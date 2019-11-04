OSAA Playoffs

<h2>FOOTBALL

Class 5A

First Round

Friday

Corvallis at Thurston

North Bend at Wilsonville

Scappoose at Pendleton

La Salle Prep at Silverton

Redmond at West Albany

Dallas at Ashland

Lebanon at Parkrose

Hillsboro at Crater

Class 4A

First Round

Friday

Marshfield at Banks

Seaside at Marist Catholic

Stayton at North Marion

Estacada at La Grande

North Valley at Gladstone

The Dalles at Henley

Saturday

Baker at Cascade

Tillamook at Mazama

Class 3A

First Round

Friday

Siuslaw at Henley

Sutherlin at Cascade Christian

Madras at Rainier

Scio at Burns

St. Mary’s at Clatskanie

Saturday

Brookings-Harbor at Amity

Vale at Yamhill-Carlton

Nyssa at Santiam Christian

Class 2A

First Round

Friday

Oakland at Glide

Colton at Monroe

Warrenton at Sheridan

Culver at Knappa

Saturday

Grant Union at Kennedy

Lost River at Toledo

Bandon at Heppner

Santiam at Coquille

Class 1A

First Round

Friday

Elgin at St. Paul

Days Creek at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii

Powder Valley at Lowell

Dufur at Perrydale

North Douglas at Hosanna Christian

Butte Falls at Adrian/Jordan Valley

Saturday

Mapleton at Camas Valley

Triad at Crane

Class 6A

First Round

Friday

Century at Tigard

Clackamas at Mountainside

Glencoe at Barlow

Jefferson at Sheldon

Roosevelt at West Linn

McNary at Sherwood

South Medford at Newberg

Southridge at Central Catholic

Grants Pass at Lake Oswego

West Salem at Sunset

Lakeridge at Beaverton

Bend at Aloha

Westview at Tualatin

Reynolds at North Medford

Liberty at Grant

Oregon City at Jesuit

<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A

First Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

Ridgeview d. Parkrose, 25-13, 25-11, 25-6

La Salle Prep d. Crater, 25-19, 14-25 25-18, 25-22

Crook County d. Ashland, 25-10, 25-13, 13-25, 25-16

Corvallis d. St. Helens, 25-14 25-15 25-13

West Albany d. North Bend, 25-7, 25-14, 25-12

North Eugene d. Pendleton, 25-20, 25-10, 25-16

Thurston d. South Albany, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 18-16

Wilsonville d. Crescent Valley, 25-12 25-18, 25-20

Class 4A

First Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

Valley Catholic d. Valley, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17

Banks d. La Grande, 25-22, 25-13, 26-24

North Marion d. Astoria, 10-25, 25-15 14-25, 25-18, 16-14

Junction City d. Baker, 25-14, 25-16,16-25, 25-13

Sweet Home d. Marshfield, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

Hidden Valley d. Tillamook, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18

Philomath d. Corbett, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16

Sisters d. Cottage Grove, 25-16 25-22, 25-20

Class 2A

First Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

Kennedy d. Glide, 25-8, 25-5, 25-10

Bonanza d. Delphian, 25-8, 25-11, 25-20

Grant Union d. Monroe, 14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Portland Christian d. Lowell, 25-14 25-15, 25-10

Union d. Gaston, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12

Vernonia d. Stanfield, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20

Weston-McEwen d. Coquille, 25-9, 25-21, 25-18

Central Linn d. Toledo, 25-11, 25-13, 25-15

Class 1A

Second Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

Powder Valley d. Jordan Valley, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

Damascus Christian d. Echo, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Rogue Valley Adventist d. North Douglas, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 18-16

Country Christian d. Central Christian, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 17-25, 15-13

St. Paul d. Wallowa, 25-12, 25-16, 25-9

Crosshill Christian d. Crane, 22-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-16, 15-12

Perrydale d. Mohawk, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19

Days Creek d. Joseph, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20

Class 3A

First Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

Santiam Christian d. Warrenton, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11

Sutherlin d. Harrisburg, 25-16, 25-14, 16-25, 19-25, 15-10

South Umpqua d. Oregon Episcopal, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17

Vale d. Catlin Gabel, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22

Creswell d. Scio, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16

Burns d. Amity, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

Horizon Christian d. Cascade Christian, 25-23, 25-22, 24-26 21-25, 19-17

Salem Academy d. Willamina, 25-11, 25-9, 25-13

Class 6A

Second Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

Jesuit d. South Eugene, 23-25, 25-9, 25-12, 25-11

Summit d. Oregon City, 14-25, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14

West Linn d. Wilson, 25-12, 25-14, 25-19

Sheldon d. Bend, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18

Mountainside d. Sherwood, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14

Canby d. Sprague, 19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10

Sunset d. North Medford, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18

Central Catholic d. McMinnville, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16

<h2>SOCCER

Class 4A Girls Play-in Round

Friday

Molalla 3, Phoenix 1

Saturday

Mazama 2, Corbett 0

Stayton 3, Klamath Union 1

Henley 2, Astoria 0

Class 4A Boys Play-In Round

Friday

La Grande 1, Madras 0

Saturday

Baker 5, Marshfield 1

Gladstone 2, Cascade 1

Hidden Valley 3, Philomath 1

