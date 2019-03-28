agate High School Results 22 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save <h2>BASEBALLVolcanoes Classic North Bend 13, Scio 0 Scio;000;00;—;0;0;3 North Bend;319;0x;—;13;8;0Blake Brown, Davis Otto (1), Logan Lavaque (3) and Dustin Erickson; Jayden Frank and Ian Spalding. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags North Logan Lavaque Dustin Erickson Jayden Frank Ian Spalding Scio Davis Otto Most Popular Squatters set Coos Bay home on fire Nine nurses pregnant in hospital's labor unit, all due around same time High number of flu cases cause Bay Area Hospital to restrict visitors Nutria found in Millicoma Marsh raises concerns Coos Bay man arrested for DUII Print Ads Ad Vault Coos History Museum - Ad from 2019-03-28 7 hrs ago Coos Historical & Maritime Museum 1220 Sherman, North Bend, OR 97459 541-756-6320 Website Ad Vault Silver Falls Dermatology - Ad from 2019-03-28 7 hrs ago Silver Falls Dermatology & Allergy 375 Park Ave, Coos Bay, OR 97420 1-541-267-3754 Website Ad Vault Olivia Andor Marketing - Ad from 2019-03-25 Mar 25, 2019 Olivia Andor Marketing 541-329-1019 Ad Vault THE MILL PUBLISHING - Ad from 2019-03-28 7 hrs ago The Mill Publishing 3201 Tremont St, North Bend, OR 97459 541-756-8800 Website Ad Vault HONDA WORLD - Ad from 2019-03-27 Mar 27, 2019 Honda World 1350 Ocean Blvd, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-888-5588 Website Ad Vault Pacific View Senior Living - Ad from 2019-03-25 Mar 25, 2019 Pacific View Senior Living 1000 6th Avenue West, Bandon, OR 97411 541-347-7502 Website Ad Vault FARRS TRUE VALUE - Ad from 2019-03-28 7 hrs ago Ad Vault BANDON SHOWCASE - Ad from 2019-03-28 7 hrs ago Bandon Showcase Po Box 1958, Bandon, OR 97411 541-347-3037 Website Ad Vault REESE ELECTRIC - Ad from 2019-03-26 Mar 26, 2019 Reese Electric Po Box 1068, North Bend, OR 97459 541-756-0581 Website Ad Vault Pacific View Senior Living - Ad from 2019-03-26 Mar 26, 2019 Pacific View Senior Living 1000 6th Avenue West, Bandon, OR 97411 541-347-7502 Website