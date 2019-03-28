<h2>BASEBALL

Volcanoes Classic

North Bend 13, Scio 0

Scio;000;00;—;0;0;3

North Bend;319;0x;—;13;8;0

Blake Brown, Davis Otto (1), Logan Lavaque (3) and Dustin Erickson; Jayden Frank and Ian Spalding.

