4A Girls
Team Scores: Marist Catholic 70, Siuslaw 73, Tillamook 77, Sisters 141, La Grande 145, Philomath/Kings Valley Charter 148, Henley 174, Phoenix 193, Baker/Powder Valley 203, Valley Catholic 220, Estacada 297, Gladstone 302.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Solace Bergeron, Tillamook, 18:32; 2. Anika Thompson, Junction City, 18:40; 3. Sarah Pullen, Tillamook, 18:59; 4. Hannah Rannow, Siuslaw, 19:02; 5. Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 19:07; 6. Jazmin Chavez, Marshfield, 19:11; 7. Kate Bowen, Sisters, 19:16; 8. Taylor Isaac, Valley Catholic, 19:38; 9. Kaitlin Cook, Elmira, 19:49; 10. Lucy Tsai, Marist, 19:53. Also: 15. Brea Blankenship, Siuslaw, 20:16; 22. Rylee Colton, Siuslaw, 20:33; 25. Chloe Madden, Siuslaw, 20:44; 30. Anne Wartnik, Siuslaw, 20:53; 41. Gracie Freudenthal, Siuslaw, 21:18; 45. Naomi Shoji, Siuslaw, 21:47.
Class 5A Boys
Team Scores: Crater 58, Crook County 120, Ashland 136, Crescent Valley 144, Dallas 146, Hood River Valley 150, Churchill 170, Silverton 177, Wilsonville 181, Central 205, Scappoose 258, Parkrose 281, Springfield 285.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Evan Holland, Ashland, 15:30; 2. Jantz Tostenson, Crater, 15:47; 3. Ahmed Ibrahim, Parkrose, 15:55; 4. Arlo Davis, Ashland, 15:59; 5. Peter Lechman, Churchill, 16:02; 6. Haile Stutzman, Silverton, 16:10; 7. Trevor Cross, Dallas, 16:10; 8. Gage Reed, Crater, 16:14; 9. Toby Ruston, Dallas, 16:27; 10. Cade Catterson, Crook County, 16:34.
Class 5A Girls
Team Scores: Hood River Vlaley 43, Wilsonville 94, Crater 94, North Salem 100, Crescent Valley 121, Corvallis 199, St. Helens 225, Ashland 229, The Dalles/Dufur 242, Springfield 256, Lebanon 260, Churchill 264, Putman 271.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Frances Dickinson, Hood River Valley, 18:40; 2. Brinna Weiseth, Hood River Valley, 18:42; 3. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 18:43; 4. Sophie Fisher, Crescent Valley, 18:44; 5. Josephine Dickinson, Hood River Valley, 18:50; 6. Samantha Prusse, Wilsonville, 18:59; 7. Abi Swain, North Salem, 19:01; 8. Alexa Hague, Ashland, 19:01; 9. Evelyn Nunez, Hood River Valley, 19:12; 10. Mariah Kinney, Crater, 19:16.
Class 6A Boys
Team Scores: Central Catholic 93, Jesuit 93, Sunset 124, Franklin 145, South Eugene 174, Sherwood 186, Summit 205, West Linn 208, South Medford 261, Lincoln 272, Wilson 285, Sheldon 333, Bend 382, Tualatin 384, Aloha 396, South Salem 408, Barlow 411, Clackamas 450, McMinnville 465, Oregon City 508, Forest Grove 533.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Ethan Reese, Sunset, 15:37; 2. Aidan Palmer, Franklin, 15:38; 3. Will Sheaffer, Jesuit, 15:40; 4. Ben Brown, Central Catholic, 15:42; 5. Ian Twyman, South Eugene, 15:43; 6. Daniel Beckstead, Grants Pass, 15:43; 7. Charlie Robertson, Franklin, 15:45; 8. Zane Fodge, McMinnville, 15:46; 9. Jacob Allmaras, North Medford, 15:49; 10. Jack bennett, Jesuit, 15:50.
Class 6A Girls
Team Scores: Summit 39, Jesuit 68, Lincoln 147, St. Mary's 156, Sunset 159, Wilson 206, South Eugene 208, Tualatin 218, Franklin 240, South Salem 284, Aloha 340, South Medford 357, West Linn 370, McMinnville 381, Forest Grove 418, Sheldon 419, Mountain View 427, Sherwood 431, Central Catholic 437, Clackamas 562, David Douglas 569.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Fiona Max, Summit, 17:29; 2. Makenna Schumacher, Jesuit, 17:43; 3. Kyla Becker, Lincoln, 17:50; 4. Lucy Huelskamp, Sunset, 17:53; 5. Teaghan Knox, Summit, 18:01; 6. Francesca Ierulli, Wilson, 18:11; 7. Chloe Foster, Jesuit, 18:113; 8. Isabel Max, Summit, 18:13; 9. Kaitlyn Gearin, Tualatin, 18:13; 10. Mia Kane, Lincoln, 18:13.