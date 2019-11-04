OSAA Playoffs
<h2>FOOTBALL
Class 5A
First Round
Friday
Corvallis at Thurston
North Bend at Wilsonville
Scappoose at Pendleton
La Salle Prep at Silverton
Redmond at West Albany
Dallas at Ashland
Lebanon at Parkrose
Hillsboro at Crater
Class 4A
First Round
Friday
Marshfield at Banks
Seaside at Marist Catholic
Stayton at North Marion
Estacada at La Grande
North Valley at Gladstone
The Dalles at Henley
Saturday
Baker at Cascade
Tillamook at Mazama
Class 3A
First Round
Friday
Siuslaw at Henley
Sutherlin at Cascade Christian
Madras at Rainier
Scio at Burns
St. Mary’s at Clatskanie
Saturday
Brookings-Harbor at Amity
Vale at Yamhill-Carlton
Nyssa at Santiam Christian
Class 2A
First Round
Friday
Oakland at Glide
Colton at Monroe
Warrenton at Sheridan
Culver at Knappa
Saturday
Grant Union at Kennedy
Lost River at Toledo
Bandon at Heppner
Santiam at Coquille
Class 1A
First Round
Friday
Elgin at St. Paul
Days Creek at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii
Powder Valley at Lowell
Dufur at Perrydale
North Douglas at Hosanna Christian
Butte Falls at Adrian/Jordan Valley
Saturday
Mapleton at Camas Valley
Triad at Crane
Class 6A
First Round
Friday
Century at Tigard
Clackamas at Mountainside
Glencoe at Barlow
Jefferson at Sheldon
Roosevelt at West Linn
McNary at Sherwood
South Medford at Newberg
Southridge at Central Catholic
Grants Pass at Lake Oswego
West Salem at Sunset
Lakeridge at Beaverton
Bend at Aloha
Westview at Tualatin
Reynolds at North Medford
Liberty at Grant
Oregon City at Jesuit
<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A
First Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
Ridgeview d. Parkrose, 25-13, 25-11, 25-6
La Salle Prep d. Crater, 25-19, 14-25 25-18, 25-22
Crook County d. Ashland, 25-10, 25-13, 13-25, 25-16
Corvallis d. St. Helens, 25-14 25-15 25-13
West Albany d. North Bend, 25-7, 25-14, 25-12
North Eugene d. Pendleton, 25-20, 25-10, 25-16
Thurston d. South Albany, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 18-16
Wilsonville d. Crescent Valley, 25-12 25-18, 25-20
Class 4A
First Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
Valley Catholic d. Valley, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17
Banks d. La Grande, 25-22, 25-13, 26-24
North Marion d. Astoria, 10-25, 25-15 14-25, 25-18, 16-14
Junction City d. Baker, 25-14, 25-16,16-25, 25-13
Sweet Home d. Marshfield, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Hidden Valley d. Tillamook, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18
Philomath d. Corbett, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16
Sisters d. Cottage Grove, 25-16 25-22, 25-20
Class 2A
First Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
Kennedy d. Glide, 25-8, 25-5, 25-10
Bonanza d. Delphian, 25-8, 25-11, 25-20
Grant Union d. Monroe, 14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Portland Christian d. Lowell, 25-14 25-15, 25-10
Union d. Gaston, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12
Vernonia d. Stanfield, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20
Weston-McEwen d. Coquille, 25-9, 25-21, 25-18
Central Linn d. Toledo, 25-11, 25-13, 25-15
Class 1A
Second Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
Powder Valley d. Jordan Valley, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
Damascus Christian d. Echo, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Rogue Valley Adventist d. North Douglas, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 18-16
Country Christian d. Central Christian, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 17-25, 15-13
St. Paul d. Wallowa, 25-12, 25-16, 25-9
Crosshill Christian d. Crane, 22-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-16, 15-12
Perrydale d. Mohawk, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19
Days Creek d. Joseph, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20
Class 3A
First Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
Santiam Christian d. Warrenton, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11
Sutherlin d. Harrisburg, 25-16, 25-14, 16-25, 19-25, 15-10
South Umpqua d. Oregon Episcopal, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17
Vale d. Catlin Gabel, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22
Creswell d. Scio, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16
Burns d. Amity, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
Horizon Christian d. Cascade Christian, 25-23, 25-22, 24-26 21-25, 19-17
Salem Academy d. Willamina, 25-11, 25-9, 25-13
Class 6A
Second Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
Jesuit d. South Eugene, 23-25, 25-9, 25-12, 25-11
Summit d. Oregon City, 14-25, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14
West Linn d. Wilson, 25-12, 25-14, 25-19
Sheldon d. Bend, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18
Mountainside d. Sherwood, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14
Canby d. Sprague, 19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10
Sunset d. North Medford, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18
Central Catholic d. McMinnville, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16
<h2>SOCCER
Class 4A Girls Play-in Round
Friday
Molalla 3, Phoenix 1
Saturday
Mazama 2, Corbett 0
Stayton 3, Klamath Union 1
Henley 2, Astoria 0
Class 4A Boys Play-In Round
Friday
La Grande 1, Madras 0
Saturday
Baker 5, Marshfield 1
Gladstone 2, Cascade 1
Hidden Valley 3, Philomath 1