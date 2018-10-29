<h2>High School Playoffs

<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

First Round

Saturday

Winner to State Tournament

Valley Catholic d. Baker, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14

La Grande d. Marshfield, 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8

Sisters d. Marist Catholic, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17

Hidden Valley d. Philomath, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17

Cottage Grove d. Banks, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20

Tillamook d. Henley, 26-24, 25-23, 25-16

Junction City d. Estacada, 25-14, 15-25, 25-8, 25-21

Sweet Home d. North Marion, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17

Class 2A

First Round

Saturday

Winner to State Tournament

Kennedy d. Reedsport, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11

Glide d. Culver, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

Weston-McEwen d. Regis, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18

Portland Christian d. Heppner, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20

Central Linn d. Union, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22

Oakridge d. Gaston, 25-18, 25-15, 25-11

Coquille d. Vernonia, 24-26, 16-25, 27-25, 25-16, 15-8

Grant Union d. Bonanza, 25-1, 25-22, 25-16

Class 5A

First Round

Saturday

Winner to State Tournament

Corvallis d. St. Helens, 25-14, 25-10, 25-6

Hood River Valley d. La Salle Prep, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Dallas d. Churchill, 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23

Wilsonville d. Silverton, 17-25, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 15-7

Crater d. Lebanon, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19

Ridgeview d. Thurston, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23

Crook County d. North Eugene, 24-26, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 15-10

West Albany d. Putnam, 25-10, 25-23, 25-13

Class 3A

First Round

Saturday

Winner to State Tournament

Cascade Christian d. Rainier, 25-11, 25-9, 25-6

Burns d. Harrisburg, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

Blanchet Catholic d. Oregon Episcopal, 25-15, 25-23, 25-13

Salem Academy d. Vale, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17

South Umpqua d. Irrigon, 25-17, 25-10, 25-8

Horizon Christian d. St. Mary’s, 25-9, 29-27, 25-16

Creswell d. Catlin Gabel, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22

Santiam Christian d. Warrenton, 25-18, 25-12, 25-15

Class 1A

Second Round

Saturday

Winner to State Tournament

St. Paul d. Crane, 25-16, 25-10, 25-10

Perrydale d. South Wasco County, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18

Days Creek d. Alsea, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18

North Douglas d. Adrian, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20

Hosanna Christian d, Jordan Valley, 25-23, 22-25, 25-9, 25-18

Crosshill Christian d. McKenzie, 25-22 25-23, 25-27, 25-16

Joseph d. Country Christian, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 22-25, 18-16

Powder Valley d. Damascus Christian, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21

Class 6A

Second Round

Saturday

Winner to State Tournament

Jesuit d. South Eugene, 25-7, 25-15, 25-15

Sandy d. Lincoln, 25-22 25-14, 25-15

Sheldon d. Mountainside, 19-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-12

West Linn d. Clackamas, 23-25, 5-20, 25-22, 25-15

Central Catholic d. Tualatin, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13

Sprague d. Bend, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17

Summit d. Southridge, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21

Sunset d. Lake Oswego, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

<h2>FOOTBALL

Class 5A

First Round

Ridgeview at Wilsonville

Lebanon at Crater

La Salle Prep at West Albany

Parkrose at Silverton

Crescent Valley at Pendleton

North Bend at Scappoose

Forest Grove at Thurston

Central at Churchill

Class 4A

First Round

Baker at Banks

Marist Catholic at Sweet Home

Woodburn at Mazama

North Marion at Marshfield

Cascade at Seaside

Ontario at Estacada

Klamath Union at La Grande

Cottage Grove at Clatskanie

Class 2A

First Round

Grant Union at Monroe

Jefferson at Lakeview

Toledo at Santiam

Glide at Knappa

Bandon at Neah-Kah-Nie

Lost River at Coquille

Kennedy at Heppner

Warrenton at Sheridan

Class 1A

First Round

Bonanza at Dufur

Elkton at Camas Valley

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Adrian/Jordan Valley

Riddle at Hosanna Christian

Elgin at St. Paul

North Douglas at Crane

Imbler at Lowell

Falls City at Wallowa

Class 3A

First Round

Madras at Rainier

Clatskanie at Santiam Christian

Sutherlin at Vale

Hidden Valley at Burns

Harrisburg at Cascade Christian

St. Mary’s at Scio

Nyssa at Willamina

Brookings-Harbor at Amity

<h2>SOCCER

Class 4A Boys

First Round

Tuesday

Marshfield at Phoenix

North Valley at Marist Catholic

Seaside at Stayton

North Marion at La Grande

Mazama at Woodburn

Molalla at Valley Catholic

McLoughlin at Madras

Newport at Ontario

Class 4A Girls

First Round

Wednesday

Cottage Grove at Hidden Valley

Banks at Philomath

Henley at Marist Catholic

McLoughlin at North Valley

Woodburn at Valley Catholic

Molalla at Stayton

Baker/Powder Valley at Gladstone

North Marion at La Grande

Class 3A-2A-1A Boys

First Round

Tuesday

Umatilla at Oregon Episcopal

Umpqua Valley Christian at Santiam Christian

Taft at Riverside

Rogue River at Brookings-Harbor

De La Salle North Catholic at St. Mary’s

Westside Christian at Riverdale

Cascade Christian at Dayton

Creswell at Catlin Gabel

Class 3A-2A-1A Girls

First Round

Wednesday

Creswell at Catlin Gabel

Riverdale at Santiam Christian

Portland Christian at Blanchet Catholic

Nyssa at Yamhill-Carlton

Dayton at Oregon Episcopal

Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor

Western Christian/Perrydale at Riverside

Douglas at South Medford

Class 5A Boys

First Round

Tuesday

North Salem at La Salle Prep

Eagle Point at Ridgeview

Wilsonville at Ashland

Hillsboro at Central

Putnam at South Albany

Springfield at Silverton

Hood River Valley at Chruchill

The Dalles at Corvallis

Class 5A Girls

First Round

Wednesday

The Dalles at North Eugene

Scappoose at Corvallis

Hillsboro at Thurston

La Salle Prep at Churchill

Springfield at West Albany

Silverton at Ridgeview

Crescent Valley at Wilsonville

Hood River Valley at Willamette

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0