<h2>High School Playoffs
<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
First Round
Saturday
Winner to State Tournament
Valley Catholic d. Baker, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14
La Grande d. Marshfield, 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8
Sisters d. Marist Catholic, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
Hidden Valley d. Philomath, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17
Cottage Grove d. Banks, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
Tillamook d. Henley, 26-24, 25-23, 25-16
Junction City d. Estacada, 25-14, 15-25, 25-8, 25-21
Sweet Home d. North Marion, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17
Class 2A
First Round
Saturday
Winner to State Tournament
Kennedy d. Reedsport, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11
Glide d. Culver, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19
Weston-McEwen d. Regis, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18
Portland Christian d. Heppner, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20
Central Linn d. Union, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22
Oakridge d. Gaston, 25-18, 25-15, 25-11
Coquille d. Vernonia, 24-26, 16-25, 27-25, 25-16, 15-8
Grant Union d. Bonanza, 25-1, 25-22, 25-16
Class 5A
First Round
Saturday
Winner to State Tournament
Corvallis d. St. Helens, 25-14, 25-10, 25-6
Hood River Valley d. La Salle Prep, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Dallas d. Churchill, 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23
Wilsonville d. Silverton, 17-25, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 15-7
Crater d. Lebanon, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19
Ridgeview d. Thurston, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23
Crook County d. North Eugene, 24-26, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 15-10
West Albany d. Putnam, 25-10, 25-23, 25-13
Class 3A
First Round
Saturday
Winner to State Tournament
Cascade Christian d. Rainier, 25-11, 25-9, 25-6
Burns d. Harrisburg, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22
Blanchet Catholic d. Oregon Episcopal, 25-15, 25-23, 25-13
Salem Academy d. Vale, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17
South Umpqua d. Irrigon, 25-17, 25-10, 25-8
Horizon Christian d. St. Mary’s, 25-9, 29-27, 25-16
Creswell d. Catlin Gabel, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
Santiam Christian d. Warrenton, 25-18, 25-12, 25-15
Class 1A
Second Round
Saturday
Winner to State Tournament
St. Paul d. Crane, 25-16, 25-10, 25-10
Perrydale d. South Wasco County, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18
Days Creek d. Alsea, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18
North Douglas d. Adrian, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20
Hosanna Christian d, Jordan Valley, 25-23, 22-25, 25-9, 25-18
Crosshill Christian d. McKenzie, 25-22 25-23, 25-27, 25-16
Joseph d. Country Christian, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 22-25, 18-16
Powder Valley d. Damascus Christian, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
Class 6A
Second Round
Saturday
Winner to State Tournament
Jesuit d. South Eugene, 25-7, 25-15, 25-15
Sandy d. Lincoln, 25-22 25-14, 25-15
Sheldon d. Mountainside, 19-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-12
West Linn d. Clackamas, 23-25, 5-20, 25-22, 25-15
Central Catholic d. Tualatin, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13
Sprague d. Bend, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17
Summit d. Southridge, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21
Sunset d. Lake Oswego, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17
<h2>FOOTBALL
Class 5A
First Round
Ridgeview at Wilsonville
Lebanon at Crater
La Salle Prep at West Albany
Parkrose at Silverton
Crescent Valley at Pendleton
North Bend at Scappoose
Forest Grove at Thurston
Central at Churchill
Class 4A
First Round
Baker at Banks
Marist Catholic at Sweet Home
Woodburn at Mazama
North Marion at Marshfield
Cascade at Seaside
Ontario at Estacada
Klamath Union at La Grande
Cottage Grove at Clatskanie
Class 2A
First Round
Grant Union at Monroe
Jefferson at Lakeview
Toledo at Santiam
Glide at Knappa
Bandon at Neah-Kah-Nie
Lost River at Coquille
Kennedy at Heppner
Warrenton at Sheridan
Class 1A
First Round
Bonanza at Dufur
Elkton at Camas Valley
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Adrian/Jordan Valley
Riddle at Hosanna Christian
Elgin at St. Paul
North Douglas at Crane
Imbler at Lowell
Falls City at Wallowa
Class 3A
First Round
Madras at Rainier
Clatskanie at Santiam Christian
Sutherlin at Vale
Hidden Valley at Burns
Harrisburg at Cascade Christian
St. Mary’s at Scio
Nyssa at Willamina
Brookings-Harbor at Amity
<h2>SOCCER
Class 4A Boys
First Round
Tuesday
Marshfield at Phoenix
North Valley at Marist Catholic
Seaside at Stayton
North Marion at La Grande
Mazama at Woodburn
Molalla at Valley Catholic
McLoughlin at Madras
Newport at Ontario
Class 4A Girls
First Round
Wednesday
Cottage Grove at Hidden Valley
Banks at Philomath
Henley at Marist Catholic
McLoughlin at North Valley
Woodburn at Valley Catholic
Molalla at Stayton
Baker/Powder Valley at Gladstone
North Marion at La Grande
Class 3A-2A-1A Boys
First Round
Tuesday
Umatilla at Oregon Episcopal
Umpqua Valley Christian at Santiam Christian
Taft at Riverside
Rogue River at Brookings-Harbor
De La Salle North Catholic at St. Mary’s
Westside Christian at Riverdale
Cascade Christian at Dayton
Creswell at Catlin Gabel
Class 3A-2A-1A Girls
First Round
Wednesday
Creswell at Catlin Gabel
Riverdale at Santiam Christian
Portland Christian at Blanchet Catholic
Nyssa at Yamhill-Carlton
Dayton at Oregon Episcopal
Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor
Western Christian/Perrydale at Riverside
Douglas at South Medford
Class 5A Boys
First Round
Tuesday
North Salem at La Salle Prep
Eagle Point at Ridgeview
Wilsonville at Ashland
Hillsboro at Central
Putnam at South Albany
Springfield at Silverton
Hood River Valley at Chruchill
The Dalles at Corvallis
Class 5A Girls
First Round
Wednesday
The Dalles at North Eugene
Scappoose at Corvallis
Hillsboro at Thurston
La Salle Prep at Churchill
Springfield at West Albany
Silverton at Ridgeview
Crescent Valley at Wilsonville
Hood River Valley at Willamette