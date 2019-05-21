<h2>High School Playoffs

OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union

Class 2A-1A Baseball

First Round

Monday

Nestucca 1, Bandon 0

Glide 4, Lost River 0

Culver 13, Central Linn 1

St. Paul 2, Santiam 0

Lakeview 5, Dufur 0

Hosanna Christian 7, Pilot Rock 4

Second Round

Wednesday

Nestucca at Knappa

Regis at Neah-Kah-Nie

Glide at Reedsport

Culver at Umpqua Valley Christian

St. Paul at Kennedy

Lakeview at Grant Union

Toledo at North Douglas

Hosanna Christian at Monroe

Class 2A-1A Softball

First Round

Monday

Lost River 8, Colton 5

Waldport 8, Gervais 1

Lakeview 5, Knappa 3

Monroe 8, Echo/Stanfield 5

Santiam 15, Bandon 5

Glide 9, St. Paul 0

Second Round

Wednesday

Lost River at Grant Union

North Douglas at Bonanza

Waldport at Central Linn

Lakeview at Weston-McEwen

Monroe at Toledo

Santiam at Vernonia

Oakland at Kennedy

Glide at Union/Cove

Class 5A Baseball

First Round

Wednesday

Hillsboro at Central

Ashland at La Salle Prep

Crater at Silverton

Putnam at Thurston

North Salem at Churchill

Hood River Valley at West Albany

Wilsonville at Pendleton

Crook County at Crescent Valley

Class 5A Softball

First Round

Wednesday

North Bend at Ridgeview

Eagle Point at Central

Thurston at Pendleton

Churchill at West Albany

Lebanon at Hillsboro

La Salle Prep at Crater

Putnam at Dallas

St. Helens at Hood River Valley

Class 4A Baseball

First Round

Wednesday

Elmira at Banks

Gladstone at Newport

Phoenix at Junction City

Valley Catholic at Hidden Valley

Astoria at North Marion

Sweet Home at La Garande

Philomath at Baker

Seaside at Henley

Class 4A Softball

First Round

Wednesday

Mazama at La Grande

Sweet Home at Gladstone

Ontario at Marist Catholic

Astoria at Junction City

Elmira at Banks

Stayton at McLoughlin

Madras at Philomath

Cascade at Henley

Class 3A Baseball

First Round

Wednesday

Douglas at Pleasant Hill

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Horizon Christian

Sutherlin at Rainier

Vale at La Pine

Salem Academy at Santiam Christian

Taft at Irrigon

Burns at Warrenton

Amity at Brookings-Harbor

Class 3A Softball

First Round

Wednesday

Brookings-Harbor at Clatskanie

Scio at Harrisbrug

Santiam Christian at Rainier

Nyssa at South Umpqua

Blanchet Catholic at Cascade Christian

Vale at Taft

Yamhill-Carlton at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph

Creswell at Dayton

Class 6A Baseball

First Round

Monday

Jesuit 4, Wilson 0

Southridge 6, Barlow 1

McMinnville 4, Lincoln 3

Beaverton 1, North Medford 0

West Linn 8, McNary 2

Bend 3, South Eugene 2

West Salem 2, Grant 0

South Salem 9, Sheldon 4

Clackamas 5, Summit 4

Lake Oswego 7, Sherwood 0

Sprague 4, Westview 3

Roseburg 3, Canby 1

Lakeridge 10, Grants Pass 5

Tigard 7, South Medford 6

Central Catholic 8, Tualatin 0

Century 9, Sandy 1

Second Round

Wednesday

Southridge at Jesuit

McMinnville at Beaverton

Bend at West Linn

West Salem at South Salem

Lake Oswego at Clackamas

Sprague at Roseburg

Tigard at Lakeridge

Central Catholic at Century

Class 6A Softball

First Round

Monday

Grants Pass 20, Aloha 2

Mountainside 6, Central Catholic 2

Tigard 9, South Salem 1

McMinnville 2, Lake Oswego 1, 9 innings

Jesuit 6, Canby 5, 8 innings

Clackamas 10, Roosevelt 0

Franklin 5, Reynolds 0

Tualatin 5, Madison 0

Sheldon 13, Oregon City 2

McNary 5, North Medford 4

Westview 3, West Salem 1

Glencoe 10, Centennial 2

Roseburg 7, Lakeridge 1

Barlow 3, Bend 0

Newberg 4, Wilson 3

Sunset 4, South Medford 1

Second Round

Wednesday

Mountainside at Grants Pass

Tigard at McMinnville

Clackamas at Jesuit

Franklin at Tualatin

McNary at Sheldon

Westview at Glencoe

Barlow at Roseburg

Newberg at Sunset

